Biotelemetry: King Of A Growing Market

Biotelemetry (BEAT) took a beating over the last week, selling off substantially on high volume. Nonetheless, it’s mispriced at its current levels in the low 30s, given its bolstered position in a growing market and the potential to finally convert revenue growth into free cash flow growth.

To give some brief background, Biotelemetry primarily manufactures and distributes cardiac mobile monitoring devices, from MCTs to Holter devices, of which most provide 24/7 monitoring of a patient, using proprietary software algorithms to detect cardiac events, while transmitting the data to the patient’s physician. Its MCOT technology is non-invasive and offers a significantly higher diagnostic yield than typical loop event monitoring.

Macro Trends

The cardio monitoring market in general is poised to grow to $32 billion in value by 2022, driven by significant macro trends. Global healthcare spending as a percent of GDP has increased significantly since 1995, and is likely to continue to increase. As emerging economies continue to develop healthcare infrastructure, awareness of cardiac problems and subsequent technology such as MCTs will also likely increase. More importantly, the aging global population offers an expanding market for cardio monitoring products, since Cardiac Arrhythmia and Atrial Fibrillation correlate positively with age.

Within this potential $32 billion market, the shift in product mix from implantable devices that larger companies manufacture to the software driven remote devices that Biotelemetry produces should accelerate. To bet against this shift would be stubborn, as more convenient, cheaper higher-tech products have an impeccable record throughout the last two decades or so.

Organic Growth

Biotelemetry operates at reasonably high gross profit margins of around 62%. It’s grown revenue at an impressive 14.95% average rate over the past five years, from $111.494 million in FY12 to $208.332 million in FY16, driven by its Healthcare segment, CardioNet, which accounts for nearly 80% of annual revenue. EBITDA has increased from $455,000 in FY12 to $40.92 million in FY16, and guidance for FY17 EBITDA is $65 million. This growth has been driven by increased patient volumes as more physicians prescribe the firm’s mobile cardio monitors, specifically MCOT, its flagship product.

Biotelemetry’s industry leading technology has rewarded it with leading market share. It now has 199 total global patents and defends them aggressively. This intellectual property breadth serves as a strong moat to potential entrants. The final outcomes of its lawsuits of Scottcare and InfoBionic deserve attention, as wins would reaffirm its IP barrier to entry.

Over the first six months of FY17 revenue again increased Y/Y 12.5%. The pace of its healthcare segment growth slowed down due to short term headwinds from lower Medicare reimbursement rates (roughly 40% of healthcare segment revenue is from Medicare). Rates for next year are expected to increase a couple of percent barring some unseen circumstance. Additionally, the company’s next generation MCOT device is still in beta phase, and is expected to hit the market by the beginning of FY18.

Strategic Acquisitions

Optimistic is the growth in its Research and Technology segments, which grew 42.1% and 81.1% Y/Y respectively. These figures imply that the acquisitions of VirtualScopics and Telcare are paying off.

Biotelemetry’s technology segment, which manufactures monitoring devices for other companies, has largely been a non-factor in the company’s financials, accounting for just 5% of FY16 revenue. Unlike the research segment, it’s been nearly stagnant over the last five years. Thus, it’s particularly noteworthy that it grew 81.1% Y/Y. Management has an excellent track record of adding value through acquisitions, and Telcare, the first company to get FDA approval for a cellular-based blood glucose meter (BGM) system, expands Biotelemetry into the diabetes mobile monitoring market. Biotelemetry has been leveraging Telcare’s propriety technology to create partnerships with third parties. The deal closed in Q4 FY16 for $9.7 million, and has already returned nearly $3.8 million in revenue for the first six months of FY17. The U.S. diabetes market has annual costs over $245 billion; given this magnitude even a small foothold for Telcare would pay off dramatically. Telcare reasonably could jumpstart the technology segment, making it a genuine growth contributor moving forward.

Most clients of the research segment are pharmaceutical companies developing cardiovascular drugs. The research segment only accounts for around 16% of annual revenue, but that revenue has been growing with an average rate of 50.1% over that last five years, reflecting the segment’s ability to provide broad services for all stages of clinical trials. VirtualScopics, which Biotelemetry purchased in Q2 FY16 for $15 million is likewise a driver for the research segment, providing advanced imaging for clinical trials. VirtualScopics should enable the research segment to continue on its current growth vector.

Biotelemetry’s purchase of LifeWatch is a colossally advantageous move. By gobbling up the second largest player in the mobile cardio monitoring market with over $110 million in annual revenue, Biotelemetry (which is itself the largest player) has consolidated and expanded its market position. The LifeWatch acquisition will give it greater pricing leverage with insurance payers. Biotelemetry now has access to the Turkish market, which LifeWatch just recently made the move into. This nicely gives the company 12 million cardiovascular disease patients as potential customers down the line. The company now has the business relationships, IP, and business infrastructure that will not be easy to displace, even by large firms like GE Health, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific. Management is incredibly bullish on the post-acquisition position of the company, predicting long term $25-30 million in cost synergy and giving optimistic guidance of $285 million and $385 million for FY17 and FY18, respectively. Given the team’s solid record of achieving and beating guidance, heavy skepticism would be unreasonable.

Risks

There are still considerable points of uncertainty for Biotelemetry. Firstly, the company is highly dependent on IP as a competitive advantage. If certain Biotelemetry patents are invalidated in the Scottcare and InfoBionic suits, a gateway will be opened for other firms seeking to erode Biotelemetry's innovation lead. Furthermore, although IP is a legitimate moat against larger cardio device firms, such large firms like Medtronic have the sheer size to exponentially outspend Biotelemetry on R&D, potentially coming up with better next-generation mobile cardio monitors that are unrelated to Biotelemetry's IP. Medtronic, for instance, spent $2.22B or 7.7% of revenue on R&D compared to only $8.36M or 4% of revenue for Biotelemetry in FY16. Such large firms would also have considerably more leverage with commercial payers than Biotelemetry.

Medicare regulation and reimbursement rates have major effects on the company's performance. Given that a third of the total revenue comes from Medicare, a decrease in MCT reimbursement rates would obviously inhibit growth, and rates five years from now are difficult to predict. Commercial reimbursement rates for Biotelemetry's MCOT have experienced slight downward pressure over the past five years, and the continuation of that downward pressure cannot be ruled out even with greater pricing leverage from the LifeWatch acquisition.

There are, of course, large risks that accompany the LifeWatch purchase. Product redundancies may not be reconciled, cost synergies may not be realized, and customers may not be retained. The first two are more likely to occur than the last. The supply chain will become far more costly if not effectively integrated. In these downside scenarios, it's difficult to see the firm finally generating strong FCFs as it also needs to repay a substantial amount of debt that it took on to make the purchase.

DCF Model

Given over half a dozen acquisitions in the last five years, net income margins have been squeezed by acquisition costs. Thus Biotelemetry has an inconsistent track record of generating free cash flow. Most concerning about Biotelemetry is its high SG&A expenses, about 40% of total revenue. With cost synergy from the LifeWatch acquisition and expanded awareness among physicians of Biotelemetry products over time, this SG&A expense as a percent of revenue likely will see a substantial albeit gradual decrease. Selling and marketing costs specifically have decreased consistently year to year as Biotelemetry has gained momentum in patient volumes.

Nevertheless, the high SG&A costs combined with the $205 million in debt related to the LifeWatch acquisition necessitated an extremely conservative model on FCF. Thus, in no year does the model have FCF as a percent of total revenue breaking above 10%. Using a WACC of 8.67% on FCFs from FY18 to FY22 of $29.3M, $41.6M, $48.7M, $63.4M, $68.8M, we can derive a NPV of $40.80 a share, representing a 27.5% upside to the current share price of $32.

This is a nice play, especially given the conservative model. Biotelemetry has substantial room to grow, as does the mobile cardio monitoring industry, which is still very young. It wouldn’t be surprising for future FCFs to end up being greater than those modeled. CEO Joe Capper and the rest of the management team have shown foresight not often seen in public companies, remarkably willing to consistently tighten short term margins in exchange for potential major long term returns. It’s a bet that’s likely to pay off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.