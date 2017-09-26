Should SolarCity Be Renamed Investigation City?

When added together, these investigations and complaints raise concerns not just about the dollar amount of future liabilities, but more importantly the ethics of company management.

However, there are other investigations into SolarCity that are currently occurring along with many consumer complaints.

The SolarCity Settlement and the WSJ's "Heard on the Street"

On September 23, Seeking Alpha published a Tesla (TSLA) news headline by editor Carl Surran titled "WSJ: Tesla's small DoJ settlement should spark big concern for investors." The article summarized and linked back to a Wall Street Journal "Heard on the Street" column by Charley Grant. Mr. Grant stated that "investors believe fully in Mr. Musk’s vision, and ignore the fragility of the balance sheet. That trust took a $30 million dent with Friday’s settlement, and investors should wonder what could be in store for the stock if confidence in Mr. Musk were to waver even slightly."

As some have pointed out in the comments section to that article, this settlement required a repayment of less than $30 million (although there might be more that SolarCity is not allowed to collect) and companies have disputes with the government all the time anyway, so what's the big deal? Although this was not a standard dispute, but rather a multi-year, multi agency investigation, I can understand this viewpoint.

In reading the original Wall Street Journal article, it seemed to be a bit simplistic in its logic and alarmist in tone. Yes, if multiple problems crop up with a company or individual, of course you begin to lose confidence. Mr. Grant didn't cite any concerns in that regard, however. I'll cite those concerns for you instead, as there actually are quite a few of them.

I'm a Mind Reader

At this point, I know some of you are already thinking "Oh, he's just going to spread FUD." If you are one of them, I would suggest you stop reading now. I would strongly encourage you, however, to at least do an internet search of "SolarCity Investigations" and make up your own mind. In any case, I certainly hope you won't take the attitude of these three little guys:

The Issues Regarding the DOJ Dispute

The investigation of SolarCity was a lengthy one involving the Department of Justice (DoJ), as well as a number of offices within the Treasury Department. The DoJ press release regarding settlement of this matter is here. The wording in the press release was fairly severe, starting with:

"The Justice Department announced today that SolarCity Corporation (SolarCity) has agreed to pay $29.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting inflated claims on behalf of itself and affiliated investment funds to the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) pursuant to Section 1603 of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (Section 1603)."

Among other words used in the press release were "fraud," "abuse," "taking improper advantage of government programs," and "falsely overstated." Although the settlement precluded conviction on any of these government claims, the government's language clearly indicates they did not consider this a "run-of-the-mill" case.

There is a good article in Greentech media providing some background regarding the issue involved in the dispute. The article mentions that some believe the systems may have been over valued by around 10% ($3,900 per system) for purposes of claiming the tax credit.

An Interesting Plot Twist

In researching this article, I came across a 2013 Barron's article which reported that US Senator Jeff Sessions had sent a letter to Treasury secretary Jack Lew "questioning taxpayer-funded grants received by SolarCity." He had done so as a result of an earlier Barron's article on the subject, although the investigation had commenced a year earlier. Of course, Jeff Sessions is now the attorney general whose Department of Justice issued the harshly worded settlement statement.

Other Investigations

The SEC is also investigating SolarCity for not reporting the number of contracts that were cancelled prior to installation. This is significant because SolarCity used contracts signed, rather than installed systems, as the base for allocating costs in the Retained Value calculations they used to provide to investors, at least until the SEC began questioning this metric. This article discusses that investigation as well as the numerous complaints various entities have received regarding SolarCity's business practices.

Various State Investigations

This article from 2015 discusses an investigation into a solar installation at the University of Oregon in which SolarCity was involved and for which receipts from a non existent contractor were back dated and submitted.

This article indicates a consultant for SolarCity, who had received $2.4 million in payments from them, and was also an Oregon state consultant(!), was indicted for using some of these funds to bribe state officials in the above referenced investigation.

Let's not forget Riverbend in Buffalo NY. Although SolarCity does not want to be the target of any of the multiple investigations surrounding their planned Gigafactory there, they have been subpoenaed for documents and others involved in the project have been convicted of crimes.

Lots of Complaints

It is not just the multiple investigations, but also the number of complaints about SolarCity which should be of concern to investors. Some of these will undoubtedly result in investigations and possible penalties in the future, if they have not already. According to this article from Energy Sage, "reviews of SolarCity are some of the harshest testimonies you’ll find on Yelp." Among the major complaints were the extremely aggressive approach of SolarCity salesmen and the misrepresentation of the financial benefits of the solar energy systems.

It is interesting that the complaints referred to are similar in tone to the ones I've discussed in the past about SolarCity's financial practices and aggressive accounting. In particular, I wrote one article earlier this year focusing on questionable accounting aspects and consequences of the Silevo acquisition. There are many aspects of SolarCity's financial situation I find troublesome.

The Sergeant Schultz Defense

In the comments section of the Friday Seeking Alpha article, some commentators were defending Tesla, speculating that Elon Musk may not have been aware of the practice of overcharging the government since he wasn't running the company then, he was only chairman. ("He knows nothing.")

I find this line of reasoning hard to accept. The chairman is supposed to be aware of the company's policies and is and is ultimately responsible for its activities. Furthermore, the whole issue regarding these payments is consistent with SolarCity's general business practices, and Musk has a reputation for micromanagement in any case.

Just as importantly, Musk founded this company, along with his cousins ("We dreamed it up on the way to Burning Man"). Even though he is not officially listed as one of the Founders, it is clear he was the moving force behind its founding. According to this article, his cousin, Lyndon Rive, who was CEO, "barely graduated from high school." He never attended college. This is not exactly the background for running a highly complex consumer finance company. His main qualification is being related to Elon Musk.

Revisiting "Heard on the Street"

Although I did initially say that Mr. Grant's column lacked the details to provide a compelling argument that Mr. Musk risks losing the confidence of Wall Street, I don't believe the purpose of his column was really to do that. It is "Heard on the Street" after all, which suggests he is basing his column on rumblings he might already be hearing there. Sentiment may be changing. Everyone should stay tuned.

