Cracker Barrel Is Struggling

Photo credit

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) has seen its stock move around a bunch in the past couple of years but has made only very minor progress as a result. CBRL is exposed to two toxic industries – restaurants and retail – but it has been able to carry on anyway and the chart below looks better than many other players with whom it competes. The Q4 report wasn’t great but it was good enough and the stock has maintained its spot in the high $140s since the report came out. But with comps struggling and earnings growth only in the mid-single digits, what is there to be bullish about?

We’ll begin with the chart to get an idea of where CBRL has come from before we look at the fundamentals. The stock really isn’t that far from its highs in the $160s but it hit that high almost a year ago and hasn’t made a real effort to take it out. There was a brief attempt earlier this summer but it was rebuffed and the stock drifted lower until the earnings report came out. It’s up a few bucks since the relative bottom at the beginning of this month, but it is nothing to get excited about.

The momentum indicators, however, are getting to the point where they’re oversold, even on a weekly basis. CBRL’s selling pressure has been relentless even if the magnitude of the moves down has been somewhat pedestrian. That could be the signal that the selling has finished up or at least that the bears are losing a bit of resolve. We’ll have to wait and see but given what some other restaurant and retail stocks look like, this isn’t half bad.

Total revenue during Q4 was down marginally due to weak restaurant comps and even weaker retail comps. Restaurant comps were down 80bps, the product of a 170bps decline in traffic that was partially offset by a 90bps gain in average ticket. I’ve always said that if you have to choose one, traffic is the more important component for a restaurant to be successful with and considering CBRL also has its retail operation, that is even more so the case here.

Without traffic, people cannot make impulse buys in the store before or after they eat their meal. That was very evident in Q4 as retail comps plummeted 4.4%. That’s a big decline and while it isn’t disastrous given the relatively small proportion of revenue the stores make up, it isn’t helping, either. CBRL, more so than other restaurant chains, needs traffic to fuel not only the food business, but the store business as well; it just isn’t seeing that right now.

Despite all of this, operating income was actually up 80bps as lower cost of goods sold and labor costs more than offset higher store operating costs. That’s a really terrific result considering revenue was so weak and CBRL deserves a bunch of credit for keeping its impressive margin expansion alive while it tries to sort through its revenue issues. Indeed, this is the only reason why EPS was up 5% in Q4.

The stock wasn’t punished for this, I suspect, because guidance for this year was actually pretty strong. CBRL reckons the retail business will be flat to up 1% in terms of comps, while it sees the restaurants doing 2.5% to 3.5%. Those are much better numbers than what we just saw in Q4 so management must see something that I don’t, considering that “retail” and “restaurant” are still considered unutterable by most investors.

Tying all of this back together, management thinks things are going to pick up next year but the stock is already going for almost 17 times this year’s earnings. Against a mid or even high single-digit EPS growth rate, that’s pretty steep. Steep enough, in fact, that I’m not willing to dip my toes here. Seventeen times earnings for 6% or 7% EPS growth is too much for me and given that the industry is so weak and CBRL is already very mature, I don’t see a lot of upside potential to EPS estimates.

A PEG of 3 is never attractive and in particular, when there aren't any meaningful upside catalysts to estimates. CBRL looks priced like investors don't believe it will only produce 6% EPS growth but there's no indication from its results or guidance that will happen. In other words, I don’t find the stock to be attractively valued at all.

For a comparison, Brinker has very similar, mid single-digit EPS growth rates in front of it and it is going for just 10 times' earnings. Seeing the difference between the two valuations for what amounts to essentially the same level of growth is striking. CBRL has better sales growth prospects thanks to its stronger comps, but Brinker is getting the job done with margin growth and buybacks. Either way, if you want a restaurant chain with mid single-digit EPS growth, Brinker is a lot cheaper and by the way, its yield is much better as well.

Another point I haven't yet mentioned is that management's guidance was pretty strong and, as I said, that is the likely reason why the stock didn't get hammered. But while strong guidance is terrific, CBRL now has to deliver. It has written the check and it now needs to cash it and if it cannot do that, the stock stands to receive a pretty severe punishment. I think the stock should have come down after the earnings report but guidance buoyed it. If CBRL doesn't deliver, look out below.

The bottom line is that the dividend is really the only draw here at 3.3% because, as I said, the stock is fully valued and perhaps then some. CBRL has a very nice dividend track record so if a 3.3% yield strikes your fancy, you can certainly do a lot worse. Its earnings are growing, if slowly, and the dividend is well covered so again, if you want a safe yield, CBRL could be the answer. But if you’re looking for capital appreciation, you’ll need to look elsewhere; there are simply too many headwinds right now for this stock to move meaningfully higher from here. And to be honest, if you want a strong yield, just buy Brinker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.