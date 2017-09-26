Simon Property: Is There A Problem?

Simon Property Group (SPG) is performing quite well as a company. Acquiring its dividend stream is well worth the current share price. Future possible share price declines warrant purchasing this stock in smaller allotments over time to let dollar cost averaging help get a better price if the decline continues.

What news has people up in arms recently?

Over the last few days, I have seen a trend of Seeking Alpha authors questioning whether REITs previously viewed as strong companies are running into difficulties. In this article does. I get that the share price of many REITs have fallen, and that the retail sector in particular has seen plenty of price decline. As an investor, while I am not overly concerned with price declines, I recognize the price signals are important in a market and so I want to understand why the price is declining. For REITs, and other companies that rely on equity sales to help fund growth, price declines can result in operational difficulties, so that is a another reason to look at price declines in REITs.

So the question has been raised, is Simon in trouble? To me, the fact that someone is asking the question is enough to raise doubt. The fact that Sarfaraz A. Khan spent the time to write an article asking that question raises even more doubt. Judging by the comments to that article, I am not the only one. However, and this is at least partly due to my desire to see a formal and highly structured response to the question, Sarfaraz didn’t answer this question to my satisfaction.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

To be fair to Sarfaraz, other than the title of his article, he didn’t try to evoke a sense of panic. But plenty of investors who might already be concerned about the decline in SPG share price might be alarmed by his choice of title. So let’s take a look at the performance data for Simon.

Price

The YChart above shows what has people concerned. The current price is down about 30% from its peak of about a year ago. That is a big drop. That peak however followed a 2 year run up in price that I think drove the price well above a good value. I think about half of the subsequent drop in price was due to returning to a more reasonable valuation and half was due to momentum and concerns over interest rate increases. Has the price fallen to so low a level that it makes raising capital with equity sales too expensive?

Looking at the average yield over the last 4 years, I see that the average of 3.16% is lower than the current yield of 4.53%. While that does indicate that the share price is lower relative to the dividend than it has been in the recent past, I don’t see a yield of less than 5% being a cause for concern.

Looking at the slides from the Q2 earnings presentation, I see that SPG estimates that FFO for 2017 will be in the range of $11.14-$11.22 a share. Using the high end, that would give a P/FFO multiple of 14.2. That isn’t particularly high or low. It certainly doesn’t indicate that the price is dangerously low.

Looking at the number of outstanding shares, if the current price was low enough to cause issues with equity sales, I would expect share issuance to stop, or even for shares to be bought back. Share buybacks appear to have happened in 2015 as the number of shares declined during that year. While it may be a factor of a lag in when data is reported, I don’t see share issuance stopping and in fact see the number of shares increasing since 2016. That is evidence that management doesn't think the price is so low as to cause difficulties.

The next metric to look at the get an idea if equity sales are getting to expensive, is at the FFO per share data. Since SPG is issuing new shares to buy properties, the company grows cost effectively if that cash, plus any additional debt, provides enough FFO to offset the diluting effect of the newly issued shares. Looking at the Q1 earnings report, I see that FFO per share increased 4.2% from $2.63 a share to $2.74 a share.

Looking at the Q2 report, the picture is a bit more complicated. FFO was reported as $2.47 a share, which is down from the year ago value of $2.63. However, FFO was impacted by a $0.36 per share charge related to the redemption of some bonds. Absent this charge, FFO was up $0.20 from a year ago. And this charge is actually further evidence that the share price hasn’t gone so low as to make equity sales too expensive. Management would be taking on more debt not redeeming it. I will look further at debt below.

It is no secret that several of the retailers who traditionally anchor malls are struggling and closing stores. I think this is a major reason mall REITs like Simon have seen their share prices decrease. And store closings can have a big impact on the rents that Simon collects. This can happen in two ways: a decrease in the rent paid by a chain as it closes stores or renegotiates rent to keep stores open, and a decrease in mall traffic which hit the sales of other mall tenants and their ability to pay Simon rent.

One way to judge whether or not there are any tenants who are in trouble, is the occupancy rate. For Q1 this year it was 95.6% and in Q2 it dropped a small amount to 95.2%. That small decrease, as long as it doesn’t become a long term trend is not a concern since the base minimum rent per square foot went up 3.3% from a year ago. That coupled with spending to recondition space that was once rented to anchors, indicates to me that the problem is currently well in hand.

Next, NOI will give us some data on whether or not SPG is having to cut rent for some tenants. In increase in base minimum rent per square foot already gives us part of the answer, NOI will give us another piece. NOI increased 5.0% for the last 3 months and 5.3% for the last 6 months compared to the year ago periods. Clearly, on a net basis, SPG isn’t having to reduce rents and is in fact collecting more money from its tenants.

Another sign that Simon might be in trouble is if it was reporting stagnant or declining revenue. Looking at this page, I can see the revenue reported by SPG over the last 15 quarters. And only 1 quarter had a decline in revenue (as it happens Q2 of a year ago). Now growth hasn’t been spectacular over the last year or so, but it’s been there. Revenue increases seem to be right around where rent increases are. Given the current environment, unless SPG is able to get a very good deal on some existing malls, I wouldn’t expect revenue to increase much faster than rent does.

If equity issuance was becoming too expensive for Simon, I would expect to see an increase in debt given that it is spending money to increase its asset base. However, in Q2, Simon redeemed $1.85 billion of senior notes and replaced them with $1.35 billion in new notes at an interest rate 150 basis points lower. The remainder of the cost to replace the bonds came from new mortgages of $573 million at an interest rate that was 103 basis points lower. With no new net borrowing and a decrease in interest charges, I am just not seeing the signs I would expect if equity sales were too expensive. Now, that doesn’t mean that share prices might not eventually drop too low, but at the present time, it doesn’t look to me like they have dropped enough to cause problems.

Unless presented with evidence to the contrary, I don’t assume management is stupid. Increasing the dividend when the company can’t support the increase is stupid. So the 5 cent a quarter increase is evidence that management thinks Simon is doing just fine and will have the profit and FFO to support that dividend and also meet their guidance.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see SPG has been increasing the dividend each year for more than 8 years.

I last wrote about SPG a few days after the increase in the dividend was announced. At the time I thought the future dividend stream more than justified buying shares. At the time rather than use the dividend expected over the next 12 months, I used the dividend expected for 2017. With the recent increase, the amount expected in 2017 is $7.10 and not the $7.20 expected over the next 12 months if SPG doesn’t increase it at the beginning of 2018 as is its normal practice. In the last article, I based my dividend growth rate on the rate of the last dividend increase. While this was below the rate of past increases and below what finfiz.com predicts for earnings growth, I will instead use 5.3% which is the same as the NOI growth for the last 6 months.

Using these parameters, I get that the NPV of the predicted dividends is $190.67 which sets my buy price at $191. At the current share price, which is around 15% below my buy price, I think SPG is a good buy for dividend growth investors.

Based on what I see now, SPG is at a good price and should, as a company, do well. However, it’s still possible that the share price will drop even more, maybe even to a level where it makes it hard for Simon to raise the cash it needs to keep growing. So while the discount says to back up the truck, I would be more cautious than that.

Do these shorts make me look fat?

I recently read an article that looked at the short interest in several REITs to try and determine if any of them were in trouble. While the article didn’t find any particular issue with Simon, I think it’s worth a look at the short interest in SPG and what might be the cause of any changes.

First, let me say that I don’t think that investors who short a stock have any magical or special insight that those who aren’t short lack. Shorts are just engaged in a trade that will make them money if the share price declines. While it’s true that their expectations of a decline have to be bigger for a high dividend paying stock than a low paying one, that too adds no magical insight.

The YChart above shows the number of shares short and the percentage of total shares sold short. Starting in January, there has been a pretty significant increase in shares sold sort. While the over-all percentage is still fairly small, the number of shares has seen a big increase. Notice that the increase began in about January while the share price decline began much earlier. In fact, about half the current share price decline happened before the short interest showed any significant increase. That could be because investors inclined to short the stock didn’t decide until January or so that the momentum of the price declines was likely to push the share price low enough for the trade to be profitable. It might also be due to other factors.

In the YChart above, I plot the interest rates on 10 year and 2 year treasuries over the last 3 years. I also plot the spread between the yield on SPG and those interest rates. What I see is that during the last half of last year, interest rates increased, both because of action by the Federal Reserve and anticipation of that action. And during that time the price of SPG shares decreased enough to keep the spread essentially even. This year however, interest rates have been relatively flat, and so the spread has increased.

Simon’s operations have been fine, so that isn’t the source of the share price decline. Interest rates since the beginning of the year have been flat, so that isn’t the source of the share price decline either. So that leaves momentum and a concern that interest rate increases in the near future will hurt share prices or operations. It’s always hard to figure out what people are thinking, but I think it’s reasonable to conclude that the increase in short interest is due to calculations that the decline momentum will push share prices lower and that future increases in interest rates will either push share prices lower directly or slow growth enough to push share prices lower.

Enough people are placing bets that the share price of SPG will decline that I think a prudent investor who wants to own the shares should be cautious. I think the best way to buy more shares at this time is to take small measured bites and let dollar cost averaging do its thing.

Conclusion

SPG is a REIT invested in high end malls. Why quite a few people think retail and malls are dead, Simon has shown that it can do well in the current environment. Simon is growing revenues, profits, and dividends and so is a good investment. The prospects of future share price declines should make investors hesitant in buying a large block of shares at one time, but a measured pace of share acquisitions spaced over time should work well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.