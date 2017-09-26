A 20% Annualized Return For The Last 5 Years, Fed Policy Will Determine If It Continues

Five-year Review

I have owned MORL for a little less than five years. In all my articles about MORL I have included a statement to the effect that:

Aside from the fact that with a yield near 20% you get back your initial investment in about five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that over the next five years' interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus, MORL would continue to yield 19.5% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. As mentioned above, an investment of $100,000 would be worth $243,791 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $19,500 initial annual rate to $47,564 annually.

The numbers above are from this article, but previously similar calculations were done using whatever the annualized compounded yield was at that time. That five-year computation my earlier articles has been the subject of numerous skeptical comments.

My first purchase of MORL was made on November 15, 2012 at a price of $21.26, almost five years ago. I did not precisely reinvest all MORL dividends, but have consistently added to my MORL position in various accounts using the dividends and some additional funds. I have paid prices for MORL as high as $32.07 and as low as $9.94. As the five-year anniversary of my initial MORL purchase is approaching, I was curious to see what the hypothetical $100,000 investment at my initial purchase price would be worth now.

A hypothetical investment of $100,000 in MORL on November 15, 2012 at a price of $21.26 assuming reinvestment of all dividends, would be worth as of September 22, 2017, a holding period of 4.85 years, $240,380. That is an annualized compound return of 20.17% per year. It might be noted that a hypothetical investment of $100,000 in the S&P 500 Index (SPY) would have grown during the same period to $203,674, again assuming reinvestment of all dividends.

Performance of MORL and Dividend Projection

For the one-year period ending September 22, 2017, MORL returned 38.51% based on a purchase on September 22, 2016 at the closing price of $16.11, the September 22, 2017 price of $18.36 and the reinvestment of dividends through to September 2017. It does not include my projected October 2017 monthly dividend of $0.6784. It might be noted that the 38.51% total return on MORL was more than double the 17.18% total return on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over that period.

Most of the MORL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. Only two of the MORL components - American Capital Agency Corp ( AGNC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) - pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates in the other "small months". Thus, the MORL dividend paid in October 2017 will be a "big month" dividend. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from MORL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

There were some small changes in the dividends paid by MORL components. CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE REIT CORP (CMO) decreased the quarterly dividend to $0.19 from the $0.21 paid in the prior quarter. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.41 from the $0.40 paid in the prior quarter. As can be seen in the table below, a few of the quarterly payers do not have ex-dates in September 2017 so I have not included the in the calculation of the October 2017 dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) pays quarterly, but has an ex-date in October 2017. Dynex Capital Inc (DX) also has an ex-date in October 2017. Pennymac Mortgage Investment (PMT) had an ex-date in July 2017. CONCENTRADORA HIPOTECARIA SA (FHIPO) pays quarterly, but had an ex-date in August 2017 Istar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) does not currently pay dividends.

Some may be surprised to see FHIPO included in the table below that shows the ticker, name, price, weight, dividend, ex-date and contribution to the dividend for each of the index components. The MVIS Global Mortgage REITs Index (MVMORT) upon which MORL is based, tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid Mortgage REITs companies globally. As a global index it was always designed to include mREITs from all over the world. However, until recently on American mREITs qualified for inclusion in the index.

In response to some confusion caused by the first non-United States mREIT in the index, the rules are to be changed, as disclosed in this press release:

Frankfurt (13 July 2017) – MV Index Solutions (MVIS) has changed the eligibility criteria for the MVIS Global Mortgage REITs Index (MVMORT). Effective with the next quarterly review, only companies that are listed and incorporated in the United States will be eligible for index inclusion.

The index name will be changed accordingly to MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index (MVMORT).

Thus, FHIPO is no longer in the index today.

My projection for the October 2017 dividend for MORL and its' essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA: MRRL) of $0.6784 is calculated using the contribution by component method. Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as distribute the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its' investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as a ETN like MORL which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. The table below shows the ticker, name, price, weight, dividend, ex-date and contribution to the dividend for each of the index components that will contribute to the October 2017 dividend.

Outlook For MORL and Reasons For Caution

In REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking I discussed the extent that the mREITs have significantly outperformed the mortgage-backed securities that comprise much of the securities held by the mREITs. By definition, the basic reason for the outperformance of the mREITs relative to the securities in their portfolio has been the increase in the market price to book value that many of the mREITs have been trading at.

A Seeking Alpha article by Colorado Wealth Management Fund Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For August 30th, 2017 indicates that for 25 mREITs, most but not all, held by REM, the average market to book value was 99.48%. As the title of the above-mentioned article suggests, mREITs have generally been trading at discounts in the last few years. On 12/31/2015 the mREITs followed in the article traded at 78.19% of book value. This was a substantial 21.81% discount. The discounts narrowed until turning into premiums as shown by the 101.35% market to book value of April 27, 2017. From there, the market to book value fell to 96.22% on May 9, 2017. The sharp approximately 5% drop in the market to book value, which over that short period was essentially also a 5% decline market price, illustrates that buying mREITs or portfolios of mREITs such as REM can be problematic when mREIts are trading at premiums to book value.

The average market to book value is much closer to the peak than it has been for most of the past few years. Thus, signaling caution. Additionally, when mREITs are trading at premiums to book value, issuance of new shares usually follows. Indeed some mREITs such as ARR and Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) recently announced sales of additional shares near the peak in market to book value.

While there are some factors, other than interest rates that determine the outlook for MORL, interest rates are by far the most important factor. It could be said that the movement in the market prices to book values for the mREITs are primarily a function of market participants expectation of the future path of interest rates. In theory, only the present level of market interest rates should influence the market prices of mREITs. This is because an mREIT in theory should not trade a at prices significantly different than the book value because of the possibility of arbitrage.

The Federal Reserve Holds the Key to Future MORL Performance

By far the biggest risk for MORL and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates. MORL and the mREITs can be considered to be somewhat like high-grade fixed income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities. As I said in: Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITS

Higher long-term rates can be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like NLY and AGNC. Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with say 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT. While rising long-term rates may be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs, rising short-term rates are a dagger to the heart. The real risk to a highly leveraged mREIT is that short-term rates will rise. Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged m REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates. Rising short-term rates are even worse for leverage-on-leverage ETNs like MORL that emulate borrowing money to buy a portfolio of mREITs. The relevant rate for leveraged mREITs is the repo rate that mREITs pay. Repos or repurchase agreements are essentially loans against securities with negligible credit risk such as agency mortgage securities where the legal title changes as the borrower sells the securities to the lender with an agreement to repurchase the securities at a specified date plus interest. That makes them virtually risk-free. For MORL the relevant short-term rate is three-month LIBOR which is closely correlated to repo rates.

After the September 20, 2017 Federal Reserve Meeting, as is the normal procedure, an implementation note was issued along with the press release announcing what the Federal Open Market Committee has decided regarding monetary policy. Usually very little attention is paid to the an implementation note since it is just the technical instructions that are given to the Open Market Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as to how to implement the decisions made by the Federal Open Market Committee. However, I looked at the implementation note to see details of how the decision to reduce their balance sheet by reduce holdings of Treasuries by $6 billion per month and mortgage-backed securities by $6 billion per month would be carried out. The implementation note included:

"Effective September 21, 2017, the Federal Open Market Committee directs the Desk to undertake open market operations as necessary to maintain the federal funds rate in a target range of 1 to 1-1/4 percent, including overnight reverse repurchase operations (and reverse repurchase operations with maturities of more than one day when necessary to accommodate weekend, holiday, or similar trading conventions) at an offering rate of 1.00 percent, in amounts limited only by the value of Treasury securities held outright in the System Open Market Account that are available for such operations and by a per-counterparty limit of $30 billion per day."

What struck me as very interesting was that specific instructions were given to undertake reverse repurchase agreements to prevent the federal funds rate from falling below 1%, but no instructions mentioned doing repurchase agreements or anything else, to prevent the federal funds rate from rising above 1.25%. While others may have a different interpretation, my take is that at some level they may be aware that the Federal Reserve is not holding down interest rates relative to what the free-market rate would be, but rather actually propping them up. Possibly, they did not want to insult the intelligence of those on Open Market Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York who may be aware that since the Federal Reserve is causing interest rates to exceed what market rates would be, no transactions to keep rates down will be necessary. This would be consistent with what I suggested in Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs

...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect. One benchmark rate that the Federal Reserve has absolute control of is the rate paid on reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve. That rate is now 125 basis points, after being zero since the inception of the Federal Reserve in 1913 until recently. If the Federal Reserve had left that rate at zero t-bill rates would now be even lower than they are now...

The 125 basis points in the above quote has been updated from the original. Whether or not I am reading something into the implementation note, the important point is that interest rates may be low not because of Federal Reserve policy, but in spite of it. This is not the consensus view either by financial market participants or most or all of Federal Open Market Committee members, as per there public statements. Many market participants who favor higher interest rates claim that low interest rates have led to bubbles in asset prices.

The mistake those pointing to bubbles in asset prices are making, is to confuse the effects of monetary policy with that of tax policy. The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. As explained in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs:

...Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates. The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout." The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality...

it is possible that the low interest rates are not necessarily due to Federal Reserve policy but rather from the imbalance is the supply and demand for loanable funds that results from the winners in the class warfare having much more funds to invest and lend.

As long as there is a much greater supply of loanable funds than the demand for them in the risk-free credit market, risk-free and near-risk-free interest rates should remain low. Attempts by the Federal Reserve to push risk-free rates higher than what supply and demand would otherwise indicate might only result in weaker economic activity.

It may be difficult to separate the impacts on investor behavior due to the shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class and that due to the low interest rates. In some cases they are intertwined. A complicating factor is that the winners in the class warfare are being increasingly pushed into intra-class investments as opposed to inter-class investments. An intra-class investment would be buying a $40 million apartment in Manhattan or a Picasso painting. The problem with buying intra-class investments that benefit from to the shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class is that they are relatively illiquid.

Many inter-class investments such as shares of blue-chip companies such as McDonalds (NYSE:MCD) or Walmart (WMT) are very liquid. However, the shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class can reduce sales and income for companies that do not cater to the rich. Many have suggested that shifting investments to relative sterile investments such as existing assets like gold, old master paintings, ultra-luxury real estate and jewels as opposed to shares in publicly held corporations is detrimental to economic growth. Most publicly held corporations depend either directly or indirectly on sales to the non-rich.

It is not that clear the effect that low interest rates have on the share of investments allocated to intra-class investments as opposed to inter-class investments. It is much clearer that very low interest rates have increased carry-trade types of investments where investors borrow money at low short-term rates and benefit from the spread between long and short rates. That is exactly what investors in MORL such as me and probably many of the readers of this article are doing. Some critics of the Federal Reserve who advocate higher rates, argue that carry trades are inherently bad.

A related mistake is made by some who point to high-end real estate prices and prices of very high-end luxury items as evidence of either that bubbles exist or that inflation is actually higher than many believe. Some in Wall Street have said things to the effect that: How can you say there is low inflation when you see the prices of real estate in Manhattan and the Hamptons? It is easy for some financiers in New York City to conclude that if a three-bedroom Manhattan apartment that sold for $2 million in 2010 is now selling for $8 million, that there is roaring inflation in the real estate market and possibly the whole economy. This somewhat myopic view ignores the fact that real estate in many areas is not booming. One need not look further than the recent distress of RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST REIT TRUST (RAS) to see an example of real estate in many areas not booming. RAS, which has been removed from the index MORL is based on, has declined sharply as the value of the real estate it owns and that secures securities that it owns, has declined. Again, the disparate price movements between real estate in very wealthy areas and the rest of the country is due to tax policy, not monetary policy.

As I said in: With A 20.3% Dividend Yield MORL Is:

One argument for higher rates is that the current level of interest rates is allowing "zombie" companies to stay in business. Presumably, higher interest rates would prevent these firms from paying their debt service. I suspect that the shareholders and employees and possibly customers and residents of the communities where the zombie firms are located, think that putting those firms out of business is not a good reason to raise interest rates. Another argument often used to advance the cause of raising rates is that this would give the Federal Reserve more ammunition to use to counter the next recession.

Certainly, lowering interest rates are a primary way to increase economic activity and counter recessionary forces. The logic of raising interest rates now, so that when a recession occurs later there is more room to lower rates, makes no more sense to me than one saying that since losing excess weight is a known way to treat type II Diabetes, someone should go out of their way to become more obese now, so that they have more weight to lose when they develop type II Diabetes. The fallacy in both those arguments is that just as obesity can cause type II Diabetes, higher interest rates can cause economic weakness and recessions.

While there are some factors, other than interest rates that determine the outlook for mREITs, as mentioned above the interest rates are by far the most important factor. RAS is an example of how there are still some credit issues with some mREITs. It could be said that the movement in the market prices to book values for the mREITs are primarily a function of market participants expectation of the future path of interest rates. In theory, only the present level of market interest rates should influence the market prices of mREITs. This is because an mREIT in theory should not trade a at prices significantly different than the book value because of the possibility of arbitrage.

As I elaborated on in: REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking

A related interest rate risk involves the composition of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Janet Yellen's term as chair of the Federal Reserve Board expires next February 3rd. In addition to the chair, there will be a number of opportunities for President Trump to appoint new Federal Reserve Board Governors relatively soon, including two current vacancies. One could envision a possible doomsday scenario for the financial markets and then likely the economy, arising from very unfortunate choices by President Trump regarding appointments to the Federal Reserve Board. Logically, that should not happen. However, everything that has happened involving actions by President Trump in the past year may not have totally followed logic. Logically, a low interest rate policy would improve the already long odds against Trump's budget assumptions of 3% real growth. Low interest rates would also help the trade deficit. However, President Trump may not be able to resist the temptation to reward some of his early supporters by appointing monetary "hawks" to the Federal Reserve Board who would raise interest rates precipitously. Since most mainstream Republican economists were originally in the "Never Trump" camp during the primaries, some monetary crackpots were able to have their populist views heard in the Trump campaign and administration.Ttaking actions which may generate short-term gratification especially in terms of appearing to address a problem, but make the problem eventually much worse is behavior well known. Arguably, with tweets and other actions, President Trump appears to exhibit that type of behavior at times. Installing advocates of rules-based monetary policy as the chair and members of the Federal Reserve Board could generate short-term gratification as President Trump could be seen by some as fulfilling a promise to his base and early supporters. However, a policy that required much higher interest rates could possibly be disastrous, both for the mREITs and most likely the country. Of course, not all monetary hawks are crackpots or populists. Since at least 2010 there have been many thoughtful and intelligent "adults" predicting and/or advocating for higher interest rates. Those adults calling for higher interest rates employed reasonable arguments based on sound economic theory. However, they were completely wrong, certainly with regard to their forecasts and arguably with regard to their policy proscriptions. There were also others calling for higher interest rates using arguments that displayed profound ignorance of facts and economics. There is a much more respected school of thought which thinks that the Federal Reserve has too much power and/or operates with too much discretion. They favor a rules-based monetary policy. These may actually now be the most dangerous to fixed-income investors since most of the rule-based policy formulas would call for a much higher Federal Funds rate now.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Higher interest rates would typically hurt the stock market. However, higher interest rates due primarily from stronger real economic growth could be accompanied by higher equity prices. A threat to the stock markets now would appear to be the threat of possible from the Trump Administration. There can be no doubt that tariffs would be very inflationary. This could force the Federal Reserve's hand into raising interest rates, especially at this point in the business cycle with unemployment now at 4.3%. This would have deleterious impacts on the Federal Budget. These would be negatives for most financial assets.

Many market participants seem complacent about the possible impact of protectionism in terms of disruption of global supply chains and other negative effects. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster, might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. The tremendous benefits of doing so are discussed in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as: MORL, MRRL, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL). In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

That the mREITs are trading at very narrow discounts to book value and in some cases multi-year highs is certainly cause for caution. Active traders might consider waiting until mREIT discounts return. In the past, mREITs trading at premiums to book value have resulted in new issuance of mREIT shares which tended to push down mREIT prices. There is no reason to think that will not be the case now. The other lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like MORL, can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Taking all of this into consideration, I am still a cautious buyer of MORL and MRRL. Sometimes, one of those can be bought slightly lower than the other one. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy and the composition of the Federal Reserve Board, means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect or that Trump might appoint to the Federal Reserve Board individuals who would force the Federal Reserve Board into adopting a rules-based policy. If a Border Adjustment Tax is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

Another addition to my 2X high yield leveraged ETN portfolio is X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML) is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM). Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN such as MORL.

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML, is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Even though MORL and REML includes mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. REML has more component mREITs than MORL. Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls to low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

As I said in: With A 22.1% Dividend Yield, REML Is The Highest Of The ETNs, But New Risks Are Present

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls to much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Even with MORL and MRRL near multi-year highs, the yields are still relatively large. For the three months ending October 2017, my total projected dividends are $0.8242. The annualized dividends would be $3.267. This is a 18% simple annualized yield with MORL priced at $18.36. On a monthly-compounded basis, the effective annualized yield is 19.5%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield near 20% you get back your initial investment in about five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that over the next five years' interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus, MORL would continue to yield 19.5% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. As mentioned above, an investment of $100,000 would be worth $243,791 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $19,500 initial annual rate to $47,564 annually.

Holdings of MORL and MRRL. Weights September 1, Prices as of 9-22-2017

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 14.13 12.44 9/28/2017 0.3 q 0.124989 American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 8.49 21.6 9/29/2017 0.18 m 0.025951 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 6.61 21.96 9/28/2017 0.48 q 0.052996 New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 5.97 16.89 9/29/2017 0.18 m 0.023337 Chimera Investment Corp CIM 5.04 19.47 9/27/2017 0.5 q 0.047475 Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 4.96 10.19 9/28/201 0.26 q 0.046421 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 4.95 31.4 9/28/2017 0.62 q 0.035851 MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.66 8.85 9/27/2017 0.2 q 0.038628 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.6 17.19 9/26/2017 0.41 q 0.040243 Apollo Commercial Real Estat ARI 4.37 18.35 9/28/2017 0.46 q 0.040182 CYS Investments Inc CYS 4.06 8.57 9/22/2017 0.25 q 0.043442 Pennymac Mortgage Investment PMT 3.51 17.2 7/11/2017 0.47 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 3.33 26.36 9/14/2017 0.19 m 0.008804 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 3.19 24.15 10/4/2017 0.33 q Redwood Trust Inc RWT 2.69 16.21 9/14/2017 0.28 q 0.017043 Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 2.63 9.67 9/28/2017 0.19 q 0.018954 Ladder Capital Corp LADR 2.58 13.61 9/8/2017 0.3 q 0.02086 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp MTGE 2.52 19.8 9/28/2017 0.45 q 0.021008 New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 2.35 6.2 9/22/2017 0.2 q 0.027806 CONCENTRADORA HIPOTECARIA SA FHIPO 1.95 1.18 8/19/2017 0.295 q Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH 1.75 6.14 9/28/2017 0.15 q 0.015682 Istar Inc STAR 1.51 11.66 0 0 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.48 10.75 9/29/2017 0.31 q 0.015655 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.45 19.57 9/28/2017 0.48 q 0.013045 Dynex Capital Inc DX 1.22 7.22 10/2/2017 0.18 q

I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, REML, CEFL, BDCL, RAS, ARR, AGNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.