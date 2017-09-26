U.S. New Home Sales Fall Unexpectedly In August

by: Investing.com

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in August, adding to concerns over a slowdown in the recovery in the housing market. The Commerce Department reported that new home sales declined 3.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 560,000 units last month.

Economists had expected new home sales to increase by 3.3% to an annual rate of 588,000.

Figures for July were revised up slightly to show sales of 580,000 units from the previously reported 571,000 units.

