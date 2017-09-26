Energy Stocks Break Through The 200-Day Moving Average

Our Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ERX) position rallied 4.5%-plus yesterday, which was encouraging. Since this ETF is a leveraged instrument, it is now up a whopping 35% since it bottomed on Aug. 21 (see below).

Since the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) has now broken through its 200-day moving average (see below), there have been a few analysts stating that the bear market in crude oil is over. Crude oil surpassed $52 a barrel recently, which was its best closing price in five months. Due to the unrelenting rally energy stocks have enjoyed over the past month or so, we took profits in our Chevron (NYSE:CVX) position last week. However, since then the rally has continued unabated.

The question now is whether a steep pullback is in the cards or if the sector will keep on grinding higher. I believe a short-term pullback might be in the cards, but the sheer force of the sector's recent rally and the breaking of the energy's sector 200-day moving average illustrate to me that a bullish trend has been reawakened in energy. Here are some reasons to back up my view.

First of all, we should look at current sentiment readings in crude oil to see how they match up with previous readings. Because of the run-up crude oil prices have also enjoyed recently, its long-term sentiment readings are now ultra-optimistic. This could intensify in the near term as a result of the breakout. However, if this reading was to stay above 60 for a prolonged period of time, the most probable near-term direction would be down. I still maintain any near-term selling event would probably only be a normal profit-taking event due to cycles we will discuss.

As the ETFs mentioned above only focus on daily sentiment readings, we have to look at sentiment in independent energy companies to get long-term numbers. Whether we are looking at integrated plays such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), strict upstream plays such as Hess (NYSE:HES), or downstream plays such as Valero (NYSE:VLO), all long-term readings in energy stocks illustrate high optimism. The bulls in energy are currently out in force.

From a technical perspective, we stated that we would sell our ERX position when the weekly slow stochastics became oversold. We are nearing that point, but instead of selling our position and taking profits, I believe the best course of action at present is to let our profits run and place a trailing stop under our position. As we can see from the chart below, in the spring of last year both the momentum and technical indicators also became overbought as energy rallied hard out of its bear market bottom. However, despite the overbought technicals back then, the price of crude oil continued to rally until it reached an intermediate top late last year.

Remember, energy stocks are only 26 days into their first daily cycle of this intermediate cycle. Daily cycles can sometimes last twice as long in energy. Therefore, what I'm looking for are long-term sentiment readings to contract somewhat as price continues to grind higher. This will enable crude oil and energy stocks to continue rallying. One might be jumping the gun taking profits here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.