Vale Is Looking Increasingly Healthy

Going forward, cash flows are expected to increase even further, making it easier to pay off more debt and creating an even healthier company.

Vale (VALE) has been performing increasingly well over the past year or so, which has clearly been reflected in its share price. The best achievement has been management's ability to significantly lower Vale's debt, effectively lowering the company's risk. This strategy is still a major key to the company's success. Being able to keep up this trend of lowering debt will result in an increase in the share price.

Lowered debt position

Vale's recent major problem has been its debt. This was used to spur growth for a while. But after commodity prices declined, and the company was entangled in a national scandal, the debt became a terrible headache. Luckily, the company has been able to improve its financial position since 2016 by way of seeing increasing selling prices, lowering costs, cutting dividends, and improving cash flow. Thanks to these improvements by the company's management as well as an improved operating environment for the entire industry, the gross debt has been lowered significantly within one year.

Gross debt saw a reduction of $4 bln, or 12.5%, which is a significant decline for such a short period. When we look at the net debt, however, we can see an even better performance. Total net debt declined by $5.4 bln to $22,122 bln during this same time period. This was the equivalent of a reduction of 19.6%.

So far, the lowering of debt has resulted in some breathing room for Vale as most of the debt is due after 2020.

The great thing about the debt reduction was that the company managed to do so without getting itself in trouble in other areas. Because during this period the FCF has seen a huge boost as well, growing from $918 mln in Q2 of fiscal year 2016, to $2.555 bln in Q2 of the fiscal year 2017 thanks to management's efforts to significantly lower CAPEX by investing less on growth projects and focusing more on making sure that the company is operating in a sustainable way. CAPEX levels even reached the lowest point since the first quarter of 2006.

The optimism about Vale's ability to improve cash flows and lower debt was quite clear during the second quarter earnings call:

Finally, when we had one good thing in this last quarter is the very strong cash generation of the company that allows Vale to pay large dividends to pay for the production that we had to pay for it and reduce debt altogether in this quarter. This clearly indicates that with the trend of reducing debt is here for staying and we are going to see an acceleration in the reduction of leverage of the company in the next quarters putting behind Vale the issue of high indebtedness."

This is a very promising statement as the leverage has already seen a significant improvement when it comes to its leverage. The current net debt/ttm EBITDA level has gone down from 3.8 in Q2 of the fiscal year 2016 to 1.5 during the most recent quarter. Any further improvement would be more than welcome. And it is far from unlikely to happen as there are still plenty of opportunities to improve cash flows.

S11D to cause better cash flows

One of these opportunities is the company's S11D project. This project is bound to improve the company's cash flows in two ways. Now that the end of the project gets closer, less amount of money will be spent on getting the site up and running that is partly reflected in the CAPEX picture above. $388 mln of the total CAPEX in the most recent quarter was spent on the S11D project. This was already a decrease of 33.9% vs. the quarter prior due to the purchase of wagons and locomotives during that quarter.

At the same time, S11D will be a major cause for increased production capacity (25% expected) combined with a low-cost structure, resulting in increased revenue and cash flow from operations.

The nominal capacity as you know is 90 million tons. We have already have produced around 10 million tons this year and we expect to - for the whole year, we expect to have 25% of the nominal capacity. And probably being in the pace of 40% to 50% at the end of the year. Now that's for S11D.

Iron ore price

Most of Vale's revenue comes from the sale of iron ore, which can make investors edgy when the price does not perform as expected. Therefore Vale's share price is closely correlated to the iron ore price.

This is a big risk factor but can also be a great positive. Going forward, it is expected that prices will remain volatile, but the improving cost structure will mitigate the risk.

Further lowering of debt

So it seems to be clear that there will be more than enough opportunity for Vale to further improve its balance sheet. The goal still is to get net debt below $17 bln. The target was $15-$17, but when asked about an update during the most recent earnings call, the increasingly optimistic tone:

First, in the initial leverage. Well, we can say that we are reducing the target. Actually, we want to have less than $15 billion to $17 billion debt."

Increasing cash flows resulting from lower CAPEX, lower costs, and increasing production levels will make sure that this target is easily met.

Learning from past mistakes

It is always good to see that management learns from previous mistakes. Of course, Vale's major revenue driver is iron ore. And since the price of iron ore is very volatile, having too much dependence on it is a big risk factor. Management does not want to get in the same situation where its debt turns into a major problem. Therefore it has decided that it will no longer fund its growth efforts by raising insane amounts of debt.

So in my point of view, Vale has to have the lowest possible debt. And we are moving in this direction. By doing that, we will be improving and making our balance sheet stronger and this will be one of the measures that we are looking for besides improving performance, besides improving governance, besides improving execution. If we can put everything here together, it will probably represent an improving perception value of the company. And therefore, we will be able to use in a broader way the stock of the company. That's my goal here. Actually, I don't want to use debt in the future in this company based upon that. I think it doesn't work to follow this road."

Now that Vale's cost structure has improved this much there is no real need for the company to put itself in any danger in order to grow, which is why I am a big fan of management's changed attitude towards debt.

Share conversion plan

What will also attract more positive attention to Vale's shares, is its share conversion plan. Currently, the Brazilian government holds a lot of Vale's preferred shares, giving them a lot of power. But this will not last for much longer. The plan is to convert the preferred shares to common shares, giving them equal voting rights, while also boosting transparency. Shareholders have already voted on this matter and it has been a success. This action could result in the stock becoming more attractive to other groups of investors.

Conclusion

It is clear that the pressure on this company has been lifted by increasing cash flows and the lowering of its debt. It becomes increasingly likely that the company will meet its debt reduction targets while producing growing cash flows. This will lift pressure off the company and its shares.

