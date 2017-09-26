Northern Dynasty Minerals: Partnership Or Buyout News Imminent

Since last November, Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), the largest undeveloped copper and gold mine in the world, has been on a quest for a new partner. Its prior partner, Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF), which invested some $750 million into the project in the years following its 2007 partnership with NAK, amicably withdrew in Sept. 2013 from the partnership citing capital constraints and following a Pres Obama-era preemptive veto on development of the mine. With the veto now lifted and a new presidential administration and business-friendly EPA, we are pleased to advise that NAK's prolonged quest for a partner is nearing a rosy end.

In my previous article, dated August 21, I discussed the short-term catalyst of partnership news expected to be released by Sept. 30, or shortly thereafter. On Sept. 25, we learned that Ron Thiessen, CEO of Northern Dynasty Minerals, is slated to share his team's partnership progress during his speech at the Denver Gold Forum at 4:10 PM EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 26 Denver Gold Group. In contrast to Mr. Thiessen's presentation earlier this month at the R&R conference, for which no PR was offered, his Denver Gold Forum presentation saw a PR early Monday morning, stating, among other things:

"In this regard, the Company reports that it and its advisors are in advanced partnership discussions and expect to complete negotiations in the fourth quarter of 2017." (source)

We view this development favorably as the wording "advanced" points to the completion of a framework of a partnership or buyout agreement. In addition, note the use of the term "advisors", which reflects that NAK's lawyers are reviewing the framework of an agreement. Moreover, we believe that newsworthy information about the partnership/buyout will be offered by Mr. Thiessen during his presentation at the Denver Gold Forum, such as a clarification on when the formal agreement can be anticipated (i.e. early or mid Oct.).

The basis for our argument is both fundamental and technical. From a fundamental perspective, we note that even before NAK achieved settlement with the EPA in May, it had held many active discussions with potential suitors (source). In addition, from this same video, we note Mr. Thiessen's confidence, as expressed in late June, of the ability to conclude the repartnering process by the end of the third quarter. Since that time, we believe negotiations have been ongoing between NAK and a number of other parties, including likely suitors Freeport-McMoran (FCX), Rio Tinto (RIO), and BHP Billiton (BHP). Now that the framework of an agreement has, in our opinion, likely been reached between NAK and undisclosed parties, each side's lawyers are reviewing the agreement. We note the likelihood of multiple parties to this framework, which would add complexity to the agreement and require a few extra days for each side's lawyers to review the framework before all sides sign a formal agreement. Given this development, we no longer see an individual partner as the most likely outcome but instead anticipate a consortium partnership or consortium buyout announcement, with the former being higher probability.

From a technical perspective, we note a number of factors that remain bullish for NAK. First, in a very general sense, Monday's pullback is a normal pullback in a continuing uptrend. In addition, in a more detailed technical sense, we point to the fact that the stock price is still above the Ichi red cloud, which will turn green later this week. A price above the Ichi red cloud is a bullish indicator, and a red cloud turning green is even more bullish.

For the long-term investor, we once again encourage patience and to avoid the "weak hands" temptation to sell on a pullback, particularly a pullback in a continuing uptrend. Partnership or buyout news is imminent, and we expect additional clarity potentially as soon as Tuesday evening following Mr. Thiessen's presentation at the Denver Gold Forum. We note the likelihood of a media outlet being present at Mr. Thiessen's speech and writing a timely piece on any newsworthy announcements. We also note another potential catalyst will take place this Friday morning Sept. 29 when a transcript of Mr. Thiessen's Denver Gold Forum presentation is released at 7:00 AM EDT. As for the timing of the formal partnership/buyout agreement, we consider this a near-term event to take place no later than Oct., given the intention to file a permit by year-end, which will be a joint exercise between NAK and its soon to be disclosed partner(s).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.