How Did My Sale Of Kraft Heinz In April Work Out?

Looking at how each company and stock has done since April, I am happy with the trade I made.

NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all the screen shots displayed below come from my broker.

Back in April I sold my Kraft Heinz (KHC) position and bought 6 other stocks. Does that still look like a good decision?

What did I sell and why?

As I stated in the article where I describe this trade, I sold KHC because it was significantly over-valued, the yield was below 3%, I didn't see a lot of dividend growth going forward, revenues were still declining, earnings while growing again were still below 2015, its credit rating was at the bottom of investment grade, and the credit rating was at risk KHC it made a major acquisition.

With a cost basis of $57.34, the $92.51 I got was a nice gain and gave me plenty of cash to buy replacements to KHC. It was no longer the high yield moderate dividend growth stock I originally bought.

What did I buy in place of the sold shares?

At the time I had a fairly long list of stocks I wanted to buy but hadn't had the cash to buy (not that that has changed much since then, I seem to be able to find stocks I want much easier than I can find the cash to buy them). At the top of my list was Main Capital (MAIN), so I bought $6500 worth of shares. I also wanted more shares of Cisco (CSCO), so I spent $2000 getting those shares. Duke Energy (DUK) and Dominion (D) were to positions I wanted to top off. Center Point Energy (CNP) was another utility I was looking to increase my holdings in. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) is a CEF (closed end fund) whose job is to provide current income to boost the yield of the whole portfolio which I added after reading a comment from Chowder about it. I spent $17,500 plus $24 on commissions to buy the 6 different stocks. I used some dividends I had accumulated but not yet used to make up the difference in cash from the sale of the KHC shares.

How would the sold shares have done if I kept them?

KHC has paid out 2 dividends since I sold it, one for $0.60 a share paid on June 16th and one for $0.625 a share paid on September 15th. Had I kept the shares, I would have collected $211.65 in dividends.

On Friday, the closing price for KHC was $77.52, so those 170 shares would now sell for $12,328.40, so after commissions I would be left with almost $3400 less than what the shares produced when I sold them in April.

While I missed the peak in early June, I did get pretty much the peak price from March through May. I also over-estimated how much KHC would raise its dividend as it only raised it 4.2% and not 4.6%. Revenue has continued to decline since I sold as it. This decline has lasted for 9 straight quarters at this point. Earnings in Q1 still came in below the 2 year ago quarter, while in Q2 earnings finally reached the level last seen in 2015.

Back in April, when I sold KHC, I was thinking that the NPV of the dividend stream was $79, and the current market price is now below that. Using the current dividend annualized to $2.50 and a dividend growth rate that matches the last increase of 4.2% will I think give me a reasonable prediction for the future dividend payments.

Using those parameters I get an NPV of the predicted dividend stream of $81.42. However since the revenues are in decline and even earnings are still below what they were two years ago, for an additional margin of safety, I want a 10% discount. That makes my buy price anything under $74.

I sold KHC back in April because it was very over-valued and didn't look to me like it had good growth prospects. Since that time I haven't seen much improvement in growth prospects, but the over-valuation has come way down. That big price decline tells me I did the right thing selling, but not enough has changed to make KHC a buy again. KHC has some great brands with a lot of potential, and I fully expect to own it again someday. I just haven't seen enough changes to make that day this day.

How did the shares I bought do?

MAIN is now trading for $39.72, 7 cents below what I paid for it in April. This purchase is actually above the average I have paid for MAIN shares which is $38.86. These shares have gotten 4 monthly dividends of $0.185, one special dividend of $0.275 and qualify for a payment of $0.19 for total dividends of $1.205 a share or $196.84. Capital gains for these MAIN shares were -7 cents (a 7 cent loss) or a loss of $11.44.

D is now trading at $77.53 for a gain of 5 cents a share or $1.13 for the shares bought. It has paid out two dividends totally $1.51 a share for a total of $34.11 in dividends.

DUK is not trading at $84.56 for a gain of $2.25 a share or a total gain of $54.74. It has paid out $1.745 a share in two dividend payments for a total of $42.45 in dividends.

CNP is now trading for $29.56 for a $1.26 a share gain or a total gain of $89.05. It has paid two dividend payments totaling $0.535 a share or a total of $37.81.

CSCO is now trading for $33.57 for a gain of 11 cents a share or a total gain of $6.58! It has paid me a single dividend payment of $0.29 a share for a total of $17.34.

ETO is now trading at $24.14 for a gain of $0.84 a share or $100.95 total. It has paid me 4 dividend of $0.18 and I qualify for one more at the same rate for a total of $0.90 a share or $118.16 (which shows why I bought it).

My total gain on all the shares purchased is $241.01 (or $217.31 after commissions, there are no taxes as the account is an IRA). The dividends collected total $446.71. So my unrealized gain is about $3600 more than it would have been had I kept the KHC shares. I also collected $235 more in dividend from my new shares than KHC would have paid me. So in just 5 months I made a solid improvement in dividends collected and an un-looked for capital gain as well.

Missed opportunities?

I might have held on to the KHC shares till the peak in June and I would have gotten a bit more for the shares. But I would have lost several of the dividends from the shares I bought and that would not have been made up by the additional dividend from KHC. Given the uncertainties and trade-offs, I think I made the trade at a pretty good time. I even bought CSCO below its current price.

Conclusion

I think it is a useful exercise to go back and review a trade you made in the past and see how well your assumptions and projections worked out. For this trade KHC performed fairly close to what I projected, close enough that my sale still looks good to me. The companies I bought also look to have performed much as I expected and so their purchase still looks good to me. What do you think?

