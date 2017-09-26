Hudson Technologies: What The Bulls Don't Want To Talk About

Investors are paying up for a business that will soon be in secular decline; when it is all said and done, Hudson’s future looks just like its past.

Even if the HFC phase-down begins in 2019, the decline in production will not hit levels comparable to the current phase-out of R-22 until 2035.

We think management is downplaying the significant regulatory risks surrounding the HFC phase-down that others in the industry are taking seriously.

Now Hudson is promoting the phase-out of HFC’s and, in our opinion, leading investors to believe a new earnings stream begins in 2019.

Hudson bulls never show their estimates beyond 2020 because the EPA data used in their rosy projections shows R22 demand declining 75% between 2020 and 2025.

Introduction

On September 21st, 2017, we released a report detailing numerous risks to the Hudson Technologies (NSDQ: HDSN) bull thesis and outlined why we think earnings will be significantly below consensus estimates. Today, we reiterate our research finding. We think it is notable that management has yet to publicly refute them.

As expected, we were greeted with very colorful and enthusiastic responses. Most commented that making predictions about Hudson’s future based on its past is inappropriate because the price of R-22 and thus earnings must go up. Forget that the price of R-22 has fallen- again- and that their rosy projections were not even in hailing distance of reality.

Source: SA Pro HDSN Write-up, Company Financials

But there is a more important question than what EPS will be in 2020. What happens after 2020? We think the following comment from a vocal bull accurately describes the thought process of most HDSN investors:

I still think HDSN can generate $2 of EPS in 2020. Haircut those by 50% then apply a market multiple of 16x, and it still implies a $16 stock and 80%+ gains over ~3 years.

Placing a growth multiple on future earnings implies Hudson’s earnings will grow well beyond 2020. After all, the cumulative 2017-2020 earnings estimated by the cited report discounted back to today at 10% only produces around $4.00 per share in value (this assumes the estimates turn accurate).

But according to the EPA data used to form the bullish estimates, the demand for R-22 will decline by 75% between 2020 and 2025. For Hudson’s earnings to rise, either the price of R-22 must increase 50% above management’s $30 per pound guidance, or we need a new story. Enter the phase-down of next generation HFCs.

Hudson’s management has promoted the phase-down of HFC’s as a potentially larger reclamation opportunity than R-22 and, in our opinion, has led investors to believe that the proposed 2019 start date will result in a new earnings stream. In essence, when the R-22 party ends, the HFC party begins.

We see significant regulatory risk to the HFC phase-down, including the recent ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that the EPA exceeded its authority under the Clean Air Act when it eliminated HFCs from its list of safe substitutes. We think Hudson has downplayed the effect of the ruling, which is strange given that Honeywell and Chemours recently filed a petition to rehear the case.

More importantly, the phase-down schedule does not call for reductions in line with the current R-22 environment until 2036. Using the phase-out of R-22 as our guide, there is no reason to believe Hudson will see an earnings benefit from HFCs until 2036. R-22 was “going away” for a decade before Hudson saw an earnings tailwind when the final stage of the phase-down began in 2015.

Herein lies the biggest flaw to the bull thesis. In the end, it is not about estimating supply and demand over the next two years, it is about recognizing that this whole story is nothing more than a flash in the pan. In two years, Hudson's growth driver will be in secular decline (we think it already is). When it is over, what are investors left with, and should they reasonably expect it will look significantly different than Hudson’s past?

HINT: WE ARE NOT DONE HERE...

R-22 Post 2020

As discussed in our previous report, the bull-case estimates are based on data taken from a 2014 EPA white paper that tried to predict R-22 demand (servicing needs) and thus reclamation volumes based on the decline in virgin gas production. According to the bulls, R-22 reclamation will be a $1 Billion market by 2020 (50 million pound of demand/reclamation at $25 per pound).

Source: Chart by Author, Using Bull Projections and EPA Estimates from Linked 2014 EPA White Paper

What bulls do not mention is that, according to their own data, the demand for R-22, and thus the size of the reclamation market craters after 2020. The full chart is below.

Source: Chart by Author, Using Bull Projections and EPA Estimates from Linked 2014 EPA White Paper

Even if one were to believe the projections for R-22 reclaim volumes (which to date have been wildly optimistic), the market opportunity shrinks 76% by 2025. The only way Hudson can continue to grow its high-margin R-22 reclamation business is if the price of R-22 increases at a faster rate than volumes decline. That is, prices must increase more than 76% from the bulls’ estimate of $25 per pound in 2020.

This implies R-22 prices north of $45 per pound. Not only is this 50% higher than the $30 price Hudson publicly stated occurred during the R-12 phase-out, but the price of R-22 failed to maintain its recent peak of $22-$25 per pound.

And if the refrigerant phase-outs produce reliable earning’s streams, why did Hudson generate significant losses in the years immediately following the phase-out of R-12? The recent bull piece says this is because cars have shorter lives than AC units, but there are two flaws here.

First, it is much easier to replace a residential AC condenser than replace an automobile AC, which accelerates the move away from R-22 faster than the useful life of the equipment. Second, there are significantly more substitutes for R-22, which drives the market away from R-22 as prices increase.

Clearly, we need a new story.

The Phase-Down of HFCs

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are refrigerants developed for the post HCFC world. While HFCs are not ozone depleting, they are considered to be global warming gases.

On October 15 th, 2016, a group of 197 countries (including the U.S.) “adopted” a new amendment to the Montreal Protocol referred to as the Kigali Amendment. It adds HFCs to the list of substances to be phased-out by the participating countries and developed a schedule for the phase-down. We highlight the word adopted because it has yet to be ratified by the U.S. The constitution requires that the Senate must approve an international treaty with a two-thirds vote.

Hudson’s management has promoted the phase-down of HFC’s as a potentially larger reclamation opportunity than R-22 and stated on the fourth quarter call that “the ongoing phase-out of HCFC refrigerants and the expected future phase-out of HFC refrigerants represents a tremendous growth opportunity.” We think Hudson’s rhetoric has led investors to believe that 2019 will mark the beginning of a brand-new earnings stream. In essence, when the R-22 party ends, the HFC party begins.

But, there are significant regulatory headwinds to the ratification of the Kigali Amendement. In August of this year, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a 2015 EPA ruling aimed at phasing out the use of HFCs. The case, brought by chemical producers Mexichem Fluor and Arkema, argued that the EPA does not have the statutory authority to ban HFCs because the Clean Air Act only provides oversight of ozone-depleting substances. HFCs are global warming gases, but not ozone-depleting.

Hudson recently downplayed this risk. On the second quarter 2017 conference call, management was asked about the effect of the D.C. court ruling. Hudson’s management responded:

We are actually hoping from that, the next logical path we were hoping the whole time is going towards the ratification of the Montreal Protocol… what you’re talking about wouldn’t affect that, that was more from the SNAP rule equipment… if anything we are hoping it [the ratification] is going to get accelerated.

This statement is not false, but we think it is incomplete. While the Senate could take up ratifying the Kigali Amendment regardless of the ruling, the court has ruled that the EPA does not have the right under the rules put in place by the ratification of the Montreal Protocol to ban HFCs. The Senate could rework the clean air act as an end around, but this would likely require a lengthier legislation process since it would be intended to upend a court ruling. That certainly does not sound like an accelerated process to us.

More importantly, if it is no big deal, why did Honeywell and Chemours recently file a petition for a rehearing of the case?

We note that the Trump administration has not taken a clear stance. Given his statements on rolling back EPA regulation, silence may be viewed as a positive. In the meantime, we wait. Industry publications note that the Trump Administration has given no indication of whether it intends to bring the Kigali amendment before the Senate for ratification.

Does It Even Matter?

The truth is that even if the Kigali Amendment is ratified in time to meet the 2019 phase-down schedule, it will not affect Hudson’s business for decades. How do we know? We are living thru a real-life example.

The phase-out for HCFCs called for scheduled reductions in production from a baseline year. According to the EPA, HCFC reductions began at 35% of baseline in 2004 and did not reach 90% until 2015. Despite the fact that R-22 was “going away” for a decade, Hudson did not enjoy any lasting margin or earnings tailwind until the final stage of the phase-down in 2015.

In case there is any debate over whether Hudson flourished during the early years of the HCFC phase-out, we present earnings from 2004-2014 (the period in which HCFCs were 35%-75% of the baseline). Cumulative EPS during this period was $0.59 or an average of $0.05 annually. Using a 16x earnings multiple would give a $0.80 stock price (this of course does not price in the fact that HDSN’s share count has grown 50% since 2014).

Source: Chart by Author, Using Company Financials

The phase-out of HFCs calls for similar baseline reductions. As the chart below shows, HFCs do not hit 85% reductions until 2036. Are investors supposed to believe that this time will be different?

Source: http://multimedia.3m.com/mws/media/1365924O/unep-fact-sheet-kigali-amendment-to-mp.pdf

Conclusion

Forget debating 2020 EPS (for now…). By then the R-22 story has surely peaked (we think it already has). The most important question is why in the world would investors pay 16x 2020 earnings when Hudson’s growth driving R-22 business will be in secular decline and it goes back to being a low-margin supplier of refrigerant gas?

We leave readers with one thing to consider. The chart below compares total compensation for the top three executives over the past 10 years to free cash flow. Do not bother with the counter-argument, we know it… the future looks bright. But do you think management told the story of this chart 10 years ago or a story of rich profits to come?

Source: Chart by Author, Using Company Financials

In the end, we are not talking autonomous cars here, we are talking about recycling old gas that in a few years will be nothing more than a blip on the industrial radar. When it is all said and done, when the flash in the pan is extinguished, what are investors left with and should they reasonably expect it will look significantly different than Hudson’s past?

HINT... WE ARE NOT DONE HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HDSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: As of September 26th, 2017, HDSN shares are currently available to short on Interactive Brokers; the fee rate is currently 0.7%, and the short interest is 12.3%. IMPORTANT - Please read this Disclaimer in its entirety before continuing to read our research opinion. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article expresses the author's investment opinions, which are based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "think," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) and clients have a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and call options of the stock) covered herein, including without limitation Hudson Technologies, Inc., and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines.The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.