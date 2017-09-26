Campbell Soup Is A Strong Buy

The shares are trading at a significant discount to the overall market, and to the firm's history. This makes no sense in light of the growth on display.

In my opinion, it makes sense to buy shares in Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) at the moment. The shares have lost about 15% of their value over the past year, and the current price of about $45.66 represents an excellent entry price. I'll go through my reasoning for taking a bullish stance on Campbell Soup by offering up what I think is a reasonable forecast for the shares based on likely dividend growth. I'll also make some observations about the financial history here, and the market's current growth assumptions embedded in the share price. I'll conclude by talking about why we should follow the lead of more savvy investors.

Before getting into the arguments proper, I should point out a few highlights that impresses me about the company. Although revenue and net income have been relatively choppy over the past few years, the company has managed to increase the dividends per share at a conservative and steady pace. At the moment, the payout ratio remains relatively benign, and so I feel that there's an opportunity for a dividend increase in future.

It's also worth pointing out that net income in the first nine months of 2017 has been much higher than the income generated in all of 2016, suggesting that the company is also in a growth phase. For that reason, the discounted share price is even more strange in my view. A market that obsesses over yearly comparisons should favor a company that grows at this rate.

The Dividend

Although Campbell Soup financial history has been interesting, we investors are far more interested in the future for obvious reasons. For that reason, I want to spend some time trying to forecast what will happen to the share price, based on my expectation of future dividend growth. If I hold the yield constant, and grow the dividend at a reasonable rate, I can infer what the likely price will be in the future.

Over the past six years, the dividend per share at Campbell Soup has grown at a compounded rate of about 3.2%. Given that the firm has massively reduced debt already (it's down $690 million over the past 2 years), and that the payout ratio remains relatively manageable at 57%, I consider this to be reasonable long term growth rate to forecast over the next four years. When I perform this forecast on the shares of Campbell Soup, I estimate a return of just over 35% over the next four years. This return comes from holding everything else constant, but growing the dividend at the same rate it's grown over the past six years. I consider this a reasonably conservative forecast and I consider this to be a very healthy rate of return.

The Shares Are Cheap

In my view, when shares are inexpensively priced, they are by definition, more compelling as investment candidates. Because there's far less risk in buying inexpensive shares, I insist on only buying relatively cheap shares. That prompts the question, though. How do we know whether the shares are inexpensive or not?

There are chiefly two ways that I judge the cheapness of the shares: namely, the growth forecast embedded in the current price, and the PE multiple relative to the overall market and to the company's own history. Based on these two metrics, the shares are inexpensive in my estimation.

Although the specifics of the methodology are beyond the scope of this article, I will point out that the "expectations investing" methodology articulated in Stephen Penman's "Accounting For Value" is quite helpful for those of us who want to avoid overpaying for growth. The idea is that a stock's price is made up of information that ranges from the known (book value per share), to the less well know (short term earnings forecasts), to the downright speculative (long term growth). The more growth that is implicit in the stock's price, the riskier is the investment. At the moment, the market's long term growth forecast for Campbell's is about 3.9%, which I don't consider to be too excessive.

In addition to the fact that the shares are trading at a 35% discount to the overall market, they are trading inexpensively relative to their own history, as demonstrated by the graphic below.

Appeal To Authority

In my view, in order to succeed at investing, one must be relatively humble. We must acknowledge that others know more about a particular investment than we do. In particular, both insiders and very talented institutional investors are people who know more than we likely do about the inner workings of a particular business. If they are buying shares, we should at the very least pay attention to that behavior. It's with that in mind that I point out that on March 17 of this year, Bennett Dorrance purchased approximately $52 million of the stock (915,766 shares). Two weeks later, Joel Greenblatt added to Gotham's holdings in the firm. Three months later, at the end of June, he added another 262,698 shares to the firm's holdings to the point where he now owns about $40.8 million of Campbell Soup. If Dorrance and Greenblatt are buying, we should at the very least use this as a reason to investigate further.

There's much to recommend Campbell Soup at these price. A reasonably conservative price forecast based on a conservative dividend growth rate suggests that investors can expect a decent return. In addition, the market itself is priced to forecast only conservative growth here, which improves my level of comfort. The shares are inexpensive both relative to the overall market, and to their own history. Finally, people who know more about this business than most investors are buying aggressively. For all of these reasons, I recommend that investors buy shares of Campbell Soup Co.

