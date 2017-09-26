FEO - Good Fund, Questionable Coverage, Currently Expensive

The fund currently yields a 8.22% managed distribution and is trading at a discount of 5.21% to its Net Asset Value.

In our previous article, we discussed a subscriber request, the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income CEF (FAX), which you can read here: "FAX - Between A Rock And A Hard Place." The fund and the title were quite appropriate I believe as they fit in quite well as examples and case studies for our continued work in the CEF School series where we started discussing the quality of the distribution.

As we now know, FAX is between a rock and a hard place because it is an investment-grade fixed income fund that is committed to a high distribution, yet its income continues to decline as its costs in the form of lending rates are still above market.

The other fund which the same subscriber requested that we take a look at is the First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO).

With FEO, we have another closed-end fund subadvised by the terrific Aberdeen Asset Management.

As with previous subscriber requests, I will be doing the majority of the research as we go through the article.

How is FEO different from FAX? Does it suffer from the same fate? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: First Trust

Managers: Sub Advised by Aberdeen Asset Management

AUM: $93 million common assets, $98 million investment exposure.

Historical Style: Emerging Markets Debt & Equities.

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks a high total return through its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities of issuers in emerging market countries.

Number of Holdings: 173

Current Yield: 8.22% based on market price, Managed Quarterly Distributions

Inception Date: 8/28/2006

Fees: 1.76% expense ratio. 1.64% base expenses + .12% interest expenses. (As of 6/30/2017).

Discount to NAV: 5.21%

Sources: CEF Connect, FEO Factsheet, and YCharts

The Sales Pitch

As we discussed in our previous article, Aberdeen is a fairly well-known manager in the fixed income space and emerging markets as a whole. This fund, sponsored by First Trust and advised by Aberdeen Asset Management, gives investors access to a single fund with the flexibility to invest in both equities and fixed income securities of emerging markets nations, in one fund.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund plans to accomplish this by investing at least 80% of the fund in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities in emerging markets.

The fund may also invest up to 15% in asset backed securities, 35% in credit linked notes, and 15% in illiquid securities.

Source: First Trust FEO Fact Sheet

The Portfolio

One thing I appreciate about First Trust as a sponsor is that while their websites are not fully featured, they provide a good amount of resources and transparency surrounding their investments.

Source: First Trust FEO Fact-Sheet

Looking at the portfolio allocation, we can see the fund is fairly well balanced with a 56%/44% split between fixed income and equities. For those that are concerned about the big run-up in emerging market equities, this should be a welcome thing to see that the fund is tilted towards fixed income, where I believe there are still some opportunities and while being higher up in the capital stack.

At this point, I would also invite interested readers to look at another diversified emerging markets fund which I previously discussed, the BlackRock Emerging Markets Allocation Fund (BEEAX)(BEEIX) in the article "The BlackRock Emerging Markets Allocation Fund: An All In One Emerging Markets Tool?"

Looking at the top holdings of the fund, we can see a diverse portfolio of sovereign bonds and equities.

Source: First Trust FEO Fact Sheet

The top holding is a 10-year Russian Federation bond with a 7.05% coupon. It currently makes up 4.6% of the portfolio. Great news is Russian credit was just upgraded by Moody's.

The top 10 out of the funds 173 holdings or so represent about 25.96% of the portfolio.

Looking at the country breakdown, we see Brazil, Russia, Turkey, India, and Mexico making up the top 5.

Source: First Trust FEO Fact Sheet

One thing that comes to mind looking at the country allocations is that it may be a decent "BRIICS" fund. Some folks add an extra S, others an I. Here, we have both. The fund is Brazil, Russia, India, China, the four traditional BRICs, and Indonesia and South Africa, the two recent additions. Together, BRIICS make up 35.98% of FEO.

Credit quality is ok with the majority of the portfolio being rated BB to BBB.

Source: First Trust FEO Fact Sheet

Unfortunately, the fund does not provide readily available average maturity and duration numbers. In the Semi-Annual report, we do get the maturities, but they are not compiled for us. If the fund passes muster, I will go back and compile those numbers for those who are interested.

The other thing to consider with international funds is the currency exposure.

Source: First Trust FEO Fact Sheet

As we can see, only about 32% of the fund is invested in US dollars denominated debt. For the non-US dollar holdings, changes in the US Dollar will either help or hurt the holdings.

For those who believe the US Dollar will continue to get weaker, this fund should be attractive. Of course, a stronger dollar will mean a lower NAV for this fund.

Overall, for an EM fund, it is right up my alley and do not mind such a focus on BRIICS.

I am rooting for it!

Leverage

The fund's leverage is a mere $5.8 million, or 6% and is quite peculiar. If the fund turns out good, I would go back and see the leverage history to see the story with it. Was it cut? Lines not renewed? Or is management just trying to run an unlevered, more conservative strategy? In either case, with such light leverage, there will be issue for the current distribution of over 8%.

Source: First Trust FEO Fact Sheet

As we can see, the fund has a $10 million credit facility with $5.8 million drawn as of June 30th.

The rate on the facility is 1-Month LIBOR plus 80 basis points, which is in line with what we have recently seen in other funds. The expiration on the credit facility is November 3rd, 2017, so it will be interesting to see if it gets renewed or if the fund just chooses to fully delever.

Up through this section, we know that the fund is slightly on the higher yielding side, pays a high distribution, but it very minimally leveraged. Obviously, it does not add up, and more than likely, a good amount of the distribution comes from capital gains or return of capital. Let's keep going.

Distribution Quality (*Income Idea)

The fund currently distributes a $.35 per share managed quarterly distribution. The distribution has been steady over the last year in large part due to the fund using a managed distribution policy. The distribution yield is currently 8.22%.

Source: CEF Connect

Thanks to this managed distribution policy, the fund's distribution has been steady for the last eight years!

Source: CEF Connect

If you paid attention to my last installment of CEF School, you would now know that the distribution is just that, a distribution, and it is therefore critical to look at what it is made up of.

As this is an equity and fixed income fund, I hope to see most of it covered from income or realized capital gains.

Source: CEF Connect

Bam, there it is.

As we can see, return of capital has made up a good portion of the distribution as far back as 2014, much like we saw with FAX. It is a bit better here as equities are a part of the portfolio, and much of that ROC may be unrealized gains.

I will note, I believe the last few distribution classifications may be a tad off. While CEFConnect lists it as ROC (unrealized gains or return of capital), First Trust classified it as capital gains, or at least estimated to be.

Source: FT Distribution Press Release

Looking at 2016 for instance, we can see that just under 50% of the distribution came from net investment income. The other half was both capital gains and ROC. If the ROC is destructive, we will see this in the NAV results.

Source: FT 2016 Distributions

Looking at the most recently available earnings information, we can see the fund has averaged $.0638 in earnings. With a $.0350 distribution, the fund is over-distributing. Only about 55% of the distribution is covered from earnings. For an income fund, this would be a red flag. For an equity and income fund, it is merely a yellow flag. =)

Source: CEF Connect

The fund was also sitting on an over-distribution, a $-.3499 UNII as of 6/30/2017, the time of the last semi-annual report.

Here are the actual numbers for year end 2016.

Source: FT FEO Semi-annual report

I tried hard to find a distribution policy, but I was not able to find one beyond the "management will set it annually."

Source: FT FEO Semi-annual Report

The Numbers

The fund's current distribution yield is 8.22% and is trading at a discount of 5.21% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see, both the price per share and NAV have fallen during Q4 of 2016. However, both have strongly rebounded and posted very nice gains this year. One major thing of note is that just from the chart above, it seems like the discount to NAV has shrunk significantly in its recent past.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see that the fund has historically traded at a discount after going through an initial IPO. For most of the last four years, that discount has been fairly significant, typically over 10% or more.

Source: CEF Connect

During the GFC, the discount to NAV opened up more than 25%. However, I honestly expected it would have been sold off even more.

Looking next at the performance year to date, the fund has been STELLAR achieving a total return of 31.25%. The price per share increased 23.04% while the NAV increased 11.57%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has declined about 11% since the beginning of the year.

FEO data by YCharts

Over the last year, the fund is up 24.1% on a total return basis. The price per share increased 13.48% while the NAV grew only 3.86%. Over the last year, the fund's discount to NAV declined about 10% or so and was a major reason for the fund's stellar performance.

FEO data by YCharts

To put the fund's performance into perspective, let's take a look at how it does against a number of peers and benchmarks.

The fund gives us a blended benchmark which it follows.

Source: FEO Semi-annual Report

We will take a look at the fund against the three ETFs representing the indexes in the blended benchmark, the iShares JP Morgan EM Bond ETF (EMB), the PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY), and the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM).

We will also take a look at the fund vs. our last CEF, the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income CEF, the asset allocation open-end fund, the BlackRock Total Emerging Markets Fund (BEEAX), and an income focused emerging markets CEF, which derives its total return from equity income, the Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend CEF (IHD).

FEO Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a total return basis, FEO did quite well here as a balanced fund coming in just 1% behind the equity focused IHD. Both funds have surpassed EEM.

The BlackRock open-end mutual fund did fairly well returning 19.21%, edging out the income-focused FAX.

The performance rankings and numbers were almost identical for the one-year number.

FEO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking next at the three-year numbers, we find FEO has been the best performer.

FEO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Interestingly, we can see this time frame has been a drag for the equity funds with a rough 2015. Income-focused funds, however, did quite well.

Over four to five years, we can see clearly where any EM equities started lagging behind. The fund has come in at the middle of the pack, as would be expected.

FEO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Taking out the BlackRock EM open-end fund and the Voya CEF, we can get some long-term numbers.

FEO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since 2009, we have one chart that perhaps sums up emerging markets investing over the last 10 years or so.

FEO has been without a doubt a terrific fund on a total return basis, assuming you have reinvested your dividends. It has outperformed both fixed income ETFs and the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income CEF.

Straight EM equities, however, in the form of the iShares Emerging Markets ETF have been essentially a waste of time, returning 2.25% on a total return basis after taking a deep dive during the GFC.

Bottom Line

I think this will be one of those funds that will mean different things to investors, whether you are someone who is reinvesting the distributions and NAV sustainability is not as important, OR you are an income investor and you need the fund to be able to sustain its NAV.

As we can clearly see, the current distribution is in fairly bad shape with only about 50% coming from dividends and interest. The balance of the distributions come from both realized gains and return of capital, including both unrealized gains and/or return of principal.

Based merely on the portfolio and performance, the fund would be of interest to total return investors who would be reinvesting the distributions and want one fund that has both equities and fixed income.

Income investors will likely skip this fund based on the distribution coverage.

A distribution cut would also be in the fund's interest.

As an entry point, the fund right now is pretty dang expensive, even at a discount of 5.21%. That would be because just over the last year, the fund has traded at a discount to NAV as great as 16.07%.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the last year, the fund's discount to NAV has ranged from 4.68% to 15.09%. It has averaged 10.06% during this time.

Looking over the last three and five years, the fund is still "expensive" for itself.

Source: CEF Connect

The 3-month, 6-month and 1-year Z-Scores are all positive and approaching expensive.

In today's environment, there are other funds available that are trading at deeper discounts.

Beyond that, just like FAX, this fund has a current open policy of being able to repurchase shares on the open market at management's discretion.

Over the first half of the year, the fund has repurchased $177k worth of shares. During 2016, the fund purchased $1.492 million worth of shares.

Source: FT FEO Semi-annual Report

The fund is certainly interesting and has performed well. It is, however, more appropriate for certain types of investors more than others. Lastly, keep in mind this is a very small CEF with just under $100 million in assets out there. If for whatever reason you do buy it, make sure to pay attention to limit orders, spreads, and pricing.

I hope you enjoyed this article and it was helpful in your due diligence sure. I also hope you now have a good understanding of the type of research we do beyond what you see in the regular articles.

