Buy Facebook On This Dip

The markets haven't been great recently (roughly flat over the past 5 days), but one notable loser has been Facebook (FB). It's down about 4.5% over the past 5 days. That is unusual for this secular growth stock that has been on a strong uptrend for the past ~3 years. Overall, though, we think this dip is a terrific opportunity to buy the most robust growth story on the market at a good discount.

Here are the headlines that the market could be construing as bad for Facebook:

WhatsApp got blocked in China. WhatsApp was Facebook's only product in China, and WhatsApp isn't a financial statement mover for the company. So this news tells us that China will remain a tough egg to crack for Facebook, but the market already knew that.

Zuckerberg is selling a whole bunch of shares to fund his philanthropic efforts. Facebook's lead man is going to sell between 35 million and 75 million shares of Facebook over the next 18 months to fund philanthropic initiatives. While it's never a super bullish sign to see a founder and CEO sell a lot of shares of his company, this has always been in the cards for Facebook and Zuckerberg.

Fake news continues to haunt Facebook. There has been a lot of coverage regarding fake news on Facebook recently as the company is now sharing copies of political ads bought by Russian sources with congressional investigators. It doesn't help that the former President of the United States supposedly appealed to Facebook over fake news. At the end of the day, though, this is really just bad press and nothing more. We don't realistically see this fake news controversy as having any material impact on the financial statements.

The EU is threatening pretty big tax changes for Facebook. The EU is tired of multinational digital companies like Facebook reporting small profits in the region to avoid paying taxes. If international tax rewrites don't occur, the EU will start slapping new taxes on companies like Facebook. This does have a material impact on financial statements, and could dilute after-tax profits.

Despite this negative coverage, there are still many, many reasons to like the Facebook growth story. Instagram continues to be on fire. The photo sharing platform now has 800 million monthly users. That means this platform continues to add about 100 million users every 4-6 months. It took the platform 6 months to go from 500 million to 600 million users, 4 months to go from 600 million users to 700 million users, and 5 months to go from 700 million users to 800 million users. That is very impressive growth.

Also, Facebook continues to build out its streaming content efforts, which could be this company's next major growth leg as the mobile tailwind cools off. Go check out Facebook's new Watch tab on the mobile app. It's the second tab at the bottom of the page, with the play sign inside of a TV. If you click on it, you will be greeted by a whole bunch of Facebook-exclusive content. Here's a full list of the content, and while it isn't exactly robust yet, it's a pretty good start for a company just beginning its exploration in this space. It's worth noting that some NFL content will be coming to the Watch tab soon.

Meanwhile, Messenger continues to transform into a conversational commerce platform. The most recent integration in the platform includes AI-powered Fandango ticketing. Say you and your friend are talking about going to see a new movie. Your friend suggests you two should go see the new movie Saturday night. Fandango will jump into the conversation and offer you a direct link to buy movie tickets.

All in all, the Facebook growth story remains as strong as ever. Social selling, internet entertainment, and conversational commerce are the next big growth legs for this company, and all three are still in their early stages of development.

But the valuation has depressed into value territory. Among hyper-growth tech stocks, Facebook is one of the most cheaply valued at 24x trailing EBITDA. But Facebook is also one of the fastest growers in the space with long-term earnings growth pegged at 28%. Thus, if you're looking for exposure to hyper-growth tech, FB gives you the most bang for your buck.

On top of the fundamentals, there is the whole technical reason to buy FB stock here and now. Its broken its 50-day exponential moving average. Whenever the stock has done this in the past 3 years, it's usually prepping for a big move higher. Look at the chart below. Breaks in the 50-day EMA usually precede this stock taking its next leg higher.

Then there is the whole RSI argument. The recent selling pressure has pushed Facebook's RSI into the mid-30s range. Whenever Facebook's RSI dips into this territory, the stock usually bounces back hard and fast. See the chart below.

Overall, then, we think the technicals agree with the fundamentals here. Thus, we are loading up on FB stock on this dip.

