FFF Portfolio: Adding Lithium Exposure And 1st Update

Welcome back! If you missed the introduction to the FFF Portfolio series, you can catch up here. It's only been about two weeks since we started and already a lot has happened. In the first update of the FFF Portfolio series I'll give you an overview of where we stand right now, tell you about a recent security I purchased, answer some of your questions from last time, and let you know of some of the moves I'm considering making.

Portfolio Addition

If you read my articles, you'll already be familiar with this name. I wrote about Albemarle (ALB) about two weeks ago and decided to take about a position and a half in the FFF Portfolio. Almost immediately after taking the position, the stock jumped almost 8%.

The reasoning for taking this position is simple. Electric cars are the future and I want to have a piece of that trend. Instead of trying to gamble and guess which car company will dominate the field, I want to buy something that all electric cars need. That is something is lithium.

Albemarle is, in my opinion, the best way to profit off electric vehicles.

Current Position Updates

Apple (AAPL) has been by far the worst performing of the positions in the first two weeks. Between the $1,000 iPhone, Apple Watch Glitches, and Qualcomm (QCOM) lawsuits, there's a lot going on right now with the cornerstone of the FFF portfolio. Nothing to worry about though. This is just some short-term noise and if there is a substantial pullback I might even add more to the position.

Following last week's impressive run up, AbbVie (ABBV) hasn't moved much. There was some good news on the phase III trials of Venclexta, but other than that it was a pretty quiet two weeks.

There's never a ton of news on Nam Tai (NTP). This is not a well followed stock and is a super long-term play. I'll bring you updates when there are some, but don't expect them frequently.

Och-Ziff (OZM) jumped up about 8% on Friday without much news. I'll have a more in-depth update the next time they report their monthly flows.

If you want some insight as to why I chose these positions for the portfolio check out the introduction to this series here.

Future Moves

The FFF Portfolio currently has about 30% cash. I do want to have a higher cash balance than normal at the moment, but I'd prefer around the 10-15% range. Here are some of the names I'm potentially looking to add in no particular order.

1. More Apple

2. Qualcomm

3. Rite Aid (RAD)

4. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

5. Under Armour (UA)

Portfolio Overview

Portfolio Performance

Holdings

Transactions

Answering Your Questions

While the comment section on the introduction was pretty dull, I did actually get two questions messaged to me that I will answer here.

You should add a Chinese Tech company if you want to be a little risky. What do you think of Tencent?

I actually own Tencent in my personal account and considered adding it to this portfolio, but instead went with Nam Tai for my China exposure. I'm a big fan of Tencent and bullish on China. While I don't want to be super exposed to China or tech, Tencent is a name I will certainly be considering moving forward.

2. What is your portfolio's total yield? Do you have a goal?

The FFF Portfolio's yield is current about 1.5%. I plan on regularly posting more metrics like that once I'm fully invested. While I do not have a portfolio yield goal, I do love dividends and expect a large portion of my portfolio holdings will be dividend payers.

That wraps up the first update. Please don't hesitate to send me any questions or ideas. If you would like to track the FFF Portfolio hit the "Follow" up top for alerts when there's updates. Finally, if you would like access to my complete portfolio tracker spreadsheet just send me a message for details. Until next time!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ALB, NTP, OZM, TCEHY, UA, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.