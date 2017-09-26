Micron: Pre-Earnings Play

Shareholders of Micron Technology (MU) have been a happy lot. Micron stock is up by nearly 60% YTD (year to date), outperforming the Nasdaq Composite's 18.3% gain by a factor of 3. Stretch that time frame back to the beginning of 2016, and the run looks even more impressive. The stock is up by over 146% since then while the benchmark index is up by a 27.1%. These returns leave no doubt that Micron stockholders are a happy lot. But will they continue to be impressed following the upcoming earnings report?

Micron stock closed the last trading session at a price of $34.87 a share, less than a couple of dollars from its all-time high of $36.6 a share. The company is scheduled to report its final quarter (Fiscal 2017) earnings after the bell on Tuesday, the 26th of September. The important questions ahead of the earnings announcement: Will Micron beat expectations, once again? Will the Q4 earnings announcement see Micron stock set off on a rally to hit fresh all-time highs?

Micron Q4 2017 Analyst Estimates And Management Guidance

The current Wall Street consensus expects Micron Technology to report earnings per share of $1.84, on a revenue of $5.96 billion. The estimates imply stellar growth numbers; 85% YoY revenue growth and a $1.89 EPS improvement over the year-ago quarter. And, what does the management expect in Q4?

The management had issued the following guidance during its last earnings release.

Revenue in the range of $5.7-6.1 billion;

Gross margin in the range of 47-51 percent;

Operating expenses between $575 million and $625 million;

Operating income ranging between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion; and

EPS ranging between $1.73 and $1.87 per share, based on 179 million diluted shares

So, what exactly will Micron's Q4 numbers look like? Can it beat these estimates/guidance?

Micron Earnings History

Micron has a stellar record of crushing Wall Street estimates. As per the Estimize database, Micron has comfortably beaten the Wall Street estimates as well as its own guidance (when available), both on the revenue front as well as at the EPS level, in each of the last eight quarters. And, if you aren't already convinced of the company's strong earnings history, here is something more to consider. The company has met/beaten the high end of these estimates in the recent quarters.

Let's now look at the EPS history. As per the Estimize database, Micron management had issued an EPS guidance in two out of the last eight quarters. And, how exactly did the company fare in comparison to these guidance numbers? Well, the company went on to trump the top end of the management's EPS guidance in both the quarters by a significant margin. When compared to the Wall Street estimates, Micron has met/beaten the high end of the Wall Street estimates in six out of the last eight reported quarters, with the two misses coming at the beginning of the eight-quarter period under review. In other words, the recent earnings history has been more encouraging, with Micron meeting/beating the high end of Wall Street estimates in each of the last six quarters (supportive NAND and DRAM pricing environments have had a positive impact on profit margins/earnings).

Moving on to the revenue history, Micron's management had issued a revenue guidance in three out of the last eight quarters (Source: Estimize). While the company beat the average guidance on each of the three occasions, it beat the high end of the management guidance only once. When compared to Wall Street estimates, Micron missed the consensus estimates in three out of the last eight quarters, from Q1 to Q3 of fiscal 2016. However, the earnings history over the last four quarters has been more encouraging, with Micron trumping Wall Street estimates in each of these quarters and reporting closer to the top end of the estimates in three of the last four quarters.

Micron Post-Earnings Stock Price Reaction

Let's now take a look at the post-earnings stock price movement of Micron stock. Micron stock has a history of making big moves in the trading session immediately following an earnings announcement. The reaction to the last eight earnings announcements is presented below.

Micron stock has advanced, on average, by 1.34% in the trading session immediately following the last eight earnings announcements. When looking at the more recent four quarters (where the company has beaten the Wall Street estimates by a big margin), Micron stock has advanced by an average of 3.6% in the trading session immediately following an earnings release. The key question now, Will Micron beat Wall Street estimates once again?

Playing Micron Stock Through The Q4 Earnings Announcement

As we had noted in our recent coverage on Micron, the company continues to ride supportive industry tailwinds, which are expected to persist into the foreseeable future. This was also reflected in Micron management's commentary during the last earnings release. Quoting Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Micron, from the Q3 2017 earnings release "We expect healthy industry demand to persist into 2018, supported by continued strong growth in both DRAM and NAND demand, reflecting broader trends in the data center and mobile markets, as well as increased adoption of SSDs across enterprise, cloud and client PCs." To put it another way, Micron should continue to deliver strong top-line/earnings growth over the next few quarters.

Given Micron's strong earnings history, the management commentary and recent trends in key fundamentals, we expect Micron to report at the higher end of the revenue guidance while beating the top end of the Wall Street guidance. Hence, investors looking to play Micron stock through the earnings should buy the stock ahead of the ER.

