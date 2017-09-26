Micron: Management And Investors (Revisited)

About 19 months ago, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha about Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) management and former investors. To say I'm glossing over the details is the understatement of a lifetime when I say the general outlook of the company has changed dramatically since February 2016. While I firmly believed that a Micron turnaround was inevitable back then, my views of former CEO Mark Durcan and current CFO Ernie Maddock have shifted quite unexpectedly. David Einhorn, a hedge fund manager who I closely follow dumped all of Greenlight Capital's shares of Micron during the last downturn and has now jumped back in on the Micron train headed north.

Back in February 2016, I had a generally positive opinion of Maddock and a neutral to slightly negative opinion of Mark Durcan. While some on Seeking Alpha will complain about former Micron CFO Ron Foster's use of convertible debt and yen hedges, the Micron CFO that bothers me the most is the current one. I believe Maddock's consistent maniacal desire to lower Micron's debt is a hinderance to some of the stock's potential upside. Most notably, Ernie mentioned on more than one occasion that Micron intended to use up to $1 billion of stock to finance the Inotera acquisition if Micron's stock price bounced back from its lows of around $10 per share.

A full year passed between the announcement of Micron and Inotera coming to terms on the acquisition. Micron's stock had appreciated significantly from its sub-$10 lows. Ernie and Micron's management team did as they indicated they would for a year. They used stock to fund the last $1 billion in the deal. That roughly 58 million shares at $35 per share is worth around $2 billion today. In essence, Micron has paid an extra $1 billion for that acquisition, and if Micron bulls are right, that number is likely to increase significantly. Despite Micron using its highly prized equity in the Inotera deal at a little over $17/share in December of 2016, Maddock personally bought shares in the open market eight months later at over $27/share. How does one justify using stock in an acquisition at $17/share and turn around and start saying the shares are a steal at over $27? Sure, the outlook was a little brighter in August than it was in December, but Maddock (and Micron management) should have had the insight to avoid giving away equity so easily. I shall forever be angry at Ernie for this move.

My tepid view of Durcan has changed quite a bit. Clearly, he has been an instrumental figure in Micron's growth for over three decades. He is a highly respected engineer. But with all due respect, Sanjay Mehrotra did a better job at SanDisk than Durcan did with Micron. Mehrotra is the MVP and Durcan is an All-Star. When Durcan announced his intention to retire, he stated his most important remaining task is to find the next CEO. Durcan and Mehrotra have been competitors for three decades. It is incredible to see Durcan step aside in the best interest of shareholders and hand the reigns over to the former CEO of an archrival that had dominated Micron for years. Frankly, there is no person in the world I would rather have than Sanjay Mehrotra as the CEO of a memory manufacturer that is by far the largest position in my portfolio.

In February 2016, Baupost had already sold the vast majority of its shares of Micron and was on its way towards selling the remaining shares it held. Greenlight had already disposed of all of its nearly 38 million shares of Micron stock. In this article, I discuss Einhorn's reasoning of why he ditched Micron. In summary, Einhorn's thinking in 2015 was that the structurally cyclical nature of DRAM would persist, NAND pricing recovery was not imminent, a possible Chinese DRAM fab expansion could disrupt the industry and Micron would significantly increase its capital expenditures in the near future. With Greenlight entering a new position in Micron in Q1 2017 and then adding to that position in Q2 2017, it is safe to say that Einhorn has reversed course on his thinking. Greenlight held a modest 2.6 million shares of Micron at the end of Q2 2017, but I would not be surprised to see Greenlight Capital's stake in Micron having increased significantly during Q3. We will find out via its 13-F filings on October 15th. While Baupost is no longer a shareholder of Micron, another fund manager that I greatly respect has become a major Micron bull. David Tepper of Appaloosa has made his bullish view of Micron known as the Idaho-based semiconductor giant is the 4th largest holding of his renowned fund.

When comparing the 20nm to 1X for DRAM at Micron, Mehrotra stated at a KeyBanc conference in August that 1X will provide "40% more bit growth on a wafer basis, and it gives you a fairly good cost reduction capability as well." While I have long suspected that this would be the case, there are no lyrics in any song quite as beautiful to a Micron long as hearing those words from Mehrotra directly. Mehrotra confirmed his focus on driving cost per bit down on DRAM in the short-term. Luckily for Micron bulls, cost per bit is likely to fall at 5-10% per quarter for at least the next couple quarters and DRAM ASPs are also likely to continue to defy gravity for at least a few more quarters. The perfect trifecta of increasing bit production, lower cost per bit and increased ASPs as a result of both demand and product mix all point towards significantly improving gross margins that are already in the vicinity of what would historically be the peak of a cycle.

Near the end of June, a blog was posted on Micron's website that stated Micron was discontinuing the Lexar removable media storage business. In the beginning of September, a Chinese company acquired Lexar. The announcement of the discontinuing of Lexar removable media storage is a very bullish statement by Micron about the future of its NAND business. I'm a little surprised that the financial news media didn't think much of this move. Micron's NAND business was the laggard of the industry during the era of planar NAND. While SanDisk and Samsung (OTC:OTC:SSNLF) were reaping significant profits, Micron was frequently hit with the double whammy of lower ASPs (on a like-for-like basis) and having significantly higher cost per bit relative to its peers. With the advent of the 3D NAND era, Micron has shown great momentum and a clear path to cost per bit leadership. On the leading edge, Micron's 64 layer 3D NAND is the lowest cost per bit NAND in mass production today. There have been concerns voiced by semiconductor industry pundits that NAND demand will not continue to outpace NAND supply for much longer. The respected Jim Handy has been calling for a NAND crash for a while now, but Micron's actions seem to call Handy's prognosis of the health of the industry in 2018 and beyond into question. Removable media storage is among the lowest margin uses of NAND. If NAND supply were about to explode and drown out NAND demand by a wide margin, would Micron be so eager to get rid of an entire end market for NAND if demand in the higher margin products that require NAND (i.e. SSDs) were not set to grow rapidly and effectively indefinitely? If Micron thought there would be left over bits after supplying the SSD market, I don't see why Micron would be so eager to dump Lexar.

I stated in a previous article that I believe Micron beginning to break out gross margins on DRAM and NVM separately was a tell that NVM margins would increase consistently and rapidly over the next several quarters or longer. Micron used to group together its DRAM and NAND margins to hide how truly abysmal its NAND business was performing. Since the break out, Micron's margins on both DRAM and NAND have expanded. While I am firmly expecting DRAM margins to continue moving upwards during the next few quarters, I am expecting truly special results in the NVM business. I am under the impression that most Micron bulls believe NAND margins will continue expanding for at least another two quarters or so. I am proclaiming that this era of NAND gross margin expansion could last another two years (largely driven by cost per bit reduction). I will leave the details for another day, but suffice it to say, I am an ultra bull on Micron's NVM business.

The Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and Toshiba (OTC:OTCPK:TOSBF) spat has been nothing but music to the ears of this Micron long. There is absolutely no reason to believe that this situation is even close to a final resolution. When it comes to the acquisition of Toshiba's memory business, it is not truly over until the fat lady sings. While there is a good chance that Western Digital (with the help of a consortium) will eventually win the rights to acquire TMC, there has been enough activity going on from SK Hynix (OTC:OTC:HXSCF), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and other potential buyers to make me believe it is far from certain that Western Digital will eventually get its way. If Apple were to become a major shareholder of Toshiba's memory business, one would presume that Toshiba will likely be the major supplier of Apple's NAND needs going forward. In my eyes, this is great for Micron. Apple is the worst type of customer that constantly asks for better prices and tries to squeeze every fraction of a penny that it can from its suppliers.

Apple has often tried to minimize the business it gives to Samsung because Samsung is both a supplier and a fierce competitor. With Apple becoming a major shareholder of Toshiba's memory business, other electronics manufacturers buying NAND from TMC would be indirectly buying a critical component from a competitor. That is a situation to be avoided if possible. Fortunately for the rest of the electronics market, alternatives by the names of Micron, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Western Digital exist.

This article feels rushed because it was rushed during the late hours of the eve of the fireworks show that Micron bulls have been waiting for. I am unsure how to model for the possible disruption of Micron's DRAM wafers. I am under the belief that this had no material impact on the business, but there are no guarantees of that. As a result, my range of possible results goes from around $1.40 to $2.10 in non-GAAP EPS for this quarter. I firmly expect to see a result near the top of that range if the production disruption was truly immaterial.

Seeking Alpha commenter davidli128 posted his estimates for FY Q1 2017. He stated the following:

davidli128

Comments (284) |+ Follow |Send Message

My Q1 Guidance forecast is a bit scary at $2.6 non-GAAP EPS, revenue 6.9B, gross margin 56%, operating expenses 600m, operating income 3.2B based on the following assumption:

DRAM

ASP: +5%

Bit growth : 6.8%

Cost reduction: 5.4%

NAND

ASP: 0%

Bit growth : 9.7%

cost reduction: 8.5%

This is very much in line with my thinking with the implicit assumption that there was no significant production disruption this quarter . (I think DRAM ASPs may grow at an even more robust rate than David proposes, but I believe NAND ASPs will fall a tad and bit growth may also lag his expectations slightly). While I am expecting a non-GAAP EPS of a little less than $2.60 per share to materialize, I am also expecting Micron's management to continue its trend of under-promising and over-delivering. I am expecting to hear the center of its non-GAAP guidance for the next quarter to be right around $2.45 per share. For what it's worth, I am expecting an immediate rally after hours that sustains into Wednesday. It is nice to see that a fair number of Micron longs are scared of a post-market selloff even if Micron's report card shows straight As. This only increases my confidence in the opposite occurring this time around and the bulls will be cheering. Tuesday afternoon is going to be interesting.

In closing, I just wanted to attach a screenshot capturing spot prices according to DRAMeXchange on June 1st and on September 26th.

I think the image speaks for itself. We're in the midst of one of the greatest memory bull runs of all time. Sanjay and Ernie, despite nearing 17-year highs, it's alright to admit a mistake was made during the financing of the Inotera acquisition and begin buying back shares now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.