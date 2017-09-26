General Mills: Still Not A Buy

Following the poor results and anticipated pressure on margins, I see risks to the guidance, even as the company maintains its outlook.

To limit the sales declines, General Mills is stepping up marketing and product development efforts, which so far have to yield results.

General Mills (GIS) continues to be under pressure despite the fact that investors stand to receive a near 4% dividend yield at this point in time. Investors shy away from packaged food companies which do not resonate well with millennials.

Following a soft start to 2018, General Mills sees incremental improvements, (as it continuously does) in part driven by marketing and product development efforts. While this can limit or perhaps halt the sales declines, it will undoubtedly hit margins as well. The lack of growth and poor prospects (given the positioning) makes that I remain very cautious amidst a reasonably leveraged balance sheet, high payout ratio and great turnaround efforts required.

Soft Start To 2018

After reconfirming its annual guidance on September 7, the first quarter results have been soft. To freshen up your memory, General Mills sees organic sales were down 1-2% this year, as segment operating earnings are seen flat to up 1%. Adjusted earnings per share are seen up 1-2% from last year's $3.08 per share and this "growth" comes merely from share buybacks.

While this guidance can hardly be called ambitious (as organic sales declines probably factor in modest price hikes), the first-quarter results have been very soft. The company posted first quarter sales of $3.8 billion, following a 4% decline in the organic sale. This, in itself, is entirely caused by volume declines while prices were flat. Much of the declines can be attributed to a 22% decline in Yogurt sales (Yoplait) although none of the categories has been able to grow its sales. The very poor performance of the core North American retail business (-5%) was, in part, offset by flattish convenience store sales and 2% growth in Europe & Australia. This reasonable international performance has been offset by a painful 8% decline in Latin America.

Following the poor start to the year, one might believe that the sales guidance for the year might be at risk. Nonetheless, CEO Jeff Harmening announced that the quarter was in line with expectations, as sequential improvements in topline sales are anticipated in Q2 and the second half of the year. Key drivers behind the improvements are expected to be delivered upon by the cereal business, improved US yogurt sales, investments in growth opportunities and strong brands, and managing the so-called "foundation" brands.

General Mills furthermore has seen headwinds in the cost base as adjusted gross margins were down 230 basis points to 35.1% of sales due to inflation, adverse currency moves and deleveraging of sales. This triggered a 210 basis point reduction in adjusted operating margins to 17.1%, resulting in a 9% drop in adjusted earnings per share. This drop in adjusted earnings per share comes despite the "aid" of a lower share count, lower interest costs and a slightly lower tax rate as well.

Nonetheless, the company continues to believe that it can reach its goals for this year. In reality, I feel more comfortable to use a $3 per share number, as the good news is that the difference between adjusted and real GAAP earnings has narrowed significantly in recent times. This has occurred amidst an absence of project-related costs, losses on hedges and just small restructuring charges being recorded in recent months.

Leverage Becomes An Issue?

General Mills stepped up its buyback activity, as it bought back $600 million in stock over the past quarter at an annualized rate of 8% per year. This pushes up the leverage ratios quite a bit, despite cash holdings of $820 million, as total debt has just surpassed the $10 billion mark. The $9.3 billion net debt load translates into a leverage ratio of 2.7 times with adjusted EBITDA running at $3.4 billion a year.

As referred in this article which has been written in June, General Mills has roughly $1.5 billion in pension and other post-retirement related liabilities. If those liabilities are included, net debt approaches $10.8 billion, as leverage ratios increase towards 3.2 times.

Leverage is on the increase a bit following continued buybacks as referred to above, as the share count is down 4% so far this year. That is the only reason why earnings per share are flattish, as General Mills continue to "please" investors with a fat dividend and buyback activity to "compensate" for the dismal operating performance.

Tough Operating Environment Continues

General Mills cannot escape its negative sales trends, despite "easy" comparables. The best illustration of the tide at which the company is swimming is the following statement by CEO Harmening: "Organic net sales are expected to decline 1 to 2 percent, an improvement of 200 to 300 basis points over fiscal 2017 results." If you call it an improvement that you are shrinking less than in previous years, you know that you are in trouble.

This does not just apply to General Mills, but to its packaged food peers as well. Investors have long been bidding up the sector amidst falling interest rates, which makes their predictable dividends look appealing, as well as focus on improving margins thanks to the 3G paradigm shift, and of course, M&A interest as well. Amidst low sot commodity prices in recent years, margins have seen another tailwind as well. As margins are peaking, millennials trend to healthier and non-packaged alternatives, inflation emerges in some areas as well while pricing is soft. That makes that some tailwinds are now stabilising or become multiple headwinds in a combination, being detrimental to the bottom line.

Disintermediation of brands (through boxed meal alternatives) as well as stiff competition in the grocery channel is causing another cause of concern. The very aggressive price reduction at Whole Foods Market (WFM) as initiated by its new owner is a prime example of this and is a fear among investors. After all, packaged food producers have long been the most profitable part of the chain from soft commodity to eventually the grocery store.

Strong But Wrong Brands

General Mills is a $16 billion food giant which is diversified across major food categories and has a sizeable international business, which makes up nearly 30% of sales but is far less profitable than its home market.

While the band names of General Mills are very strong, recognisable and products can be found at a majority of the households, the reality is that sales have been trending lower after peaking at nearly $18 billion in 2014. This decline has been offset by share buybacks, but in the end, investors look for growing or stable operations, and not just financial engineering.

Sales of so-called natural and organic product sales totalled just $750 million in 2016, as I have not been able to gather the information for 2017 out of the recently filed annual report. Nonetheless, this share in the mid-single digits is very small and even if these sales are growing, it hardly has an impact on the offer business despite the 2014 purchase of Annie's in a $800 million deal.

Reiterating My Caution

In June, I concluded to remain cautious even as the company guided for very modest earnings per share growth on top of the $3.08 per share reported in 2017.

I see risks to that guidance given the very soft Q1 results and acknowledgement that incremental improvements in sales in the coming quarters are driven by higher marketing efforts (lower margins). All the great talk about product development is not paying off yet as the transition to a healthier and better-suited portfolio is a daunting task, as the positioning of the overall business remains poor.

In June, I called the 3.6% dividend yield appealing at $55 per share as the earnings power translated into a market multiple of 18-19 times earnings. Multiples have compressed by 1 turn which shares now trading at $52, adding a few basis points to the dividend yield. The issue is that leverage is above 3 times which is on the high side, two-third of current earnings are paid out in the form of a dividend (as I see risks to earnings power), and that a transition requires skillful internal investments, but probably expensive acquisitions as well.

Even as shares are down 30% already from an M&A induced peak in the $70s, shares trade levels which I can hardly call very appealing, at best reasonable. To compensate for the risks which the company faces in terms of positioning, as well as leverage in case earnings are pressured, I reiterate my patience and cation, as I will only start to buy in the mid-forties.

