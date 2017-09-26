S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Gains Led By Nucor, Leggett, And Medtronic By September Broker Estimates

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five September top-yield Aristocrats stocks showed 26.5% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Small price dogs bossed September S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

"S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Projected 6.2% To 18.9% Net Gains For Ten Aristocrats Dividend Dogs By September, 2018

Four of ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Aristocrats dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts data for September, 2018:

Nucor (NUE) was projected to net $188.69, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) was projected to net $159.21, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Medtronic (MDT) was projected to net $153.65, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) was projected to net $153.46, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% less than the market as a whole.

Hormel Foods (HRL) was projected to net $149.81 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health (CAH) netted $125.36 based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo (PEP) was projected to net $115.63, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was projected to net $107.30, based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $90.65, based on a median target estimates from thirty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD) was projected to net $62.12, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 13.06% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11-12): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected Two Aristocrats Dogs To Make 4.4%-5.8% Losses By September, 2018

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts by 2018 were:

Consolidated Edison (ED) projected a loss of $43.65 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) projected a loss of $57.95 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss (dividend and price) was estimated at 5.08% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 20% below the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

50 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Ten Top Dividend Aristocrats Stocks By Yield

Top ten Aristocrats selected 9/22/17 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, AT&T, Inc. (T) [1] was the lone communication services representative in the top ten.

Three consumer defensive sector firms placed second, sixth, and seventh, Target (TGT) [2], Kimberly-Clark (KMB) [6], and Coca-Cola Co. (KO) [7].

Two energy representatives placed third, and fourth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [3], and Chevron (CVX) [4].

A lone utilities sector firm placed fifth, Consolidated Edison (ED) [5], and a single real estate representative followed in eighth place, Federal Realty Investment (FRT)

Finally, two consumer cyclical representatives, in ninth, and tenth places, Leggett & Platt (LEG) [9], and Genuine Parts (GPC) [10] completed these Aristocratic ten by yield for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (13-22) Ten Aristocrats Showed 5.99% To 18.1% Upsides To September, 2018; (23) Downside Projected From The Biggest of Ten Losers Was -6.72%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates provided another tool to dig-out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Figured (24) A 4.44% Median Target Price Upside and (25) A 5.69% Net Gain From 30 September, 2018 Aristocrats

Aristocrats top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of September 22, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 3.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 3.6% in the coming year. Notice, price higher than dividend in the coming year forecasts a continuing Dow-like oversold condition for the Aristocrats top yield equities in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate projection estimates. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Estimate A 26.51% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats To September, 2018

Ten top Aristocrats dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 9/22/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (26) The 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Aristocrats Dogs Delivering 7.89% Vs. (27) 6.24% Net Gains by All Ten by September, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 26.51% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The third lowest priced Aristocrats top yield dog, Leggett & Platt (LEG), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 15.92%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Aristocrats for September 22 were: AT&T, Inc. (T); Coca-Cola Co. (KO); Leggett & Platt (LEG); Target (TGT); Exxon Mobil (XOM), with prices ranging from $38.59 to $79.92.

Five higher-priced Aristocrats as of September 22 were: Consolidated Edison (ED); Genuine Parts (GPC); Chevron (CVX); Kimberly-Clark (KMB); Federal Realty Investment (FRT), whose prices ranged from $81.59 to $123.14.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

