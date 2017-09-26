Hasbro: On Sale Before The Holiday Season?

Introduction

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has remained as a dominant player in its industry; driving its share price up by more than 50% at one point during the year while one of its major competitor, Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), has seen significant declines in its share price and continues to experience new lows. However, Hasbro’s stock price was recently on the receiving end of perceived headwinds. An evaluation of Hasbro’s financial health and performance through the company’s revenue, operating income, and operating cash flows, suggests that the pullback in stock price is overdone. Further, a conservative valuation using the discounted cash flow model suggests that the stock has reasonable upside and may be moderately to significantly undervalued.

Pullback in Stock Price

Hasbro's stock price has shed as much as -20% in the past two months – a pullback from an all-time closing high of $115.95 to a recent closing low of $92.67 (-20%). In the recent weeks, major movement of the stock price has subsided and it has traded in the range of $93 – $96.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The selling pressure on the stock price is most significantly attributed to (1) ambitious analyst expectations based on recent stock’s performance in having gained 50% from January to July, and (2) Toys “R” Us’ recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Growth Concern

The ambitious expectations from analysts is a factor out of Hasbro’s control which has negatively impacted the stock price. Despite Hasbro meeting revenue and exceeding earnings consensus estimates, shareholders proceeded to sell and take profits, reading into the Hasbro’s revenue as a precautionary sign of “trouble.”

One major area of concern has been the company’s international segment growth. When comparing the current six month period to the same period in the prior year, U.S. and Canada segment revenue grew by 9% whereas International segment revenue grew by a modest 3%. The annual growth in these two segments was 15% for U.S. and Canada and 11% for International from 2015 to 2016.

(Source: Information derived from Company's 10-Q and 10-K Filings)

However, these growth rates must be taken into context when evaluating Hasbro because of the inherent seasonality of its business. A substantial portion of Hasbro’s net revenue is earned during its third and fourth quarters leading up to holiday season. In 2016, Hasbro’s third and fourth quarter revenues accounted for 33% and 32% of total revenue, respectively. More specifically, the third and fourth quarters, in total, account for 66% of revenue earned from the company’s U.S. and Canada segment, as well as 66% of revenue earned from the company’s International segment. As an investor, I am more concerned with results and growth in the second half of the year and believe the selloff to be overdone.





(Source: Information derived from Company's 10-Q and 10-K Filings)

It may also be noteworthy to mention that the company's management team has indicated in its recent 10-K filing that the international segment revenue included a negative impact caused by foreign currency translation of $58.4 million in 2016 as opposed to $379.4 million in 2015, which further impacts the growth rate comparison year-over-year. Putting all this into context, Hasbro still has time to improve its year-over-year growth rates into the company’s most important time of the year - the holiday season. Regardless, it may be a stretch to assume that revenue growth rates will remain the same in 2017 from 2016, thus a more conservative estimate of growth has been utilized in the valuation detailed in the subsequent section of this article.

Toys “R” Us Bankruptcy

Toys “R” Us' bankruptcy filing is another factor that is out of Hasbro’s control. Toys “R” Us' bankruptcy should have a minimal effect on Hasbro in the short-term during its most important time of the year. As previously reported on CNBC, Toys “R” Us has obtained $3 billion in debt financing, and as previously reported on Fortune, the company intends to keep "its shelves stocked through the holiday season," which should put vendors such as Hasbro at ease. In the short-term, Hasbro will not need to immediately find new retail channels for distribution of its products. According to the Hasbro’s 2016 10-K filing, Toys “R” Us accounts for 9% of Hasbro's total revenue, alongside notable retailers of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) 18% and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) 9%. In general, retailers have seen significant declines in market share in the recent year; however, Hasbro, as manufacturer, has shown a strong rally prior to the recent decline. Should Toys “R” Us completely cease to exist, it is my belief that Hasbro will simply supply the demand for its products through other retail or e-commerce channels.

Operating Income and Operating Cash Flow

Operating income and operating cash flow continue to show consistent reasonable growth in line with its increases in revenue. In evaluating the financial health of a company, I tend to focus most closely on these two metrics, and line items which drive these metrics.

(Source: Information Derived from Company's 10-K and 10-Q Filings)

From my experience, net income is almost always adjusted for non-operating items in order to properly compare year-over-year. This makes operating income and operating cash flow which excludes non-operating and one-time adjustments a better indicator of financial performance. Hasbro has shown consistent increases in operating income and operating cash flow both annually and during the recent quarters.

Obviously, past performance does not dictate future performance; however, it does showcase the long lasting strength of the company’s brands and its ability to adapt to consumer changes. This is especially the case when compared to competitor Mattel which has seen its stock significantly underperformed and decline more than 47% since January.

Valuation

Total revenue growth of 13% from 2016 to 2015 is unlikely sustainable in the long run. According to Reuters, consensus estimates for revenue in the third and fourth quarter are $1.80 million and $1.82 million, respectively. These estimates indicate revenue growth of 6.9% and 11.7% from prior year’s third and fourth quarter. In addition, the consensus estimate of total revenue for 2017 is $5.43 million; an annual growth of 8.2% for 2017 from 2016. In reviewing these estimates, there may be some short-term concern regarding the high fourth quarter revenue estimate. It is important to keep these growth estimates in mind when evaluating the current stock price.

To evaluate the attractiveness of Hasbro’s current stock price, I utilized the discounted cash flow model with a very conservative long-term growth rate of 3%. The risk free rate utilizes the yield on a 10 year government bond, and the discount rate utilizes the calculated weight cost of capital (WACC). The interest rate is based on the calculated weighted average interest rate of the company's long-term debt derived from the company’s most recent 10-Q.



(Selected information has been derived from Company’s 10-Q and 10-K with further assumptions and calculations made by the author)

Even when using a very conservative long-term growth rate of 3% for the company’s free cash flows, the intrinsic value of the stock is calculated at $94.56 in comparison to the stock's recent closing price of $96. This suggests that the stock is currently trading near the assumption that the company will grow at the same estimated rate of the global economy as a whole – a rate that some investors use as their perpetuity rate in a discounted cash flow model. This would not be a fair assessment of Hasbro given its recent growth in revenue, operating profit, and operating cash flow which were discussed in the previous sections of this article.

In addition, instead of relying on one set of assumptions, it is often helpful to create a valuation matrix based on a range of possible growth and discount rates. Dependent on the company, industry, and one’s risk tolerance at the time, different rates may be deemed appropriate. Currently, the analyst consensus target price is $109.38 according to the Wall Street Journal.

(Source: Author's calculations)

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hasbro has remained relevant with its franchise brands, partnerships with box office names such as Disney and Marvel, and its expansion into entertainment and licensing which diversify its revenues into digital gaming, television and movie entertainment. There will always be concerns regarding expectations of shareholders and analysts, customer changes, and technological changes which may disrupt a company’s business. In my opinion, Hasbro currently shows no major signs of weakness and the recent selloff is overdone. I believe only weak results in the third and fourth quarter would validate the idea that Hasbro has problems with its growth. The discounted cash flow model analysis shows that the growth would need to slow down significantly in order to justify the current stock price. In my opinion, the stock is currently undervalued with reasonable upside, which is why I decided to enter into a long position during the past week. Dependent on how conservative you are with your growth rate, discount rate, and margin of safety, Hasbro stock may be worth a second look as a value investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.