Applied Materials: Climb Aboard The Growth Train

Applied Materials' moat is stronger than ever as its R&D spending continues to far outstrip competitors' capabilities, and its diverse product offerings make it an indispensable player in its sector.

Applied Materials (AMAT) has been on an impressive run since late 2015, seeing its share price appreciate over 300% during that span as materials spending has experienced a boom with increasing demand for advanced technological applications of materials:

AMAT data by YCharts

With a strong moat, high profitability, a pristine balance sheet, strong growth prospects, aggressive share repurchases, and a high margin of safety, AMAT appears poised to continue delivering strong returns to shareholders.

AMAT's moat derives from its R&D advantage in consistently providing best-in-class semiconductor equipment to manufacturers. As its scale has grown, it has been able to continually increase its R&D spending (over $1.5 billion last year), enabling it to consistently bring cutting-edge technology to market that it proudly displays on its website (e.g., FinFET and 3D NAND). This advantage provides a formidable barrier to entry for smaller, less-funded rivals both through economies of scale, resource advantages, brand power, and the compounding of knowledge and technology over the years of research and development.

These competitive advantages have given it remarkable profitability, with metrics that far outstrip its industry averages:

(Source)

In turn, revenues and EPS have also seen strong growth, with EPS growing ~11 times since 2013 and revenues nearly doubling:

AMAT Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

Unsurprisingly, this has left AMAT flush with cash (a positive NCAV) and a healthy 0.61 debt to equity ratio and a strong 2.91 current ratio.

AMAT's future remains bright, with markets growing and playing to their strengths through emerging trends shifting value to semi and display (IoT, Big Data, and AI) that are increasingly enabled by materials technology. Blossoming industries with trillion-dollar potential such as wirelessly powered industry, smart grids and cities, autonomous vehicles, and digital health are all areas in which AMAT's expertise will likely provide lucrative returns to the company.

(Source)

Additionally, the company is strongly positioned with capabilities that continue to grow with each passing year of strong growth as they are able to continue increasing the breadth and depth of their R&D capabilities with an inflection-focused innovation strategy and growing investment in new enabling products that should keep them as a market leader in providing cutting-edge technology to the marketplace.

Analysts are extremely bullish on AMAT: placing a consensus buy on the stock with a $55.5 price target (~16% near-term upside) and projecting 27.61% annual growth over the next five years. In September alone, both RBC Capital and Goldman Sachs have upgraded the company ("outperform" and "buy", respectively).

While AMAT is experiencing success along with its peers in its sector, the main question facing potential investors in the company is that the rapid growth in materials equipment spending will likely peak at some point, which will likely cause a contraction in the P/E multiple. On the positive side, AMAT has a strong presence in a widely diversified mix of product segments, giving it much better earnings stability than many of its more concentrated competitors and makes it a nearly indispensable player in the chip making business. This prominent global status should give it considerable clout to sustain and grow its market share and ensure strong profitability even if sector growth stagnates. Furthermore, its strong balance sheet gives it the flexibility it needs to grow inorganically as well if necessary.

Investor Takeaway:

With a strong moat, high profitability metrics, and a healthy balance sheet, AMAT seems like a sure bet for long-term success. However, given its rapidly rising stock price, investors need to ensure they are not overpaying for shares. A quick look at its metrics leaves a mixed perspective on its current valuation:

AMAT Industry Average S&P 500 AMAT 5 Year Average P/E 17.0 24.1 21.5 56.5 P/B 5.8 5.4 3.0 2.9 P/S 3.8 4.6 2.1 2.5 P/CF 14.0 20.0 13.5 19.7

Its DCF valuation according to consensus growth estimates implies that it is significantly undervalued, with 19.5% projected annual returns:

(Source)

Though the company does operate in a highly uncertain industry, its moat is stronger than ever, and its current valuation leaves it with a large margin of safety (if it grows at half of the consensus rate, it will still return ~14% annually, and the consensus growth rate projection is already only 58% of its average annual growth rate over the past five years). An additional tailwind for EPS growth is the company's commitment to aggressive share repurchases, which have already created considerable value for shareholders:

AMAT Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Therefore, despite its rapid run-up, AMAT offers GARP investors a compelling buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMAT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.