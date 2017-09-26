Hartstreet: Enhanced Completions In The Bakken Could Cap Upside To The USO

Well design improvements continue to improve initial production rates in U.S. unconventional locations. Our focus was the Eagle Ford, Bakken, Midland and Delaware Basins. The results were presented at the Bakken Conference in Bismarck, North Dakota. The data consistently showed economic improvements especially in the core. More importantly, results were quite good outside the best geology.

Enhanced completions are in the early stages of development. Since results continue to improve, there is not reason to believe this will not continue in the immediate future. This continues to pressure oil prices and the U.S. Oil ETF (USO). It is obvious that operators can produce a profit at much lower oil price than just two years ago. If improvements continue, we could see lower for longer with respect to WTI.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The Bakken faces headwinds when compared to other U.S. plays. Higher taxes and logistic issues continue to create a tougher environment. New pipeline capacity has improved this some, but other plays like the Permian may be positioned better. We pulled a number of Bakken core locations based on enhanced well designs. The oil production curve of each well is shown below.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The graph above provides all wells within this data pull. There are a number of wells that produced more that 250 KBO within the 19-month time frame. This is a marked improvement over last year, and a trend that has developed over multiple years. Operators continue to move to plug and perf with cemented liners with tighter spaced perf clusters. This has provided more contact with the well bore and increased production per foot. These increases have been seen in areas with current producers and on acreage with lesser geology. This seems to suggest that well design is outpacing lower quality geology.

Name Well Count CUM Gas CUM Oil CUM Water EOG RESOURCES (EOG) 38 5,226,290 5,721,396 6,147,998 QEP ENERGY (QEP) 6 2,606,892 1,016,315 738,649 Statoil (STO) 6 1,716,594 815,765 736,906 WHITING (WLL) 6 3,248,828 1,212,304 934,183 Conoco (COP) 5 1,259,257 763,673 323,158 CONTINENTAL RES (CLR) 5 1,453,738 858,794 543,506 WPX ENERGY (WPX) 5 1,106,455 1,216,965 934,745 NEWFIELD (NFX) 4 1,845,567 627,256 205,277 ENERPLUS (ERF) 3 764,095 700,724 430,389

Source: Welldatabase.com

A total of nine operators had enhanced wells producing over the specified time frame.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Lateral length is key, as this had increased in a significant manner in past years. We seem to be focused on two mile laterals, and this isn't increasing to a great degree. Lateral lengths have remained somewhat constant, which supporting the thesis that production per foot is improving.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The best oil producing month per core locations seems focused on 20K to 40K BO. This improvement is short term, but seems to indicate a better production curve over a longer time frame. There are a large number of variables to consider, but this is an enhanced completion trend that has been consistent over time.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Oil production over the first three months, provides a better idea if the first 90 days and how this is differentiated throughout producers. An average locations will average 40K to 60K BO. The interesting aspect of the data shows a relatively consistent number of wells that under or over produced the average. Twenty-two wells produced between 10K and 40K BO. Twenty-three locations were in the range of 60K and 90K BO.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The production curve by field is indicative of geology. This is always a consideration, but has been influence by design. We continue to see large dependencies in production by specific operators driving well design changes.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Bakken core economics have improved, but not as much as plays like the Permian and Eagle Ford. Well design is driving production growth in all U.S. plays, with operators like EOG acting as the flagship.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.