Apple: I'm Loving This Dip

But those with an investment horizon of three to five years might agree that the long-term impact of these challenges may amount to very little.

Traders and speculators are understandably heading for the exits on news of headwinds that seem largely short-term in nature.

Autumn is here, and Apple (AAPL) has already started to fall. Shares of the Cupertino company dipped below $150 during the Monday trading session for the first time in several weeks, erasing all of the stock's market value appreciation since early May 2017.

In this article, I will discuss why the price dip appears to be a reaction based on short-term thinking that I believe opens up a window of opportunity for the long term-biased investor to join the party at a lower cost base.

Stock price reaction might be justified in the short term

Let me start with what may seem to be a counter-argument: I believe the recent AAPL selloff is mostly justified.

This is not to say that I have turned bearish on the name. But remember that the price of a stock is basically determined by the supply-demand forces at play, and that a larger number of sellers in the market relative to buyers is what tends to drive prices down. Given some of the less-than-upbeat news on the new iPhone and the Apple Watch to hit the wires as of late, I don't blame traders and short-term speculators to want to unload their shares ahead of the 2017 holiday season. These players are likely the ones pressuring AAPL recently, possibly for very good reasons.

Let's look at a few of those key, bearish developments:

Soft demand for iPhone 8 : Despite CEO Tim Cook's excitement about the launch of the iPhone 8 last week, early reports on the smartphone's pre-orders have painted a less rosy picture. Perhaps the most obvious explanation for the iPhone 8's slow start is the imminent launch of the top-of-the-line iPhone X. Anecdotally, I am one of those long-time users and frequent "upgraders" who would ordinarily consider a new iPhone 8 Plus purchase at this point, but have certainly given up on that idea in anticipation of the higher-end model. I find it reasonable, however, that speculators might not want to take their chances and hold shares in hopes that iPhone X pre-orders might be strong enough to justify the underperformance of the lower-end model.

: If a late start to iPhone X sales caused investors some concern on product refresh day, what could be said about late-stage delays in the production of the device? Raymond James' research team has warned of a potential supply push-back towards December - way too risky of a delivery timeline for a company whose holiday sales usually account for more than a third of the full year's revenues. Apple Watch bug: The company's Series 3 smartwatch, the first version to come equipped with cellular capability, presented connectivity issues ahead of the September 22 launch date. While I don't believe the bug will cause irreparable damage to demand, it may incentivize potential buyers to wait a bit longer for the software fix to be rolled out and properly tested before pulling the trigger. With the shopping season fast approaching, maybe some of those would-be customers might choose to draft an addendum to their holiday wish list and ditch the smartwatch altogether.

But in the long term, the narrative is bullish

I believe that the concerns above, however, could at most have a meaningful impact on Apple's short-term financial results (one to two quarters, at most). The caveat is that sales lost in the 2017 holiday season could be gone forever, and not simply get pushed into the second quarter of the upcoming fiscal year. But those who have an investment horizon of three to five years at least might agree that the long-term impact of the short-term challenges may amount to very little, in the big scheme of things.

The iPhone X, in my view, could be Apple's first game changer in the hardware business since the introduction of the iPad, in 2012. I have recently calculated that, under a set of assumptions that some of my readers have found overly conservative, this product alone could bring in an additional $1 in EPS next year - assuming one third of iPhone X sales end up cannibalizing the rest of the company's smartphone line-up.

Baked into that earnings upside is also the assumption that (1) the iPhone X will represent 7.5% of all of Apple's smartphone sales in the year and (2) gross margins of 45% will be only slightly higher than my estimate for the iPhone 7's margin of 40%. On both accounts, I believe there is much more room for upside than downside error, and my projections for earnings tailwinds from Apple's new high-end smartphone may prove to be very conservative.

Below is my mini-model on the effects of the iPhone X on Apple's fiscal 2018 earnings, assuming no cannibalization.

On the Apple Watch side, I continue to believe that the new model's cellular capabilities will be the key feature to draw a clearer line between the success of this product category and future smartphone sales. As a stand-alone device, the Apple Watch will more likely be able to capitalize on research firm IDC's projections for annualized sales growth of 22.5% in the smartwatch segment over the next four years.

I estimate that Apple Watch sales will reach nearly $12 billion by fiscal 2021 (see graph below), which, assuming a constant gross margin of 45% and the current diluted share count of 5.2 billion, could represent an extra $0.75 in EPS in fiscal 2021 over fiscal 2016 levels.

Aside from the hot items of the holiday season, I continue to be very bullish on Apple's services business through the next three years at least. Management has committed to delivering double the 2016 revenues by 2020. So far, results have been on track (see graphs below). Should the target be reached as expected, the upside to earnings could be sizable, considering the better margins that I estimate this segment tends to generate.

Throw into the mix a recovering iPad business, and it seems to me like Apple is looking into a promising fiscal 2018 ahead, regardless of the eventual operational hiccups that could affect short-term performance.

I am loving this dip: Thoughts on Apple stock

With enough news suggesting that Apple's 2017 holiday quarter could be a bit messy in terms of newly-launched device sales, short-term traders and speculators seem to be heading for the exits. The result is a company whose equity has lost $55 billion in market value since Apple's new product portfolio was announced, barely two weeks ago. But as a long-term investor, it does not seem reasonable to me that those concerns would be enough to justify a -7% stock price dip in such a short period of time.

The last time I bought a batch of AAPL was in mid-January of the current year, when the stock was trading at what I thought was a rare yet very conservative forward P/E ratio of 13x, or about 1.6x PEG (see graph above). Today, and using next fiscal year's consensus EPS expectations of $10.89 as my denominator, the stock is back at trading below 14x earnings and only 1.4x on a forward PEG basis.

I believe, therefore, that another window of opportunity has opened up for the long-term investor. I may use some cash currently parked in my portfolio to beef up my AAPL position, and hopefully ride another leg up in share price towards the trillion-dollar market cap checkpoint.

