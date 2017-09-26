Chesapeake Energy's (CHK) Management Presents at Johnson Rice 2017 Energy Conference (Transcript)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

Johnson Rice 2017 Energy Conference Call

September 26, 2017 09:00 ET

Executives

Frank Patterson - Executive Vice President, Exploration

Analysts

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Charles Meade

Good morning, everybody. We are going to go ahead and get started on time. My name is Charles Meade. For those of you who don’t know me, I cover most of the large cap E&Ps here at Johnson Rice. And starting off for us this morning is Chesapeake Energy. We have Frank Patterson, the EVP of Exploration, but he also brought a big team with him, Tim Beard, who runs the PRB among other things, [indiscernible] and Gordon Pennoyer. Frank, you had some new data out on the PRB last week and also a press release out this morning. Thank you for that.

Frank Patterson

Yes, thank you. Alright. Good morning. It’s my pleasure to represent the Chesapeake team this morning. We are pretty busy, brought a team here to try and answer any questions you have later on in the day. Hopefully, you can swing by, have a chat with us, but let’s go ahead and get started, just going to spin through what’s going on in the company.

First thing though which I have to talk about is the forward-looking statement, we are going to talk about information we have today, our best projections going forward. I really know this is New Orleans, you guys were out late last night, but I am going to require that you read this. We are going to have a pop quiz at the end of this presentation. So, this is kind of what we talk about and think about everyday as we go to work. We have not changed our strategy in several years. We have actually reaffirmed our strategy within the company and these tenants on the right are kind of what we think about everyday. We are going to deliver. We are going to deliver on the 2017 plan. I will tell you where we are on that in the next slide. We are going to reduce our debt. So, read that asset sales as a debt reduction. We are going to give our debt metrics to a point where it’s a much more respectable debt metric. We are going to try to live within our meetings. We have a portfolio that we can build into a position where we can live within cash flow in the not too distant future. I know a lot of people say you can’t do that. I think we can. I am pretty confident in that, but we are not going to destroy the company. We are going to retain a position to grow, because we will need to grow in the future. So, we are not going to go into harvest mode just to go into cash flow neutrality. We are going to build a portfolio base underneath our assets, where we can live within that cash flow. And we are going to continually allocate capital. I think if you saw the press release this morning, we talked about capital allocation changing where we are investing. When we do that, it changes things. It may delay some things, but that’s okay. We want to put our money to work where the best opportunities are, where the best return for the company.

This morning, we had a press release. We basically have the data now to kind of reconcile the events that occurred in early September with Hurricane Harvey. We were very fortunate. We didn’t have huge amount of damage in the fields. That was kind of early reprieve when we thought we kind of skated by, but the aftereffects were a lot more impactful than we had anticipated. On the midstream side, we saw a significant disruption, so we had to slow production down. Operations were slowed basically because logistics, the supply chain got disrupted for an extended period of time until the floodwaters receded and everybody was able to get back to work in Houston in the ship channel. And the other issue that we I think our supply chain team did a fantastic job on was the supply of diesel. And you don’t think about that, but supply of diesel became a problem within the field. This disruption was not just in the Gulf Coast, that’s just we actually had disruptions all the way up into the MidCon and further north. So, it was a major event, but we worked hard, overcame that. We are continuing to work and accelerate our tilt schedule as we go forward. We are back on pace now.

Last week, we averaged about 555,000 barrels of equivalent a day and over 91,000 barrels of oil a day. So, we are on track to get to that 100,000 barrels a day oil volume as we go into the fourth quarter and that’s our anticipated average for the quarter. So, that is actually a little bit better than what we had anticipated with how we would peak out there. So, we are pretty happy where we are. As I said, we are accelerating our tilt schedule. What’s allowing us to do this? We have revamped our portfolio and refocused on the highest value opportunities. We are taking what we are learning in fields all across the country and accelerating that knowledge through our opportunity set. What I will tell you right now is with – in almost every field. We are drilling longer laterals. We are optimizing completions not necessarily doing bigger completions, but optimizing them for the rod type and that’s an important distinction and we will talk about that in a minute on a couple other slides. But what we are seeing basically is some of the best rates, volumes in Chesapeake history in every field that we are in. So, I think we are on the right track. I think this is going to pay dividends not just in 2017, but I think what you are going to see is a much more capital efficient company in 2018/2019 and that’s where we are focused on. We are not focused on the quarter. We are focused on where we are going in the future.

So, let’s talk about the future. PRB, it is a major position for us. We think we are advantaged in the PRB. We have a hotspot that we basically control and the hotspot is really important. The best production is going to occur over these hotspots. And so we are pretty comfortable in the position we are. We have stacked pays here. And the nice thing about it is we have multiple oil zones to attack and they are not just shales, we do have two nice source rocks in this basin that are sitting over the hotspot, but we have multiple what I would call non-conventional reservoirs sands and carbonates that we can play. So, we are really excited about where we are. We see this as the next growth opportunity in October if he came to our Investor Day we talked about this at length. We think this asset could be the next South Texas for the company and we want another oil asset. Actually, we would like two oil assets to grow, but we have this one in hand. We told you basically in October the dark curve what we would deliver. We are actually ahead of pace in the PRB.

So, we are pretty comfortable with that. We have multiple pays that we have available to us in this basin, but we are focused on the lowest breakeven cost reservoirs today, which are the Sussex and the Turner. When we talked about this at Analyst Day, we didn’t really understand if the Turner was going to work. That was our expectation. What I would tell you today is working in spades. So, what we have done is we have accelerated our thought process and we are now moving a rig to actually being rigged up right now into the field. So, we will have 3 rigs running by the end of year. That rig related to our press release this morning that was common in there about reallocation of capital to programs. We are going to continually move that capital around to the best opportunities. This is one of the best opportunities.

And so we basically are taking a rig out of the MidCon and moving it here. To do that though, we had to take a rig out of play in the MidCon, which basically slowed down production volumes and it took us a month to get it winterized, to get it moved into the Powder River Basin. So, that rig is on location today rigging up. We have plenty of permits in hand and we have a position our team in place adding permits on a daily basis. So, we are building this basin for future success. The Turner, we have talked at length about two wells that we have had in the Turner testing basically. The edges, we have turned the third well on about a week ago. It’s continuing to dewater and clean up. This is a little different graph than we have had previously, because previously we just did hum per month. This one I thought it was important to change it to hum per foot, so you could see how well these wells perform against the basin and give you a little bit of comfort in the grams, because people will go, well that gram well is not that good. Actually on a per foot basis, it’s as good or better than the Suncore’s well today. So, what we have is we are going to be able to drill longer laterals within our federal units. Outside of our federal units, we may have to drill in unit laterals. If we do that, they are great wells. If we can drill them longer, they are really great wells. So, we are pretty pumped about this – this play, because of the three wells that we have got online now and the history we have on the three wells. We think we are on to something really cool here. So, we are going to bring in third rig in to kind of focus on this play and this is a snapshot of as we see today we are going to go in the near-term on drilling opportunities. Our initial thought in this zone right now is quite wide-spacing 2,640. A lot of people are talking about much tighter spacing. We are going to test that concept, but right now, our initial thought is the 2,640, because this is not a shale, this is not a true sandstone, it’s a silt stone, it’s a hybrid, but we think that – that these wells are going to actually reach out and touch quite a bit of rock [away from the wells. So, we don’t want to over drill, but if we find that we can cut the spacing in half, that just gives us a lot more wells to drill. We are not going to over-drill this reservoir and we are going to test that next year. We are going to be testing the extent next year and we are going to continue to work this and get it to a point where we can say the Turner is in development mode. I can’t say that today, because we just don’t understand as much as we need to know about it.

As you look on the map, there is area to the south, which is directly over the hotspot where you have a lot more gas, its higher energy. I know a lot of people will say well, that’s a gassy zone, it’s not a gassy zone, that’s where the Rankin well is and it’s 50% oil. So, even where it says condensate, these are really nice oil wells. And then as you move out of way from the hotspot, you move into darker, richer oil, 80% type cut of oil, if you move too far out of the hotspot to the north you are going to start losing energy, because the hotspot provides you the energy. So, we think we control a majority of this play and we are going to define it next year.

The Sussex, much smaller play, really higher – a little bit higher quality sand system. We have a lot of history on this, because this was a play that we pushed a few years ago, not as many locations, because this sand relative to the Turner is confined in the basics on narrow fairway, but we have enough data on this well to say, okay, we are in development mode. So, we have moved one rig basically focused on the Turner. We are going to change the spacing around as we do these bigger completions across our entire portfolio. And we will talk about this a little bit in South Texas. What we are seeing is we probably need to widen our spacing instead of tighten our spacing, because you can go one or two ways, you can go big. If you go big, you need to space out, you can go smaller, then you can down space, that’s our opinion right now that could change. We are going to test that concept, but we are in the process of up-spacing in almost every field that we have, because we have the capacity to get out and touch a lot more rock on our completions. These are really big wells around over 1 million barrels type tune. So these are stout with really low breakeven prices.

This is where we are today. We kind of have 10 wells that we are just turning online as we speak. That’s part of the ramp up to that 100,000 barrels a day that we talk about. We have 10 wells that are basically of multi-pad development, but right next to each other down in the condensate window. This is where some of the bigger wells in the play reside and then we have also now put a well in the ground to the north in the black oil area and we are going to put a new completion on that and we think that we will be able to optimize the production out of that black oil window going forward.

As we go into next year, well later part of this year and into next year, we are going to continue to do pad development here, but we are not going to putting 10 well pads on, we are probably going to be looking at more like 6 and that is something that we have learned as we have gone along here when you have 10 wells that’s a lot of capital to tie up for a period of time before you can turn it on. So we are going to start to optimize the cash flow out of this asset by reducing the number of wells we have online or putting online at one time.

It’s really cool to get those slugs of production, but it’s a lot nicer to get that nice consistent production coming out of this. The reason that Turner and the Sussex are really important to us is because they behave differently than a shale. In that, they have a much, much lower decline rate. And so these two reservoirs are going to help us on a corporate side to basically underpin our base production and reduce our decline rate and make our job a lot easier, because when you are on the treadmill, that’s steeper the treadmills, it’s difficult. We are trying to lower the treadmill and make this a much more predictable and consistent delivery for the company. So, this reservoir, these two reservoirs allow us to do that and that’s why we are really excited about what we are seeing today.

Moving to South Texas, which is basically our oil moss. We count on this asset for oil production today. In the future what we are hoping, we don’t have to count on it so much by bringing the PRB forward. So today, we would call it our oil growth engine. We are moving to better technology here, longer laterals, quite a bit longer laterals actually 10,000 to 15,000 feet. We are testing different concepts and we are changing our completion style. And that is bearing some pretty significant results, but even with that, as we go forward we still see a huge amount of potential here and we are driving down costs every year. And that will be our mantra. We are going to continue to drive down the cost. We also had a effort this year to try to reduce our cycle times to get that cash on cash faster and we are having pretty good success with that. Again, that comes with an opportunity to have much larger pads. So, we have talked about this the faith pad, which is pretty substantial pad over 20 wells. We had a bunch of rigs and a bunch of completion crews tied up in that for a period of time and when you have that happen, it gives you kind of a sludgy looking production.

And then if you put a hurricane on top of that which is exactly what happened, we were starting to bring faith back, that’s what happened to us in the third quarter. So we are past that now. Faith is producing above expectations as we speak and so that’s why we are confident in the ramp up. We are going to continue to work this asset to improve the value of this asset on a daily basis. How do we do that? Well, we know we can drill faster, we know we can drill cheaper, we can continue to drive that, but incrementally it’s becoming smaller and smaller.

So, let’s focus on the completion side. So, we have now gone in and started doing different completion styles and it’s not the same across the field. It’s different from one side of the field to the other, because you have different rock type and you have different composition of the fluids within the reservoir. And so this is what we have learned, the longer laterals are paying off. It’s a good investment to drill these long laterals, we can reduce the number of surface locations, we can reduce the number of surface facilities and we are getting good recoveries per well. The enhanced completions are definitely paying off. But what it does is it makes you go back and start thinking about your spacing, because if we are going to put big fracs on wells, we need to think about widening the wells. And again, that’s not going to be across the field in the same respect, where we have bought that house on that for fracturing and we are seeing the fracs really get out will space the wells further. On the East side of the field in what is the more oily part of the field, we are going to probably remain at about a 400-foot spacing. So, we are going to be between 1000 and 400 feet, but it’s not going to be across the entire field and we are in the middle of doing that process right now with REIT space.

At the end of the day, if price of oil were to shoot up to $100 a barrel, this isn’t and therefore we would pursue in a $50 world, you have got to pursue this to create the value that you are looking to create. So, we are in the middle of doing that. We think this is a proof of concept well for both the stimulation design and the spacing. So, the Blakeway well, we have talked about this numerous times, but we have also seen other wells with good performance above our expectations by spreading the wells out from what we thought was the proper spacing, which was around 600 feet to 900 to 1000 feet. So, we think this well is a proof-of-concept. It’s one of the best wells in the field. So, we are going to continue to push that effort as we go in South Texas. The tilt schedule will accelerate into the fourth quarter. This will be basically the backbone of the oil growth for 2017 going into 2018 and then the PRB will continue to pickup pace in 2018 on the oil side.

In the Gulf Coast, we don’t talk about this as much anymore, but we continue to see great performance from the new stimulation design in the Gulf Coast. The longer laterals are allowing us to reduce the number of wells that we have to drill. We have tested the refrac potential. Honestly, it’s going to work. Is it competitive with a new well today? We probably would put our money into a new well today, but we have a huge number of refracs available to us that we will continue to put into play and then we have additional opportunities on the south side of our field, the Bossier overlays the Haynesville and we are in the process of fracing a Bossier well, which could add a substantial number of locations to our portfolio in the Haynesville. Just like in every other field that we talk about today, we have had this renaissance of completion design and then quite frankly the Haynesville is where it began. So, it has the most history. And so we thought we kind of give you – we don’t talk about it, but we continue to deliver 30 plus million IPs. Okay. That’s kind of becoming home. So, that’s a testament to the completion team and the operations team in the field, are doing a great job. So, we will continue to press this. We are not just getting high IPs, but we are getting above average deliverability as you see in the graph. You can look at the Heikkinen curve in red, what the average for the field and we are basically delivering pretty consistently at or above the best wells in the field. So, we are really comfortable with this. We have lot of locations remaining. We will continue to press with this with a certain number of rigs on a consistent basis as we go into the fourth quarter and into 2018.

Appalachia, it was actually fortuitous. At Analyst Day, last October, we decided to put the Marcellus and the Utica and Ohio into one asset to basically what we thought would be to drive a little bit of efficiency and a lot of learnings across between the place, because they are very similar in nature. What that allowed us to do was basically put a couple rigs and a couple of frac crews in play and we could move them back and forth. When the frac crews became really difficult to find that allowed us to keep a consistent program and that was fortuitous. We do not see that coming, but it worked out for us. So, we have had really consistent delivery out of the Appalachia. We are continuing to take what we have learned in Haynesville, Eagle Ford and move that into Appalachia. We are seeing good results on that and we are actually seeing oil results in the wet window in the Utica exceed expectations with the newer completion designs and we are pretty excited about that and we are going to continue to press forward on that.

In the Marcellus, we talked about this record well. We wanted to see what would a new completion, because we have never done. A new style completion with a little bit longer lateral, what could you do and this rock will home, 61 million a day, that well is still well over 50 million a day, it’s a HOS. And the goal there was to see what can we do? I don’t think we are going to design our completions to do 60 million a day going forward, we are going to be looking for more like 30 to 40 million a day, because that takes a lot of surface equipment a lot of effort and we just wanted to see what the rock could do, but the rock can do what we allow it to do. So, it’s pretty massive.

As we have looked at this and these are the first big completions that we have done. We have done some in the upper Marcellus, which now change the economics of the upper Marcellus to a point where they are reasonably competitive with the lower Marcellus. So, we are expanding our footprint in the core. That’s really cool for the future. We are still constrained on takeaway, but we can drill less wells and maintain our flow capacity to fill the takeaway capacity, which is pretty important. So, this asset becomes basically a low maintenance capital cash flow machine going forward. Then we think about okay, what happens if you kind of get out of the box and think about could you change the footprint just like we did in the Haynesville. The Haynesville had a very small core until we started putting bigger fracs on wells. As soon as we figured out that technology, we figured out that chemistry, we expanded dramatically.

And so that was – I have been talking about this for about 3, 4, 5 months I guess. What happens if we can take these fracs and move them to other parts of the field expand the corp. Well, because we work in a industry and we have people helping us along all the way and offset operator just drilled and completed well offsetting what we thought was kind of Tier 1, Tier 2 rock and bought in the 37 million a day well. So, the concept of expanding the core is real. We are going to get help defining that. And so the actual number of wells available to us in this play just gets better everyday. And then later on this year, early next year, we are going to be drilling a well. The Utica actually underlies part of our acreage here in the north and we are going to drill a well in the north for the Utica take a core, again because we are in an industry that we actually help each other along just to the west of our acreage couple of operators are drilling and completing really nice Utica well. So, this is – I think we thought about this as not being a stacked opportunity, maybe lower Marcellus, upper Marcellus is a stacked opportunity. Today, we see this as even a better stacked opportunity.

So, I am about to run out of time. Finish, where we started. Okay, we are not running the company for today we are running the company for tomorrow, the next day and the next day. We think about this everyday. We have told you this is what we are going to do. We focus on this everyday. We are going to deliver. We are going to get our debt down by selling assets and we are going to focus on getting to cash flow neutrality sooner rather than later. So, with that I have 2 seconds remaining in my clock.

Question-and-Answer Session

[No Q&A session for this event]

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.