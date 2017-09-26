Is High-Yielding Exxon Mobil A Buy?

Exxon Mobil (XOM), the world's largest publicly traded oil and gas producer and a reliable dividend payer, is now offering a dividend yield of almost 3.9%. This may seem like a buying opportunity considering that the Irving, Texas-based energy company has rarely offered a dividend yield of more than 3.75% in the last 10 years. Although I believe that Exxon Mobil is well positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with dividends, just as it has done for more than a century, the stock will likely underperform in the near future which may dent investors' overall returns.

Exxon Mobil's shares were at $79.70 at the time of this writing which translates into a dividend yield of 3.86%. There are three things to note here. Firstly, Exxon Mobil has historically offered a lower dividend yield than its closest US-based rival Chevron (CVX). But now Exxon Mobil's yield is higher than Chevron's 3.68%. Secondly, Exxon Mobil rarely comes with a dividend yield of more than 3.75%. In fact, in the last ten years, the stock briefly offered a higher yield in H2-2015 and early-2016 for a few weeks. Thirdly, Exxon Mobil's dividend yield is substantially higher than the S&P 500 average yield of 1.98% and 10-year treasury yield of 2.2%. Exxon Mobil's current yield is also higher than the utilities and REIT sectors who offer average yields of 3.35% and 3.81%, respectively. For yield hunters, Exxon Mobil's current price level might be a good buying opportunity.

Remember, Exxon Mobil has an incredible track record of dividend growth - one that is unmatched in the entire energy industry. It is the only energy company that has consistently grown dividends for more than three decades. Its most recent dividend hike marked 34 consecutive years of dividend growth. The company will distribute $3.06 per share among shareholders in 2017, up 2.68% from $2.98 per share paid last year.

Exxon Mobil is one of the few oil and gas producers that continued to reward investors by growing dividends throughout the ongoing downturn. The company's latest quarterly payout of $0.77 per share was 22.2% higher than $0.63 per share paid prior to the downturn in 2Q 2013. Chevron has also grown dividends for 28 straight years (Exxon Mobil and Chevron are the only 'Dividend Aristocrats' in the energy sector), but its recent hikes have been nominal. Since 2Q 2013, Chevron's dividend payments have increased by just 8%. On the other hand, Exxon Mobil's European peers Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and BP (BP) have kept the dividends flat in the last few of years.

Exxon Mobil's dividends are backed by its ability to consistently generate strong levels of free cash flows, even in a weak oil price environment. For instance, 2016 was the worst period for oil prices in more than a decade, with the spot price of the US benchmark WTI crude oil averaging just $43.29 a barrel. In this backdrop, the oil majors Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, and Total (TOT) reported significant negative free cash flows going into billions. But Exxon Mobil was able to self-fund its operations as it reported $5.92 billion of free cash flows.

With the improvement in oil prices to around $50 a barrel, Exxon Mobil is now generating enough free cash flows to fully fund its dividends as well. So far this year, the company has generated more than $9.1 billion of free cash flows which easily covered dividends of $6.42 billion.

Exxon Mobil also benefits from having a stellar balance sheet, marked by low levels of debt. At the end of the second quarter, the company had a debt-to-equity ratio of just 23.4%, which is one of the lowest in the energy industry. By comparison, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, and Total have higher leverage ratios of 29.2%, 46.8%, 65.1% and 51%, respectively.

An unusually high yield, a strong cash flow profile and an under-levered balance sheet make Exxon Mobil a great dividend stock for yield hunters. That being said, I think Exxon Mobil stock will likely underperform in the near future. That's because Exxon Mobil's free cash flows could come under pressure in the short term, particularly if the oil price environment does not improve.

Remember, Exxon Mobil plans to spend $22 billion as capital expenditure in 2017. Of this, it has spent just $8.1 billion in the first half of the year, which means that the expenditure will likely climb to $13.9 billion in the second half. If oil prices stay weak, then the company won't be able to meaningfully grow cash flow from operations. In this case, the 70% surge in spending from H1-2017 to H2-2017 will likely fuel a large, double-digit drop in free cash flows.

At the same time, its peers are less likely report a significant uptick in capital spending in the second half of the year as compared to the first half since their spending levels have been going closer to the annual run rate. Chevron, for instance, has spent around 47% of its annual capital budget of $19 billion. Exxon Mobil's rivals, therefore, may report superior free cash flows in the second half. I think this may drive Exxon Mobil's underperformance.

If oil price environment gradually improves to mid-$50s in the second half of the year, then Exxon Mobil may report higher operating cash flows and maybe even decent levels of free cash flows. But in this case, there are other energy companies who have greater leverage to oil prices than Exxon Mobil and may report strong free cash flow growth.

Chevron's output, for instance, is more liquids-linked than Exxon Mobil's. In the first half of this year, Chevron produced 2.73 million boe per day which was 63% liquids. By comparison, Exxon Mobil produced a little over 4 million boe per day in the same period which was 57% liquids. On top of this, Chevron is targeting up to 9% growth in production volumes in 2017 which puts it in a better position to benefit from any improvement in oil prices than Exxon Mobil which doesn't have any specific production growth plans.

Exxon Mobil also has a vast portfolio of downstream and chemical businesses (in fact, on a standalone basis, Exxon Mobil's refining and chemical operations are one of the largest in the world) which reduces its exposure to oil prices. Chevron also has non-E&P businesses, but they are considerably smaller than Exxon Mobil's in terms of size and scale of operations.

The independent oil producers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and EOG Resources (EOG), have no meaningful downstream or chemical operations. Some of the major independents, such as ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), only occasionally hedge a small part of their oil volumes and sell most of their production near market prices. These independents have greater leverage to oil prices than the oil-focused majors and stand to benefit most if prices improve.

Therefore, if oil prices rise, then Chevron and independent oil producers may report better cash flow growth than Exxon Mobil. In this case as well, Exxon Mobil might underperform.

Therefore, I think Exxon Mobil's high yield may be a buying opportunity for yield-seeking investors only. For others, it doesn't look like a promising stock that could perform well, at least in the short term.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron