Restoration Hardware: Too Much, Too Soon

RH (RH), formerly called Restoration Hardware, has been quite the volatile issue of late. The company’s fortunes rise and fall dramatically based upon investor sentiment and recently that sentiment has been very strong. After lifting guidance earlier this month, the stock was up from the mid-$40s to its current spot in the low $70s in extremely short order. In other words, it has all been a bit nutty lately, but at the current price, is there anything left to buy? Is the guidance lift good enough to justify the higher price?

The stock looks very bullish here, but I wonder if it has made it to the point where we’ll see the potential for a double top. It rallied very hard from the $24 area and went almost straight to $80 before violently pulling back. We are right back in the same area now as the stock topped out at $75 in the past several trading days. Obviously, we don’t know if this is a top just yet, but it has the makings of one and that would certainly be bad news for the share price over the shorter term.

The 200DMA continues to serve as support, and indeed, that is the point from which the current rally launched back in August. It is still rising very sharply and currently sits at about $48, so if a pullback does occur, the 200DMA will probably be in the $50s by the time the stock reaches it. That would be the first test for the bulls as it hasn’t failed the 200DMA yet this year.

More pressing in my view is that the momentum indicators on the weekly chart above are showing some pretty strong signs of fatigue with this current rally. They haven’t made new highs and, indeed, haven’t even moved back to prior highs on earlier rallies. The stock is no longer getting to be overbought on rallies and that means bullish conviction is waning. That, combined with the price action near prior highs, makes me think that this has a fairly high probability of being a top. Regardless of how bullish you are on RH’s prospects, you have to respect the price action, and at least to me, it looks like we’re seeing a top forming.

Moving onto the fundamentals, RH rallied because guidance was increased from roughly $1.75 this year to roughly $2.50 and management had some positive things to say about next year as well. To be sure, that is an enormous increase in guidance, but RH wasn’t exactly cheap before the guidance raise, so it certainly isn’t cheap now following a move of better than 50% higher. The main thrust of the bull case here is the epic buyback that has taken place in the past few quarters, and while I love a good buyback, RH doesn’t necessarily have the fundamentals to back it up. That means the rally may not have legs and that is another reason why I think a top is probably forming here.

The weighted average diluted share count is down a whopping 30% YoY as of the most recent quarter, meaning that whatever earnings RH does produce are magnified in a huge way when converted to EPS. That’s fine and dandy, but at the same time, the stock price has more than accounted for the fact that the share count is so much lower than it was. Also keep in mind that RH obviously cannot afford to replicate this sort of effort in the future when it comes to the buyback.

Further, operating margin in this most recent quarter fell from 4% to 2% despite a move up in gross margins. The culprit was SG&A costs, which deleveraged rather much and sent operating margins falling. In addition, the debt RH has taken on to buy stock is becoming increasingly expensive and consumed the entirety of its operating income and more in the most recent quarter. The same is true for the entire first half of the fiscal year as RH has bought back enormous amounts of stock, but the actual business isn’t keeping up. In other words, when interest expense on its own is greater than operating income, there's a mismatch and right now that's exactly where we find RH. The fundamental bull case for RH doesn't really have much to stand on if I'm honest because apart from sales growth, there's really nothing left.

Analysts have RH producing enormous leverage next year on a 6% increase in total sales. That leverage is supposed to produce a 45% gain in EPS, and while I can see some margin improvement based upon the rough patch RH has experienced of late, that's a bunch of margin improvement to assume. What if something goes wrong? What if RH has another so-so year? Those things aren't being considered right now by bulls and that means the stock is priced for perfection. That's generally not a great place to be because virtually no company can actually deliver on a stock price that is setup for perfection; it's extremely difficult to do and I don't think RH is different. We've seen RH's margins oscillate in past years and they are doing that again this year; thus, the negative EBT margin we've seen in the first half of this year. Obviously, part of that problem is very high interest expense, but part of it is also gross margins that are too low to overcome SG&A expenses. Just assuming those things will be fixed in a couple of quarters isn't something I'm willing to do.

I used to be very bullish on RH because a few years ago it represented something new, fresh and profitable while growing by leaps and bounds. Those things are still somewhat true, but the growth story hasn’t worked out like I thought it would originally. That’s okay, but the share price is flying and I’m just not sure I can justify it. Current projections have RH producing perhaps $4 in EPS in fiscal 2020, which corresponds roughly to calendar 2019, and the stock is going for about 18 times that level now. That isn’t egregiously expensive, but remember that its fundamentals aren’t exactly flying right now; getting to that level of earnings requires that you have some faith that things are going to go right. Further, that is two years from now and a lot can happen between now and then.

I’m afraid that the combination of the valuation and a chart that looks to me like it is topping out is too much for me to want to be bullish. It’s not that I find the valuation egregious, but I do find it to be full, and combined with the chart, conditions look ripe for a pullback. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it come back in towards the 200DMA and that’s what I’m positioning for. I’m not bearish on RH longer term, but right now, the stock looks like it is tired and may roll over. If we get the pullback I’m calling for, I will reassess from the bullish side, but for now, I see lots of evidence that the stock shouldn’t rally any further. Place your bets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in RH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.