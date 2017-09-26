CSS Industries Might Look Cheap At 10.5x TTM P/E But The Business Is In Decline

One stock that has constantly been coming up on some of my screeners the last few months has been CSS Industries (CSS). But while the company looks attractive at 10.5 TTM P/E and 0.9x book value, the business has been in decline over the past decade with revenues falling at an average compound rate of 4.9%. As such, current and potential investors should be careful and realize what they might be getting into.

Source data from Morningstar

An Introduction to the Company

CSS is a consumer products company, engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of seasonal and all occasion social expression products such as ribbons, bows, gift wrap, gift bags, and decorative tissue to name a few items. The company's products are sold in retailers ranging from chain drug stores to supermarket chains, party stores and specialty gift shops. CSS operates 7 manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and through a sourcing office in Hong Kong the company has +170 Asian partners they source from. One of the company's strengths is their licensing arrangements with brands such as Disney's Star Wars and Frozen as well as sports leagues such as the NFL and MLB.

A Profitable Company

While revenues have been declining, CSS remains a profitable business with only one earnings deficit in 2010 over the past 10 years. Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) both around 5.5% as the company has operated with next to no financial leverage. This level of profitability is below my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC suggesting to me that the company is not able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $25.53 in 2008 to $31.44 in 2017 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged 4.7% annually.

Source data from Morningstar

Low Leverage & Share Repurchases

Apart from the risk of CSS' declining revenues, the company has reduced financial leverage over the past decade and has had next to no interest expenses since 2013. This low level of financial obligations to creditors should provide the company some breathing room as they maneuver around their shrinking revenue base. In addition to reducing financial leverage, the company has also been repurchasing shares over the past decade with share count being reduced by an average of 2.1% annually.

Source data from Morningstar

Acquisitions to Support the Business?

Over the past few years, CSS has made around $50M of acquisitions to help support the business. As could be seen in the first graph showing declining revenues, these acquisitions have helped stabilize the sharp revenue declines seen prior to 2014. What's impressive is that these acquisitions have been made with cash flows from operations (CFO) as the company did not use debt or share issuances to finance them. With capital expenditures averaging only 20% of CFO over the past decade, there are plenty of funds being generated to help support future acquisitions or return cash to shareholders through dividends or share repurchases.

Source data from Morningstar

The company also has in place a $150M credit facility that has not been used since fiscal 2012 which could be used to finance further acquisitions. However, with a TTM ROIC of 5.6%, most, if not all, of additional operating income would easily be taken up by interest payments to creditors. This would not leave much for shareholders and I would be hesitant for new acquisitions to be financed with debt.

Getting a Sense of Valuation

To get a sense of potential returns, I always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 5.5% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 0.9 when the price is $28.30, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 6.2% for an investor's equity at that $28.30 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is well below the 9% that I like to see and certainly given the declines in the business seen over the past decade, I would like to see potential returns well above 9% to offset possible further declines in the business.

Conclusion

While the shares of CSS Industries might look cheap at a 10.5x TTM P/E and 0.9x book value, the business is in decline. Management is doing a decent job at attempting to stabilize the business through acquisitions using only cash flow generated from operations. The business is also conservatively financially leveraged which should help the company maneuver through the decline in their business. However the structural factors driving the decline in social expression products may win out in the end and the valuation is not cheap enough to get me excited given these risks.

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.