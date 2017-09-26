3 Reasons To Buy Oracle

Oracle (ORCL) is a company in transition; of that, there is little question. But how safe is this transitional phase from an investor’s perspective? Can they jump in now, or is it safer to wait for a more stable environment. In this article, we’ll look at three advantages that Oracle has over its competitors in the cloud segment. We’ll also dive into how these advantages are providing Oracle with much-needed revenue stability while the transition is in progress. Finally, we’ll try to guide investors to the appropriate course of action by highlighting Oracle’s ability to execute this crucial transition into becoming a holistic cloud service provider to rival the likes of Microsoft (MSFT).

The Growth Of Hybrid Cloud

The growth of the cloud computing industry has profoundly changed the technology landscape. Microsoft and Amazon are leading this transition as companies around the world take advantage of the many tangible benefits of cloud, not the least of which are savings and flexibility. Moreover, third-party infrastructure services are getting cheaper every year thanks to the increasing competition among the top vendors of cloud: Microsoft, Amazon (AMZN), IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

In reality, however, it is only smaller companies that are migrating their entire technology base to public cloud. More often than not, large enterprises prefer to take the hybrid cloud approach, where they own and manage a part of their infrastructure, but use third-party managed infrastructure services to get the best of both worlds.

In a blog post, Microsoft, the number one company in terms of cloud revenue, wrote:

“Hybrid is the future. Forty-two percent of organizations who responded are currently emphasizing hybrid clouds in their cloud computing strategies, and this is expected to increase to 55 percent in five years’ time. While private cloud will continue to be a key part of hybrid strategies, standalone private cloud usage, on the other hand, is expected to decline by almost half, from 24 percent to 13 percent.”

Microsoft’s prediction is echoed by RightScale, a prominent cloud management company. According to RightScale’s State of the Cloud Report 2017, more than half the enterprises around the world use hybrid cloud, while only 20% opted for public cloud.

Source: RightScale

For Oracle, that represents a win-win situation because the company still makes a lot of money from products geared towards on-premise deployments. In Fiscal 2017, software license updates and product support accounted for 64% of Oracle’s total revenue. Most of Oracle’s clients being large enterprises, as these companies take the hybrid approach, the need for Oracle’s software license renewals and product support will continue.

Customer Retention Capability

Despite cloud computing - specifically, Infrastructure as a Service - growing at a fast pace, Oracle has been able to hold on to its software license updates and product support revenues. The same cannot be said of its new software license revenues, which are rapidly declining.

The reason for this is simple: existing enterprise customers that are moving to the hybrid cloud model are holding on to the infrastructure they already have and the software they’ve been used to, thereby continuing to pay Oracle for licenses and support. On the other hand, they’re not acquiring new licenses or hardware, instead choosing to “rent” those from cloud providers that offer subscription and pay-per-use models.

Oracle’s software license updates and product support segment had $18.858 billion in revenues in 2015, which increased to $19.230 billion in 2017. That means Oracle has not only been able to retain its customer base, but was even able to increase its revenue from this segment during a period when the IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) market experienced double-digit growth.

During the Q1 2018 earnings call, CEO Safra Catz addressed this high renewal rate in the software license updates and product support segment, saying:

“Total on-premise software revenues were $5.9 billion, up 1% from last year reflecting continued high attach of software support and renewal rates that reflect the stability of our installed base of on-premise customers.”

We can arrive at some conclusions based on this: first, the preference of enterprise companies for a hybrid cloud model is helping Oracle retain key clientele in its largest segment; second, the new software licenses segment faces several hurdles to its growth for the very same reason.

But that is actually great news for Oracle, because the company only needs a little bit of time to transition its revenue streams from being an on-premise focused one to a third party infrastructure management focused one. And that brings us to Oracle’s performance in the cloud segment.

Oracle’s Cloud Growth

Source: Oracle 2017 Annual Report

Oracle has slowly been shifting its revenue base towards cloud over the past few years, and has made tremendous strides in future-proofing its revenue streams. Oracle’s cloud revenue has grown from $2,098 million in 2013 (7% of total revenues) to $4,741 million in 2017 (16% of total revenues.)

Growing cloud revenues are now adequately offsetting the decline in new software license revenues, and the much larger software license updates and product support segment is ably holding its ground. This trend is extremely likely to continue, which means Oracle now has the breathing space to effect a full transition and become a cloud-focused company.

Investment Case

In a way, Oracle has an advantage over Microsoft and Amazon because of its huge enterprise client base. Its clients can take advantage of Oracle’s multiple cloud offerings, including hybrid, public and private cloud, all their on-premise hardware requirements, and also Oracle’s powerful Software as a Service portfolio for enterprise. And that breadth of offering is something that even Microsoft doesn’t have at this point.

Investing in Oracle now would mean investing in a forward-looking company that has the product portfolio, the existing client base and the relatively stable revenue streams to fully transition into a holistic cloud vendor, and without the threat of being disrupted by other cloud service providers.

