Unilever: Why I Am Not Selling At An All Time High

Though shares are not cheap and I would not initiate a new position at this level, I think selling would be a mistake.

At the 17th of February this year, Kraft Heinz (KHC), together with 3G Capital launched a takeover bid for Unilever (UN) (UL). Unilever promptly rejected, eventually leading to the withdrawal of the bid. Already a month ago, the end of the mandatory six month cooling off period for Kraft Heinz has quietly passed. It looks likely that there will be no follow-up bid and that Unilever will stay on its own for now.

With Unilever shares trading at historic levels, it is important to re-evaluate whether such a lofty valuation is justified. While some investors are arguing to take profit, I am holding on to my shares. In this article I will explain why.

Unilever has a great and diversified market position

Over 2 billion people use Unilever products every day. This simple statistic underlines the global nature of their business. Unilever operates in four different market segments: personal care (37%), foods (25%), refreshments (19%) and home care (19%). Their products are sold all over the world, with 32% of their sales in the Americas, 27% in Europe, and 41% in Asia, the Middle East and Russia. More than 50% of Unilever's income comes from emerging markets. They have a better position in emerging markets than for instance their competitors Procter & Gamble (PG) and Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY).

Unilever owns more than 400 brands, of which 13 have sales of over 1 billion Euros, among which Axe, Dove, Knorr, Lipton, Magnum and Rexona. Unilever is a world player in the market of consumer staples, and the fact that they have such a good market position in developing countries adds to that. Most of the world's population growth will likely happen in developing and emerging economies, and it is likely that most of Unilever's future sales growth will thus also be in those economies. Also, the increasing wealth of the middle class in many of those countries will offer additional opportunities.

Unilever is implementing cost cuts and transformations

Spurred by the failed takeover bid of Kraft Heinz, Unilever started accelerating their Connected 4 Growth plan and on the 6th of April this year they also announced some important strategic measures.

The departments foods and refreshments will be combined in one organization, to reduce overhead

As a result of portfolio management, the spreads division will be sold

Increase the leverage of Unilever by taking on more debt

Their margins will be increased to 20% by 2020

Cost cuts on the following: logistics, transport, marketing and hiring less consultants

The portfolio of Unilever is already in motion: In 2017, the AdeS soy beverage was sold to Coca Cola (KO), the luxury cosmetics brand Hourglass was acquired, and the organic herbal tea business Pukka was bought. Carver Korea was bought as recently as this Monday, which further strengthens Unilever's position in North Asia. Furthermore, Unilever expects partnerships between start-ups and big corporations to grow in the future, and is positioning itself accordingly. With regard to the spreads division, the South African part was sold recently, but the rest of this division is still on the market.

Their plan to increase margins will drive earnings per share higher

In the wake of the Kraft Heinz bid, Unilever lifted its margin expectations. Unilever now targets an operating margin of 20% for 2020.

The current and past operating margins of Unilever split up in different categories and into different geographical areas can be seen below.

Source: Unilever annual report 2016

As we can see, margins for the categories refreshment and home care have been lagging when compared with personal care and foods. With regard to the geographical areas, there is a less clear view. In the half-year results of 2017, margins have increased in all four categories, as you can see below.

Source: Unilever half-year results 2017

In 2016, the core operating margin of Unilever was 15.3%. When using the data for the annual report of 2016, we can estimate what impact an increase in the operating margin to 20% would have for the bottom line of the company. In this analysis, I will be using the Euro as a base currency.

Assuming that Unilever delivers its promise of increasing their operating margin of 15.3% in 2016 to 20% in 2020, and assuming that no other metrics of the company will change as a result of this, the expected earnings per share as a result of this increase in operating margin looks like this:

Operating margin Earnings per share Price of share, P/E of 15 Price of share, P/E of 20 Price of share, P/E of 25 2016 15.3% 1.82 27.30 36.40 45.50 2017 16.5% 1.96 29.40 39.20 48.99 2018 17.7% 2.11 31.58 42.11 52.64 2019 18.9% 2.25 33.72 44.96 56.21 2020 20.0% 2.38 35.69 47.58 59.48

This analysis is not accurate enough, since an increase in operating margin cannot be translated straight away to an increase in earnings per share, because interest, taxes and other factors have to be taken into account as well. Also, I assumed zero revenue growth for Unilever between 2016 and 2020.

To be a bit more realistic, let us assume that an increase in operating margin by 1% translates into an increase in EPS of 0.8%. Also, I will assume an annual sales growth of 4% until 2020.

Operating margin Earnings per share Sales growth Price of share, P/E of 15 Price of share, P/E of 20 Price of share, P/E of 25 2016 15.3% 1.82 4.0% 27.30 36.40 45.50 2017 16.5% 2.01 4.0% 30.14 40.18 50.23 2018 17.7% 2.21 4.0% 33.21 44.27 55.34 2019 18.9% 2.43 4.0% 36.41 48.54 60.68 2020 20.0% 2.64 4.0% 39.63 52.84 66.04

Earnings per share of Unilever can be expected to increase steadily until 2020 because of the new margin targets. Still, comparing the current price of €49.41 of Unilever NV in Amsterdam to the prices in the table does not show a huge upside. On the other hand, if Unilever keeps its promise to increase their operational margin to 20% by 2020 and their sales grow with an annual 4%, the downside is limited as well. I do not mind collecting the dividend while waiting for the company to execute its strategy. But what about the dividend?

The dividend is reliable, safe and growing

In this article, the dividend streak of Unilever is subjected to an in-depth evaluation. Because Unilever is a Anglo-Dutch company, one should look at its dividends in their base currency: Euro. When doing this and taking their dividend of 2017 into account, the following facts about their dividend follow:

Since 1966, Unilever has not cut its dividend

Since 1995, Unilever has not frozen its dividend

Since 1962, their average annual dividend growth is 7.59%

Over the last 10 years, the average annual dividend growth is 6.84%

One of the most reliable ways to analyze whether the dividend of a company is safe and sustainable is to look at the dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio measures the dividends paid out by the company as a percentage of their net income.

A payout ratio of 100% would mean that a company is paying 100% of their earnings as a dividend to shareholders.

Over 2016, Unilever reported a diluted earnings per share of €1.82, and they paid a dividend of €1.26. Thus, the dividend payout ratio of Unilever for 2016 is 69.2%. This is a very acceptable and safe percentage for a consumer goods company with a stable cash flow like Unilever.

We do have to consider the dividend increase of 2017 though. As a result of the strategic review Unilever launched in April this year, the company decided to increase its yearly dividend by 12%. In 2017, the company will pay a dividend of €1.40. Unilever also launched a share buyback program worth 5 billion, but let us assume the share count stays the same, and the earnings per share will also stay the same as in 2016. In this case, Unilever will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.9%. This percentage is still quite safe, especially considering we took a worst case scenario of zero growth in earnings per share.

Plans for the long run create a resilient company

Unilever really differentiates itself from its industry peers by their focus on limiting their social and environmental impact. The Unilever Sustainable Living Plan is a good example of their vision on sustainable growth in a sustainable environment. The company is constantly cooperating with governments and organizations to achieve this, shown by for instance the cooperation between the FAO and Unilever to reduce food loss and waste in Africa. Their big plans with regard to sustainability do not only give them a position to reap mutual rewards from cooperating with governments and agencies, but also make their own operations more robust for the future.

The question is whether their recent cost-cutting and efficiency measures align with strategies like the sustainable living plan. Paul Polman, Unilever's CEO, has recently become more flexible about certain topics, such as the buybacks of stock, streamlining operations and cost-cutting. If Unilever manages to stay economically competitive without being acquired by a suitor like Kraft Heinz, they have successfully demonstrated that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand.

Conclusion

Unilever is a fantastic company with good future prospects. Currently the shares are steeply priced, but the current strategy of the company should lead to cost cuts and margin increases, which will drive an increase in profitability.

The dividend is safe, reliable and growing, and the shares currently yield 2.75%. Unilever is a company to invest in for the long run, and for long-term investors, the growing dividend provides a decent cushion. Though I do not expect much capital appreciation of the shares before 2020, I am not selling.

