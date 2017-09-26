U.S. Financial Stocks Have Done Well, But Where Do We Go From Here?

The Federal Reserve is committed to raising interest rates regardless of the economy’s path.

Financial stocks have done well over the past 12 months.

Owning financial stocks have proven very lucrative for investors. The large American banks like JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C) are showing 12-month stock price rises in the range of 42% to 63%.

Even Wells Fargo (WFC), for all of its well-publicized problems, is showing a 12-month stock gain of 22%.

For regional banks in my part of the country (the Southeast) like Regions Financial (RF) or SunTrust (STI), the story is similar with share gains of 30% to 50% since last September.

It would be nice to attribute these gains to superior stock-picking abilities, but in fact, you could have just bought Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), which has increased by 32.67% over the past year, and done very well.

No, investors in financials have ridden the financial wave thanks to Janet Yellen's persistence in keeping interest rates low even when they could have moved up based on economic data.

What's the old saying: a rising tide lifts all boats?

That tide is ebbing.

Fed will continue its unofficial policy of searching for data to support policy

The Federal Reserve has kept rates artificially low even as economic data indicated otherwise.

What has stopped the Fed from raising interest rates sooner? Not GDP growth or the unemployment rate.

GDP growth continues while the unemployment has dropped below 4.5%, although it seems to have found a floor somewhere north of the magic 4% mark.

No, it is the consistent lack of inflation. The CPI has not been cooperating with their plans to raise rates and start selling some of the securities they have been hoarding.

New inflation measure: the UIG

Last week, the Federal Reserve signaled that their forbearance on artificially keeping rates low is at an end.

No, I am not talking about the Federal Reserve's announcement on their plan to unwind their $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

I am talking about the New York Federal Reserve's new inflation measurement, the Underlying Inflation Gauge (UIG).

Now the UIG takes care of the problem of low inflation by widening their measurement of inflation to include not only prices, but other factors, including the stock market itself.

The introduction of this new inflation gauge solves the Fed's problem. The UIG gives the Federal Reserve the ammunition it seeks to justify higher rates.

Here is what the New York Fed has posted on their website:

The UIG estimated on the "full data set" increased from a revised 2.64% in July to 2.74% in August.

The "prices-only" measure increased from a revised 2.09% in July to 2.17% in August .

. The August CPI showed a further pick up in inflation from June. In response to the firming of CPI inflation, both UIG measures displayed a rise in trend inflation .

. The UIG measures currently estimate trend CPI inflation to be in the 2.2% to 2.7% range, with both registering above the actual twelve-month change in the CPI.

[Bold included on the original UIG web page.]

(Graph provided from New York Federal Reserve Bank web site.)

Just as the Fed looks for data to support their past positions, I believe they will continue to use data, not to inform their decisions but to justify them, at least as long as Janet Yellen is in charge.

Now, I don't subscribe to the doom and gloom scenario of a return to the bad old days of the last recession, but I am realistic enough to believe that past 12-month performance of financial stocks will not be repeated in the next 12 months.

Here are the risks I see for U.S. financial institutions in the next 12 months.

A general decline in stock market prices, which will impact financial stocks

Again, we are not talking about a major recession, but even if the stock market reverts to its long-term average, stocks are over-priced, and a 10% slide is not out of the question.

Banks are representative of the larger economy. If the investors begin taking profits causing the market to go down, then all stocks will decline and banks will feel that impact as well regardless of their individual profitability.

U.S. economy will not recover as quickly as expected from 3 major hurricanes

Harvey, Irma, and Marie caused major damage in my part of the country, the Southeast and Puerto Rico.

I am familiar with the U-shape economic curve for disasters:

Disaster strikes with strong negative effects of local economies

Economic losses are reversed as insurance funds and government aid help local economies to rebuild

As a result, economies are stronger after a disaster than before it struck

I have doubts whether the "received wisdom" of that scenario will play out this time.

This time is different because the recovery will have to occur in three major geographic areas, private insurance will not play as a large a role, and governments (local and Federal) are reluctant to take on the debt burdens that come along with recovery aid.

Private insurance money will help, but we will find that much of the devastation was not covered by insurance (private or government), such as the flooding that occurred in Texas or Hurricane Marie in Puerto Rico.

Insurance companies will not be impacted as much as originally feared, but the result is less insurance money flowing in to help rebuild.

This leaves a greater burden on government. The destruction in Texas and Florida occurred in states reluctant to impose taxes on their citizens, so states will be looking to shift most of the rebuilding cost to the Federal government.

Government aid for rebuilding comes from (1) shifting government spending priorities, (2) increasing taxes, or (3) raising deficits.

My bet is on number 3, but even there, the pressure not to increase already large deficits will delay much-needed aid from government. The Federal government will pay for recovery through higher deficits, but reluctantly and with much delay.

I think money flowing into the areas devastated by the three hurricanes will be slower in coming, rebuilding will be delayed, and as a result U.S. GDP will not see the boost expected as soon as is currently anticipated.

Unwinding the balance sheet and interest rate increases regardless of economic conditions

Short of another recession, which I still believe is unlikely before the summer or fall of 2018 at the earliest and possibly later, the Federal Reserve will continue to push up interest rates even if the economy slows.

The Fed is uncomfortable holding so many securities because they recognize how they are artificially impacting markets, so they will continue to unwind even if the economy softens.

While banks can take advantage of the spread between rates for depositors and borrowers, a softer economy makes the lending side more problematic.

I believe a slower economy will not induce the Fed to slow its unwinding process until they reach a certain internal target (which they have divulged publicly) even if future economic data might indicate a more cautious approach.

Conclusion

No need to panic, but there is no disgrace in taking profits.

While I still like financial stocks, it is time to rebalance portfolios.

That means taking money out of financials and putting it in whichever part of your portfolio has been lagging, even if that means your cash component.

U.S. financials have had a great run, but they will be unable to repeat past performance even if the overall economy stays benign.

I am keeping some of my financial stocks as part of my overall mix, but I think their days of outsized rewards are over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a portfolio of financial stocks both directly and through mutual funds, but not the ones mentioned in this article. I am not advocating complete selling of all financial stocks; only taking profits and reducing exposure. I never advocate shorting a stock because you introduce another element (i.e., timing) into an already complex situation.