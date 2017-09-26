Be A PIREIT: Buy This Booty At 50% Discount To NAV

The current yield of 8.5% is sustainable and the stock is a deep value at current levels.

We analyzed the portfolio and it still holds appeal for us.

Investment Thesis: Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) is still trading at a large discount to it the value of its properties and we think a buy here will be well rewarded. Management needs to get its head out of the sand and stop repeating the same silly platitudes, but we think the market is close to forcing them to do so.

PIREIT: Someone who buys REITs at substantial discount to liquidation value, giving the impression that they are stealing it.

PEI has been a giant disappointment. It has been the worst performing mall REIT in the last 24 months, in spite of actually having a portfolio that would certainly be more akin to the "middle of the pack" rather than the bottom. We took a position near the $11.00 mark some time back and considering that the stock has gone lower, we decided to see if it still made sense to own this.

PEI owns malls in a fairly concentrated geographic area with high, rising incomes and population.

Source: PEI presentation

It announced a long term plan in 2014 to rid itself of lower performing malls and become top-tier operator. The plan has made progress but is a slow, long term strategy in what has become a very dynamic (yes we are suckers for euphemisms) retail market.

PEI has pretty much stayed the course on this silly strategy and in the mean time continued to show shareholders that not only have they spent a lot, but they plan to continue to spend a lot more over the next 3 years.

In the interim selling of lower tier malls and retail bankruptcies has caused their funds from operations to decline in 2016 and in 2017. 2018 in our opinion will be likely be lower still.

Why do we still own it?

1) PEI has smaller exposure to the distressed tenants than many others in its class and the market is not giving them adequate credit for that.

2) PEI's fashion mall of Philadelphia is likely to deliver good long term returns but again, the market is not pricing this in.

3) Valuation is quite compelling and while we don't expect PEI to hit is $30 highs any time soon, a 10X multiple on stabilized and rising FFO would get us to double the current stock price in 2020. In the interim, the 8.5% yield is fully covered and gives us cause to wait. We also did a breakdown of what someone would pay to buy the company and we think it is significantly higher than the current price.

Source: PEI Q2-2017 financial results

PEI breaks down their sales per square foot and we used those breakdowns to apply extremely distressed cap rates at increasing levels.





Source: Author's calculations and estimates

This gives us a fire sale value of close to $20 per share. A more realistic valuation based on today's market would be closer to $25.00. In any case, the margin of safety here is quite high.



4) The demand underneath for PEI space continues to be strong with positive leasing spreads and we have no doubt that they will fill any remaining bankrupt tenant spaces quickly.

We end on what is likely to be a surprise for most elitist "I own class A mall stocks only" investors. PEI has one of the highest square footage rent even when compared the grade A malls in spite of lower sales per square foot, likely reflecting the dearth of space in the areas where PEI operates.

Source: Taubman Presentation

We have previously discussed the market's silly obsession with sales per square foot here and believe the market is still enchanted with this metric and hence undervaluing PEI.

Conclusion

We count at least 5 different occasions when analysts and investors have asked management on conference calls whether they should really be public after the stock has been such an abysmal performer (hint...no they should not). We expect that number to go up after the Q3-2017 results. Management knows that they are on the clock and we are hoping that they sell one of their prized top tier malls and use the proceeds to reduce debt and do a large buyback below their obvious NAV. We don't think it will happen but activist involvement is now growing highly likely and we think PEI is a compelling value for the patient investor. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate PEI a 7.0.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

