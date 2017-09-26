Tracking Technical Analysis For Noble Drilling And Calumet Specialties

Market technical analysis describes a means to explain how past trading patterns predict future prices. At best, stand alone technical analysis (TA) is imperfect and at times just plain inaccurate. But in our experience, TA can offer a means of reasonable accuracy in predicting the future when the old saying, “the market is always right, but the market is also wrong,” is true. Sometimes the market just plain gets it wrong. True disconnects between honest value and the trading value do exist. Pricing disconnects often occur after periods of major real negative fundamental changes that result in major price corrections followed by real positive fundamental changes. Under these circumstance, true value can lag perceived market value.

TA is also about dissecting charts. Market experts have proposed many approaches. Many ask, why did a stock price go up today? Why did it retreat the day before? The answer is actually very simple, if the price increased, there were more enthusiastic buyers than sellers and vice versa. But chart patterns and key points, offer insight to which participant, buyer or seller, will be more enthusiastic. The different approaches embrace a variety of theories, but most attempt to analyze trends (trades moving in a direction) or congestion (trading within a small range).

Our analysis of charts for two stocks Noble Corp. PLC (NE) and Calumet Specialties Chemicals (CLMT) intends to help provide guidance for defining future possible prices for buying or selling.

Support and Resistance

Support and resistance defined by stock trader, “These events are horizontal trendlines which cause a stock’s direction to reverse. When prices are falling, support represents the moment when buying overwhelms selling and prices reverse. Conversely, when stocks are moving higher, resistance is the point where selling overwhelms buying and the price increases stop.” When the stock price of a company collapses, the downward spiral often creates prices which become prices of resistance. Pricing patterns generated during upward movements define points of support. At the end of major movements, a major place of support is created sometimes in the form of a triple bottom (the stock reaches a price and reverse three times often with lower volume with each retracement), other times in the form of a classical head & shoulders (a higher low with volume, a lower low with heavy volume, and a higher low on volume). Although we will not show the chart, Calumet created a classical triple bottom, three retreats to near $3 with each retreat on lessor volume. For Noble, the bottom type pattern is still undetermined, but is setting up to be a head & shoulders.

Trends

Trends consist of trades moving in a singular direction, increasing or decreasing often between points of support and resistance. Traders may trade buy at support and sell at resistance. Both of the future stocks have been creating clear points of resistance and support during its most recent collapse in pricing.

Gaps

A gap in a chart is created when the opening price for the next price leaves a space. Gaps can be either bullish or bearish. The chart below illustrates the gap.

Flag

A price chart pattern, known as a flag, is an indication of price continuation. A flag contains a pole and flag. The flag may either be one flying tight as if in a stiff wind or sagging in a light breeze. The height of the past pole indicates the approximate distance for the next continuation move. A flag pattern is one of the most reliable patterns to complete. The next chart illustrates a flag. Although not always, the pole in a flag pattern is accompanied with greater than average volume.

A View of Calumet Chemicals

Calumet found itself affected by both the collapse of oil prices and excessive debt. The stock price collapsed from the mid to upper $20s to $3. During that free-for-all fall, the price fell to $8 on February 24th. It recovered to $14. On April 18th b2016, the company cut the dividend to zero. The stock price opened with a very bearish gap down at $6, trading on a huge volume of 12M. The first downtrend price low at $8 creates a first point of resistance. The low price of $10 created the day before the gap down creates a second point of resistance. The huge volume traded during the gap day suggests a strong resistance price at $10. We expect the $10 area to be extremely difficult to break and that the price of the stock might range somewhere between $8-$10 once $8 is broken on volume, which it has. We view that $8-$10 range as an extremely important technical price range. The following bar chart shows the formation of the range of resistance.

Most recently, the company, under new leadership, has began the long road to recovery. Through cost cutting and the sale of non-strategic assets, the new CEO has essentially removed the risk of bankruptcy and moved the company well along the road to recovery. In recent days, the price of the stock has moved up from the low 3's to as high as $9. In the past month, the price action has created a very clear flag pattern with a pole of approximately $2.50. The initial pole was created on extremely high volume adding validity to the pattern. When analyzing the following chart, a break-out of the flag will most likely occur between $7.50-$8. The continuation price can be calculated by adding $2.50 + $7.75 = approximately $10. The flag pattern price move re-enforces the support-resistance chart. We expect Calumet to continue on to $10 at some close future date.

A View of Noble Drilling

The next chart shows several critical support and resistance points for Noble. The price has recently come off of its recent multiple year low of $3, broken at least temporarily above 4 and is now trading between $4-$4.5 a critical point of resistance. A break-out of $4.5 puts $8 the next major resistance price. With the fall refinery outage a few weeks away, we expect Noble to continue trading between $3.5-$5 for awhile barring any new major contract news. We should note that hidden in its most recent presentation was the following bullet point, "Probable near-term reactivation of Noble Tom Madden." The following chart illustrates the major points of resistance for Noble Corp PLC.

Conclusion

We see some positive price movements beginning to show up in the price for both Calumet and Noble. We expect to add shares to our Noble position in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.