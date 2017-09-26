Ford: Leaping Into The Future

Consider buying now while Ford stock is rising and before the CEO/CFO's October 3 strategic announcements.

Ford's new partnerships worldwide will compliment the necessary inevitable focus on electric and autonomous vehicles.

Ford (F) stock has now shown that it is ready to continue its surge ahead following the upcoming October 3 CEO/CFO Ford strategy announcements. It has consistently risen since mid-August. It is now back up to where it was in July and poised to break through the current resistance at $12 before moving back to the $12.50 to $13 range and then back to the $17 range.

Ford stock beat the market and Tesla by 220% since August 18.

F data by YCharts

^NYA data by YCharts

TSLA data by YCharts

Ford went from a low of $10.47 on August 18 to $11.87 on September 22 a 13.4% increase.

New York Stock Exchange Composite went from 11,670 to 12,156 a 4.2% increase.

Ford's stock rise during this period also beat out Tesla (TSLA) and was on par with General Motors (GM). Tesla matched the New York Stock Exchange Composite beginning and end with much more volatility.

The driver for Ford's resurgence is and will continue to be based on its current strong sales and it increasing focus on new technology in the form of first hybrids, then Battery Electric Vehicles [BEV] and autonomous vehicles. Assistance in the short term comes from increased sales due to damage from hurricanes in USA.

Finviz shows Ford earnings per share increasing from $0.95 this year to $1.54 next year. This increase appears to already be included in the share price with a Price to Earnings ratio of 12.46 this year and 7.7 next year. Analysts on Finviz indicate a value of $10 to $23.

Simply Wall Street indicates a value of $15.17 providing lots of room to increase from the current $12.

According to Motley Fool, Unlike other auto companies, however, Ford's stock is trading for just 3.5 times free cash flow. General Motors, for instance, is trading for 5.5 times its trailing free cash flow. That might sound like a small difference, but if Ford's ratio rose to match GM's tomorrow, the stock would jump an astounding 57%.

Lots of investors are worried about what the future of driving in America -- and the world -- might look like and how fast. Investors are also worried that cars are lasting longer and therefore car sales are declining. Ford's slow and unclear moves into autonomous driving were part of the reason the board chose a new leader in Jim Hackett three months ago.

In my previous articles I wrote about Ford's shift to electric vehicles and the drivers forcing all car makers to move to BEVs and the nearly dead status of the Internal Combustion Engine [ICE] vehicles.

When you think of Ford you probably don't think about electric vehicles.

But Ford's management team has been steadily making inroads in the electric vehicle market, learning from Tesla's successes and mistakes and building its own technology.

In many ways, Ford has a major advantage over Tesla.

As an established and profitable business, Ford has plenty of access to capital that it can use to invest in new technology and manufacturing capabilities. Ford already has an established portfolio of plants that can be adjusted to eventually produce electric vehicles. And with a network of dealers across the globe, Ford will be able to effectively market and sell its new electric models.

Source: Ford Motor Company

Recent News

Routers has reported that by 2022 Lincoln plans to have in production electric versions of all of its models. More specifics about Ford's strategies related to electric vehicles and autonomous cars are anticipated on October 3 when the CEO and CFO and others at Ford reveal their grand strategies for the future of Ford.

These strategies are likely to include partnership with various automakers like Zotye Auto in China and Mahindra Group in India. The Chinese and India ventures will allow Ford to tap into the biggest (and fastest-growing) car markets in the entire world. For several years more new cars have been sold in China than in the USA. And by joining forces with established Chinese and Indian companies, Ford will benefit from government support of local businesses. It's a win-win for all three companies.

Also expected are further partnerships with technology companies to help Ford regain dominance in the new car industry.

In February Ford announced a partnership with Argo AI. Argo AI was founded by Bryan Salesky, a multi-year veteran of Google's self-driving team, and Peter Rander, who led autonomous efforts at Uber up until September 2016. Ford's goal is to tap into Argo AI's expertise to help establish the car company as a leader in the autonomous space.

Ford also recently partnered with OJO for a Ford electric scooter.

If there is any question about the image of electric cars being fun to drive, luxurious, good for the environment and fast, check this out: Motor Trend's 'World's Greatest Drag Race'.

If there is doubt about electric trucks being macho, check out the Cummins electric semi and watch for the unveiling of the Tesla electric semi.

If you do not understand how electric autonomous vehicles can cut total cost of vehicle travel by 90% check out Driverless Economy. My prediction: Autonomous driving BEVs with charging stations everywhere (solar with batteries) will happen faster than the 20-30 year transition from horses to horseless cars . . . my guess is that new cars in 10 years will be 90% autonomous BEVs. One amazing piece of information: In the USA we have 8 parking spaces for every vehicle. These redundant spaces are not needed in a driverless economy. Think of the other uses for all those parking spaces!

Recent news is pointing to a big shift in the importance of electric autonomous vehicles and Ford's strategy going forward.

The Ford brand may not be as "sexy" as the shiny, self-driving Tesla cars. But for us as investors, the opportunity to lock in high-probability returns is much more important than owning a "popular" stock.

Source: Ford Motor Company

Ford Stock Direction

The current trajectory of Ford stock will have it back up to its 2013/2014 level of $17 by January 2018. The stock could go higher if it can demonstrate that its investments in electric vehicles will start paying off in the next couple of years. Ford is likely to enjoy some of the investment community support TESLA has enjoyed (higher demand for stock and therefore higher stock price) with a clearer and stronger BEV strategy announced October 3.

The stock pays a very attractive dividend, it has tremendous potential to trade sharply higher and, since we can buy shares at such a discount, our risk of loss is very low.

If you're not yet invested in shares of Ford, I recommend buying up to a price of $12.50. And if you're already invested in Ford, this is a great time to consider adding to your position.

With the gains you generate from Ford over the next few months, you could set aside some cash toward buying your own Tesla Model 3 (my plan). And that will be much more satisfying than investing that cash in a high-risk, low-reward stock like TSLA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.