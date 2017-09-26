Endo International Plagued With Issues, Downfall Likely To Continue

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Endo International plc (ENDP) continues to see some tough times as its stock plunged over 58 percent in the past 12 months. The company is currently mired in a number of issues including the declining performance of its portfolio products, litigation issues and regulatory problems. Endo has taken a couple of steps such as restructuring its business to focus on core areas and collaborating with regulators. However, so far, these actions have not yielded any discernible results.



Endo recently announced setting aside $775 million for meeting its US and international mesh product liability claims. The reserve charges led the company to report its second quarter net loss from continuing operations at $696 million, down from net income of $390 million for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the second quarter, the company took the charge of $725 million for liability claims and goodwill impairment charges. While impairment charges were the main reason behind the second quarter losses, the company also reported 5 percent decline in its revenue to $876 million. Endo reported revenue of $921 million in the second quarter of 2016. The decline in revenue is mainly attributed to increased competition from generic drugs in the market. The company’s generic and international business showed flat performance at $563 million and $67 million respectively. Its branded product business reported 15 percent decline in revenue to $245 million.

Falling revenue aside, the company had a host of other regulatory issues as well. The company had to recall Opana ER from the market, following its discussions with the FDA. Opana ER is a synthetic opioid painkiller and had been one of the top performers for the company. However, the FDA said that the drug was being abused by patients and thus its drawbacks outweighed the benefits. In the current political climate, this was a disaster waiting to happen. The company toyed with the possibility of reformulating the drug to make it less susceptible to abuse. However, the reformulation did not work. Eventually, the company was asked by the FDA to withdraw the drug from the market and Endo chose to comply with the request. The loss of this revenue stream is likely to hit Endo hard, especially at the time when the company seems to be embroiled in issues on all fronts. Opana ER accounted for $35.7 million revenue for the first quarter while for FY 2016, the figure stood at $158.9 million. In the wake of growing concerns about opioid abuse, the company needs to brace itself for the scrutiny of its other drugs as well.

The company reported $617 million in unrestricted cash as of June 30, 2017. Endo’s net debt valuation stands at $7.7 billion, which makes it a debt heavy company, adding yet another factor to its pile of woes. With its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 4.3, the company needs to look at reducing its debt burden fast. However, the current circumstances suggest that it is highly unlikely that the company will be seeing any significant reduction in its debt or any increase in its adjusted EBITDA. This may seriously jeopardize the company’s liquidity situation. The direness of the situation is evident as Endo has taken some drastic steps to reorganize its business to stay afloat. Earlier this year, the company finalized the sale of its South African business assets of Litha Healthcare Group. The $100 million sale to Acino Pharma AG was closed on July 3, 2017. The company is now in the process of completing the sale of its Mexico subsidiary Somar for $124 million to Advent International. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. While the proceeds from the sale of these businesses are highly unlikely to make any dent in the massive amount of debt carried by the company, these may help Endo in focusing on more profitable and core business areas. Another minor silver lining in the cloud is the company’s product pipeline. The company recently received the FDA approval for its generic version of Sabril oral solution and it started shipping the product in the month of August. Vigabatrin is now the only generic version of Sabril in the market, which registered $329 million in revenue for the period of 12 months ended June, 2017.

Endo stock is currently trading close to its multi-year lows. It lost 47 percent of its value this year so far and the trend is likely to continue. With a slew of issues and no breather in sight, the stock does not present a strong case for investment initiation. Even at its completely knocked down price, the stock is not worth your money. However, if it is able to show sustained improvement in its performance, the stock may be considered for long term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.