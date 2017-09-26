General Finance: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

Attracted by the then effective yield, I researched the company and made a quick investment in its preferred GFNCP.

In that opening article, General Finance: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor, I wrote that I liked General Finance's (GFN) business model and suggested it might be a worthy investment and included the following MarketWatch chart...

...and made the following observations:

The final chart illustrates the 3-year price movement of the preferred issue GFNCP we are interested in acquiring. This is the chart of a company preferred, which has performed well except for a drop in price that began at the end of 2014 that coincided with the precipitous drop in the price of oil that so negatively impacted the oil industry. This is understandable because a portion of GFN's liquid containment business is utilized by the oil industry. However, because GFN is a broadly diversified company, I believe they will weather the storm and recover, as will the price of their preferred shares, which appears to have begun since the beginning of the year. Ultimately, I must decide whether or not I believe in the long-term survivability of GFN, which I view as questionable and dependent in large part on the price trajectory of oil. This is because the liquid containment segment of this company, since late 2014, has been negatively affected by the continued rig count reduction and general slow-down of oil E&P. However, with the recent oil price rise and slightly increased rig counts, which might be sustained or not, it might bode well for GFN, but it's just too early to tell. Should you decide to invest GFNCP as I write its current price is $79.98.

I followed it with the math of the effective yield at that price.

Now, let's take a look at how GFNCP is priced currently.

For those who invested at that time, thus far, it has turned out to be a wonderful investment because of the very attractive yield earned and the $20.00 capital gain from when I wrote about GFNCP to the present.

Let's see how the company is performing at present.

According to the following, General Finance's CEO Ronald Valenta on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CEO Ronald Valenta stated:

Now, to my operational review. We finished the year with solid momentum delivering a strong performance in the fourth quarter generating year-over-year improvement in several of our key operational and financial metrics, including fleet utilization, leasing revenues and adjusted EBITDA. Our fourth quarter performance was primarily driven by improving results at North America leasing operations where we saw leasing revenues increase by approximately 18% year-over-year based on growth across most sectors, particularly in the oil and gas sector. We benefited from increased oil and gas production activity in Texas and are optimistic about this sector as we enter into our new fiscal year. More significantly, we continue to execute well in terms of our core container based business in North America.

However, after a long-winded and complicated look at its finances, CFO Charles Barrantes got down to the numbers that caught my attention:

Net loss attributable to common shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $8.1 million versus $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Included in last year's fourth quarter net loss was $2 million of pretax write-downs to portable liquid storage tank container inventories and intangible on other assets primarily on a North American manufacturing operations and $700,000 of pretax charges related to severance costs and CEO retirement compensation in our Asia-Pacific operations. Both periods include approximately $900,000 for the dividends paid on our preferred stock. Turning to our balance sheet, at June 30, the company had total debt of $355.6 million and cash and equivalents of $7.8 million with the net that leverage ratio of 5.7x for the trailing 12 months. This compares with a net leverage ratio of 6x at March 31, 2017 and 5.6x at June 30 of last year 2016.

Although I still like GFN's business model, I'm not thrilled that it is losing money and carries a large amount of debt, $355.60 million, as opposed to its relatively small market cap of $145.74 million. Is GFNCP a worthy 9% yielding preferred investment at par value? It might be, but certainly not as attractive it was when I first wrote about it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GFNCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.