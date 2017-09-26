10 Reasons Why Bonds Won't Crash

I have never been one to run with the pack.



I’m the guy who eternally marches to a different drummer, not in the next town, but the other hemisphere.



I would never want to join a club that would lower its standards so far that it would invite me as a member.



On those rare times that I do join the lemmings, I am punished severely.



Like everyone and his brother, his fraternity mate, and his long lost cousin, I thought bonds would fall this year and interest rates would rise.



After all, this is normally what you get in the eighth year of an economic recovery. This is usually when corporate America starts to expand capacity and borrow money with both hands, driving rates up.



Although I was wrong on the market direction at the beginning of 2017, Treasury bonds have been one of my top performing asset classes this year.



I used every spike in prices to buy (TLT) deep in-the-money vertical put debit spreads $3-$5 in the money, and raked in profits almost every month.



Of course, looking back with laser sharp 20/20 hindsight, it is so clear why fixed income securities of every description have been on a tear this decade.



I will give you ten reasons why bonds won’t crash. In fact, they may not reach a 3% yield for until well into 2018.



1) The Federal Reserve is pushing on a string, attempting to force companies to increase hiring, keeping interest rates at artificially low levels.



My theory on why this isn’t working is that companies have become so efficient, thanks to hyper accelerating technology, that they don’t need humans anymore. They also don’t need to add capacity.



2) The US Treasury wants low rates to finance America’s massive $20 trillion national debt. Move rates from 0% to 6% and you have an instant financial crisis, and maybe even a government debt default.



3) Constant tit-for-tat saber rattling by the leaders of North Korea and the United States has created a strong underlying flight to safety bid for Treasury bonds.



The choices for ten-year government bonds are Japan at 0.01%, Germany at 0.40%, Switzerland at a negative -0.13% and the US at 2.22%. It all makes our bonds look like a screaming bargain.



4) Since the 2009 peak, the US budget deficit has fallen the fastest in history, down 75% from $1.6 trillion to a mere $516 billion.



Obama’s tax hikes did a lot to shore up the nation’s balance sheet and cash flow. A growing economy also throws off a ton more in tax revenues. As a result, the Treasury is issuing far fewer bonds, creating a shortage.



5) This recovery has been led by small ticket auto purchases, not big-ticket home purchases. The last real estate crash is still too recent a memory for many traumatized buyers, at least for those few who can get a mortgage. This keeps loan demand weak, and interest rates at subterranean levels.



6) The Fed’s policy of using asset price inflation to spur the economy has been wildly successful. But bonds are included in these assets, and they have benefited the most.



7) New rules imposed by Dodd-Frank force institutional investors to hold much larger amounts of bonds than in the past.



8) The concentration of wealth with the top 1% also generates more bond purchases. It seems that once you become a billionaire, you become ultra conservative and only invest in safe fixed income products.



This is happening globally. For more on this, click here for “The 1% and the Bond Market.”



9) Inflation? Come again? What’s that? Commodity, energy, precious metal, and food prices are disappearing up their own exhaust pipes. Industrial revolutions produce deflationary centuries, and we have just entered the third one in history (after no. 1, steam, and no. 2, electricity).



10) The psychological effects of the 2008-2009 crash were so frightening that many investors will never recover. That means more bond buying and less buying of all other assets.



I can’t tell you how many investment advisors I know who have converted their practices to bond only ones.

Having said all of that, I am selling bonds short once again on the next substantial rally. The North Korea war rhetoric is usually a great entry point on the short side and once the saber rattling subsides, exit the position for a tidy profit. Call me an ornery, stubborn, stupid old man.



But hey, even a blind squirrel finds an acorn once a day.

