Apple Gets It Right With The iPhone X

However, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus released at the same time are not exciting choices and Apple's bull run seems likely to stall.

Apple (AAPL) gets it right! The anniversary edition of the iPhone is the product Apple should have introduced long ago. Finally, the iPhone X has features that approach those from Samsung and others in the Android ecosystem.

The new iPhone’s features are set out in the table below:

Feature iPhone X Samsung Galaxy 8 OLED display OLED SuperAMOLED High resolution Camera 12 MP 12 MP Fast Processor A11 Qualcomm 835 Large screen size 5.8” 5.8” Long Battery Life 12-21 hours 30 hours Light Weight 174 grams 155 grams High Download speed LTE Advanced Gigabit Large Storage 256GB 64GB Storage Expansion No 256 GB Micro SD High screen resolution 2436 x 1135 2960 x 1440 Fast charging Yes Yes Wireless charging Yes Yes Water and dust resistant Yes Yes Price $999 $725

Source: Apple and Samsung

It is too bad Apple did not see fit to match or beat the Samsung flagship on key features but chose to sell a slightly inferior smartphone for a premium price. I am not surprised – it is typical of Apple to lag the best in the industry and charge more for their devices. On balance, the iPhone X is the first iPhone I would even consider and I believe Apple got this product right in terms of design and features.

Having said that, dollar for dollar, the Samsung S8 is the better buy providing more phone for less money. Only those dedicated to the Apple ecosystem are likely to buy the iPhone X, and of those, only those who believe the bragging rights (if any) are worth the cost.

Apple will sell several millions of the iPhone X and the umbrella it creates will lure others into buying the lower priced models offered at the same time. I believe Apple will likely keep its market share and turn in another few record quarters of sales and profits given the higher prices for the new phones offset somewhat by their higher costs.

The benefit seems already priced into Apple stock. At about $150 a share, the company trades at a premium to its historic multiples and the market is betting on renewed growth to make it worth the candle. I don’t see a lot of growth in Apple’s future. The company’s best offering ever is a good one but it is not exceptional when viewed in comparison to the best from its competitors.

Apple’s market share trend is a direct result of its marketing strategy. Higher prices and lower share are the secular outcome. The smartphone market growth has stalled and Apple’s volumes have stalled.

In Apple’s first quarter of fiscal 2018, I expect Apple to ship somewhere around 75 million iPhones, flat to the 78 million in Apple’s Q1 2017, and comprising 17.5% of a market I believe will total 430 million units. The slight decline in this Christmas quarter reflects a recovery by Samsung after its Note 8 debacle. Samsung expects to sell 11 million of the refreshed device and will soon incorporate a Chinese version of its Siri counterpart called Bixby.

Based on 75 million iPhones, Apple’s Q1 should unfold with sales of $82 billion and net income of $17 billion, reflecting higher prices offset by higher costs. Flat profits and lackluster prospects for the iPhone 8 are headwinds and strong demand for the iPhone X is not likely enough to propel AAPL stock higher. Expect weakness in the stock price to persist throughout 2018 barring some exciting new and currently unforeseen development.

Q1 2017 Q1 2018 Q1 2018 units or growth Revenue (billions except e.p.s) (billions except e.p.s) (millions) iPhone $54.4 $56.0 75 iPad $5.5 $6.0 14 Mac $7.2 $8.0 5.5 Services $7.2 $8.6 20% Other $4.0 $3.5 -12% TOTAL REVENUE $78.4 $82.1 5% Gross margin $30.2 $30.0 - % 38.5% 36.5% R&D $2.9 $3.2 10% SG&A $3.9 $4.5 15% Operating income $23.4 $22.3 -5% Other income 0.8 0.9 10% Income tax $6.3 $6.1 -3% Net Income $17.9 $17.1 -4% Earnings per share $3.36 $3.35 - Shares outstanding 5.3 5.1 -4%

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.