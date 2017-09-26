Alzheimer's Disease: A Case For Combination Therapy

The likely key to effectively treating Alzheimer's disease is to use drugs that normally would improve memory and learning or decrease nitro-oxidative stress in combination with antioxidants.

Some drugs slow down but do not stop the process of nitration and oxidation. These may be the only drugs worth investing in when it comes to Alzheimer's disease.

Amyloid is only one of several causes of Alzheimer's disease. Its removal alone is unlikely to change the course of the disease.

I was recently given the opportunity to evaluate the drugs and natural products in clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The bad news is that none of them are likely to change the course of the disease on their own. The good news is that a few of them may in combination with specific antioxidants partially reverse the disease.

As much as possible science should inform investment decisions when it comes to pharmaceutical companies. That is why I will spend a considerable amount of time on the science, while not forgetting the investment implications.

By far the largest category of drugs being tested for Alzheimer’s disease target amyloid. The amyloid precursor protein and amyloid oligomers contribute to the onset and early progression of Alzheimer’s disease, but they are one of many factors that do so. Removing them early on may delay the onset of the disease and slow down its early progression, but not alter disease progression.

The next largest group of drugs being tested for Alzheimer’s disease seek to untangle tau proteins. This would improve neurotransmissions but not alter levels of neurotransmitters themselves and thus like anti-amyloid drugs their effect on the disease is limited.

Another set of drugs seeks to treat Alzheimer’s disease by altering receptors and enzymes involved in learning and memory. This includes modulating serotonergic receptors (Axovant’s (NYSE:AXON) intepirdine for example), muscarinic acetylcholine receptors (Anavex 2-73--AVXL, for instance), and activating protein kinase C (neurotrope’s—NTRP—bryostatin-1). The problem in Alzheimer’s disease is that receptors and enzymes involved in learning and memory are severely inhibited by oxidation and nitration, so unless you first reverse this oxidation and nitration, the drugs designed to affect those receptors and enzymes will be ineffective.

The harsh news for investors is that drugs tested for Alzheimer’s disease have failed 99.6 percent of the time. And if success is based on actually effectively treating the disease rather than FDA approval then drugs for Alzheimer’s disease have failed 100 percent of the time. It is unlikely that any of the current drugs being tested for Alzheimer’s disease will beat these odds, because they do not address the essential mechanisms of the disease. So if someone is investing in a drug company solely on the basis that its researchers may have discovered a blockbuster new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease--that is likely a bad investment.

To give some general advice--if a person is to invest in a company whose drug or drugs are currently in clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease do so well before trial results are released and if possible sell shortly before the release of data. Axovant, for instance, should release its results relatively soon. Its CEO, Vivek Ramaswamy, already seems to be trying to cushion the fall by arguing that his company is not a one-trick pony. Some larger pharmaceutical companies may be able to bounce part or all the way back from lackluster Alzheimer's trial results, but may be not a company like Axovant.

Now for a bit of tempered optimism. The two critical checkpoints for the progression of Alzheimer’s disease are already known: protein kinase C activation early on and the subsequent activation of NMDA receptors. The following quotes likely hold the key to effectively treating Alzheimer’s disease.

Malinow’s team found that when mice are missing the PKC alpha gene, neurons functioned normally, even when amyloid beta was present. Then, when they restored PKC alpha, amyloid beta once again impaired neuronal function. In other words, amyloid beta doesn’t inhibit brain function unless PKC alpha is active. (source of quote). We suggest that oxidative stress mediated through NMDAR and their interaction with other molecules might be a driving force for tau hyperphosphorylation and synapse dysfunction. Thus, understanding the oxidative stress mechanism and degenerating synapses is crucial for the development of therapeutic strategies designed to prevent AD pathogenesis (source of quote).

Aricept inhibits protein kinase C activity by inhibiting the release of intracellular calcium (which also limits the breakdown of acetylcholine—a compound needed for the retrieval of short-term memory). Aricept leads to some very modest improvements in cognition for a short-time, followed by a longer period of slower progression, and then a return to inevitable progression. Or in other words it does not inhibit protein kinase C activity enough to alter the course of the disease. Another sigma-1 agonist, Anavex 2-73, appears to perform better than Aricept in this regard. How much longer it slows down the progression of the disease may be the key to whether the FDA eventually approves the drug or not.

Eventually oxidation decreases protein kinase C activity in Alzheimer’s disease. Then the problem becomes the glutamate activation of NMDA receptors which leads to the formation of the nitro-oxidant peroxynitrite and the so-called death enzyme caspase-3. Neither NMDA receptor antagonists nor a series of antioxidants have succeeded in effectively treating Alzheimer’s disease, but better antioxidants (such as panax ginseng) combined with better NMDA receptor antagonists (potentially levetiracetam) might (panax ginseng study one) (panax ginseng study two).

There is some evidence that combining certain antioxidants with protein kinase C inhibitors might work early on. A recent study suggested that a case of probable Alzheimer’s disease was stabilized for eight years using Aricept (donepezil) and a series of Chinese herbs (which may have included panax ginseng). The researchers are now doing a pilot study with 200 patients for two years using the same approach (Chinese herbs plus donepezil). The initial results appear to be positive. The combination of Anavex 2-73 with medicinal marijuana may yield similar results (possibility). The one company investing in marijuana as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease is India Globalization Capital--IGC. It would be somewhat ironic if this lightly traded company developed the most effective treatment for the disease so far.

The conventional approach to Alzheimer’s disease likely has to change or the drumbeat of failure will continue to take a heavy toll on companies, investors, patients, and caregivers for years to come.

