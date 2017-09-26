General Electric Completes A Sale That Continues Its Restructuring

At least Mr. Flannery does not have to wait for years to present his "new vision" as Mr. Immelt supports continuing efforts to remake GE into a twenty-first century leader.

The "new vision" of GE will not be forthcoming until mid-November as Mr. Flannery examines how he wants to change the conglomerate.

General Electric continues the company restructuring begun under former CEO Jeffrey Immelt as new CEO John Flannery oversees the sale of GE Industrial Solutions unit to Swiss organization.

General Electric Company (GE) is selling its GE Industrial Solutions unit to ABB Group, a Swiss engineering organization. This is the first major deal to take place under new GE CEO John Flannery who took over the position on August 1.

The recent handoff of corporate leadership at General Electric from former CEO Jeff Immelt to new CEO John Flannery represents a totally different situation from when Immelt took over from the business icon Jack Welch on September 7, 2001.

Mr. Immelt, facing the legacy of the legendary Welch, could do little or nothing for a long time to alter the structure of the General Electric he inherited. His first acquisition did not take place until 2004 and his first divestiture did not occur until 2007. Then he had to deal with the Great Recession.

After 2009, Mr. Immelt really stepped out and made major changes to the company.

Mr. Flannery is currently reviewing the corporation and has promised that he will produce his plans for the conglomerate in mid-December. He is expected to focus on cost cutting and reducing corporate staff.

Last week Mr. Flannery oversaw the grounding of the GE fleet of corporate jets and is planning to dispose of them in the near future. He has also delayed part of the construction of GE’s new headquarters campus in Boston, MA.

The message is that Mr. Flannery intends to continue changing General Electric and give the company more focus and more efficient operations.

Mr. Flannery is now the CEO because investors believed that General Electric’s stock needed to perform a lot better than it had been. The question that is outstanding relates to Mr. Flannery’s ability to generate higher stock prices.

General Electric closed slightly higher than $25.00 yesterday. It’s 52-week high was $32.38. In late 2013, GE’s stock price was around $25.00. Just after the end of the Great Recession the price reached $20.00.

This is a pretty lackluster performance.

Yet, in 2012 the company’s return on shareholder’s equity was over 13.0 percent. In 2016 the ROE was above 17.0 percent and the expectations for the near future point to returns that exceed even this level.

The work that Mr. Immelt completed allowed General Electric to return to an earning performance that was consistent with the company’s performance before the Great Recession. That is not too bad of a result.

It can be argued that General Electric operates with what economists call a sustainable competitive advantage in its markets. These are usually good stocks to invest in.

Well, that is Mr. Flannery’s problem. What is he to do?

The deal with ABB Group was obviously a carry-over from the Immelt era. The GE Industrial Solutions unit was a division that was started by GE founder Thomas Edison. So it represents a part of the “old” company.

And, Mr. Immelt, during his last years as CEO, was attempting to move General Electric more into the information technology space. He wanted GE to be competitive in the manufacturing area so that GE companies did not have to import the information technology of competitors. He believed that this was the future. That was also the reasoning behind GE’s move to Boston. Therefore, disposing of divisions like the Industrial Solutions unit was consistent with vision of the evolving economy.

Mr. Immelt’s vision has seemingly not caught on with the investment community.

What is it that Mr. Flannery must do in order to create more enthusiasm for the future GE?

The sale to ABB Group will not provide us with that vision. I don’t believe that just an emphasis upon cost cutting and the reduction of corporate staff will provide investors with the “bounce” they need.

So, we just have to wait until mid-November to receive a better picture of what Mr. Flannery has in store for the company. But, Mr. Immelt has set the stage for him to continue to restructure GE in major ways so that his successor does not have to wait for years, as Mr. Immelt did, to bring his vision to the investment community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.