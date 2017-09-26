Oil Stocks: Will The Momentum Carry On?

Some E&P stocks may never recover to their peaks at the end of last year, even under relatively favorable commodity price scenarios.

By focusing exclusively on spot oil prices, investors are at risk of overlooking a material shift in the market's perception of oil fundamentals.

After several months of painful declines, E&P equities finally staged an impressive rally from deeply depressed levels. The brisk upward move in oil prices was the obvious inspiration for the stocks. Yesterday, Brent futures closed at around $59 per barrel, establishing a new 12-month high in the spot market and leaving technicians excited.

The question that many investors will now have to answer for themselves: will the upward sector momentum carry on?

On the bull side, one of the arguments being actively promoted in the blogosphere is that "stocks are lagging the commodity" and, therefore, another leg up is imminent. Brent is up year to date, the argument goes, while many U.S. and Canadian E&P stocks - particularly in the small-capitalization and micro-capitalization categories - are still trading at wide discounts to the prices they enjoyed nine months ago.

To prove the case, an E&P stock price is typically being plotted against the commodity price. Many graphs are visually impressive indeed, particularly when the stock price is compared to Brent.

The following graph can be a depiction of this "stocks are lagging" argument. The comparison of the performance of an E&P stock index versus Brent shows that the E&P index has "lagged" by ~30% year to date.

Please note that the E&P index that I put together is ad hoc and does not include any micro-cap or small-cap names, for which the comparison is typically even more striking. While often popular among risk-seeking investors due to their volatile moves, stocks in these categories represent a tiny portion of the total capital invested in the sector.

One might immediately note that for the majority of the producers in the index shown on the graph above, it is WTI, not Brent, that should be used as the primary price benchmark.

If I were to plot the same E&P index against WTI, the argument still appears to hold, even though the "lag," which is ~20% year to date on this basis, now looks less head-turning.

Are the above graphs a reason to expect an imminent "catch up" by E&P stocks?

In my view, unfortunately, the entire argument is mostly naive.

To see why, let's roll the clock back to the very beginning of the year and recall the market's prevailing outlook for the E&P sector at that time. As one can see from the futures curve on December 30, 2016, shown below, following the success of the GCC-sponsored production control pact, traders were expecting a tightening in the crude oil market to occur by mid-year. The futures were predicting WTI price to rise from ~$54 per barrel for February 2017 delivery to ~$57 per barrel for June 2017 delivery.

So, what was the actual outcome? Instead of the anticipated recovery in oil prices, investors saw another trough that lasted more than six months. During that trough, even the most cost-advantaged shale oil producers struggled to generate growth-enabling cash flow at the corporate level. Producers positioned to the right on the cost-of-supply curve typically saw their financial situations deteriorate.

Even if one were to assume that the recovery in oil prices is simply delayed by 12 months and apply a 6-10% cost of capital to E&P equity investments, a 6-10% "lag" by equities can be explained by this factor alone.

Perhaps more importantly, the market's perception of crude oil fundamentals appears to have shifted quite significantly since the beginning of this year. Oil traders appear to have come to believe that the low cost and massive scale of U.S. shale oil supply are real and sustainable. U.S. shale oil appears to be increasingly viewed as price peak-shaving supply. The expectation with regard to future price spikes has eroded as a result, reducing the option value embedded in the stocks.

Looking at the futures, at the beginning of the year, the longer-term strip appeared to suggest that shale operators would oversupply the market if WTI prices were to climb above $60 per barrel. Now, it appears that a similar result is expected at materially lower WTI prices.

Based on the futures, the outlook for longer-term price has moderated by roughly $5 per barrel since the beginning of this year. At the same time, it does not appear that the expectation with regard to the cost of supply has changed by a similar amount (although I admit this perception is impossible to measure). Moreover, I would argue that some cost-of-supply optimism has been washed away during the Q2 earnings season (the focus on Permian GOR is one of the examples of increased investor realism).

This sentiment change with regard to longer-term oil prices obviously impacts stock valuations. To illustrate, let's assume that a typical shale oil producer was initially expected to generate a $35-40 per barrel cash operating margin in a $55-60 per barrel WTI environment. The decrease in the longer-term price expectation for oil by $5 per barrel, all else kept equal, translates into a roughly 12-15% reduction in expected cash margins. In addition, stock valuations are obviously impacted by the expectation that growth will now be more challenging (less free cash flow available).

These calculations are obviously illustrative. However, directionally, if added up, these factors might offer a rationale for the 20% "lag" by the equity index detectable in the graph above.

In my view, for these and several other important reasons, it is impossible to present a case that there is any detectable contradiction in the performance of the two indices plotted on the "equities vs. oil price" graphs above.

There are other aspects to the naiveté of this "equities are lagging" argument.

First, the thesis implicitly presumes that the relationship between the price of crude oil and prices of oil-focused equities is characterized by a degree of stability that is sufficient to build an investment strategy around it. In reality, such stability is elusive, as many hedge fund professionals focused on energy typically know from their analytical experience. In other words, equities do not always need a signal from a move in oil prices to move materially higher or materially lower.

Even if a stable relationship between these two asset groups existed, it would be naive to believe that a statistical arbitrage opportunity in these highly liquid categories can grow so wide that it becomes easily detectable to a human eye by glancing at a simplistic graph. The moment such arbitrage opportunity became minimally compelling, it would attract bids from a myriad of hungry algorithmic strategies that stand by to deploy capital in "stable" spreads when such spreads deviate from the norm.

Do compelling price fluctuations occur? They certainly do. Will oil-focused equities move higher from here if oil prices were to remain stable? This is certainly possible, but it is still a bet, not arbitrage, in my opinion, and the graphs I showed above are hardly sufficient as rationale for a bullish view.

OIL ANALYTICS currently holds positions in E&P equities in its Model Portfolio.

About OIL ANALYTICS

OIL ANALYTICS remains one of the most active offerings on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, with 400+ exclusive materials posted for its members since the beginning of this year alone (a total of over 1,200 non-public materials available to members).

Our macro and company-specific views are continuously illustrated in our Model Portfolios and Best Stock Ideas modules.

To illustrate some additional aspects of our work, through our analyses OIL ANALYTICS more than once accurately anticipated technical corrections in crude oil and technical corrections in natural gas, as well as several subsequent "bounces" and corrections.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed by the author in materials included in Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscription service or posted on Seeking Alpha's public site are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned or commodities and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.