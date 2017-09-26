Whither The Enduring Bull Market

This week has already seen myriad disconcerting headlines from Germany, Iraq, Catalonia, and of course, the Korean peninsula.

Relatedly, there's never a bad time to put the bull market in the context of the geopolitical environment.

Ok, there's never a bad time to present some colorful charts that give readers an updated snapshot of the ongoing bull market.

Earlier today, I wrote a little something about what I called a "veritable smorgasbord of geopolitical risk" that came calling on Monday.

In the minds of market participants, geopolitical risk has a way of fading into relative obscurity and then returning "all of the sudden, in the middle of the night" (to employ a classic Erdogan-ism).

Of course, geopolitical risk never really goes away. It just takes a backseat for markets on days when there are no headlines bombastic enough to remind everyone that the powder kegs are multiplying. For instance, none of the following risks are "new":

the separatist movement in Catalonia the Kurdish independence push the still tenuous situation in Italy E.U. breakup risk

Not only is none of that "new" it is in fact all very "old" and, in some cases, about as old as time.

But it took a new escalation in the North Korea tragicomedy and a better-than-expected showing from AfD in the German election to force markets to go back and take inventory of the geopolitical land mines that litter the investment landscape. Suddenly, what didn't matter on Friday mattered again. And, that's not just my interpretation. Here's Bloomberg's Mark Cudmore from a note on Tuesday morning on emerging markets:

One of the core themes of 2017 has been the resilience of EM. And it’s precisely because of its solid and steady performance all year that pain can intensify so quickly. Complacent longs might soon be questioning what happened. Between the Fed’s plan to reduce the balance sheet and the dollar’s nascent rebound, the environment is suddenly looking more difficult for EM. But similar macro concerns have been brushed off many times this year. The difference this time is that those macro pressures are being combined with a broad array of idiosyncratic negatives.

Right. But it's not just EM assets that are wallowing in complacency. And, although all things "emerging" might well take the first hit in an environment where a cascade of geopolitical concerns overwhelms investors' buy-the-dip conditioning (and the predisposition to complacency that conditioning has served to create), there's never a bad time to remind yourself about just how calm U.S. equities (SPY) have been. Of course, when it comes to complacency in U.S. stocks, people love charts. And, you know Heisenberg: I aim to please.

First, have a look at this visual from Goldman:

(Source: Goldman)

That one speaks for itself (literally - there's a big, bold header on the chart).

Here's a similarly unnerving set from Deutsche:

(Source: Deutsche Bank)

Note the right pane. The frequency of even shallow selloffs has very nearly flatlined. There are no more selloffs. We've almost gotten to the point where stocks literally never fall in any meaningful sense.

And, then there's this one out today from BofAML which shows that we've logged 37 record closes on the S&P this year, the highest total of new records for Q1-Q3 for any year since 1997 and the eighth highest total for that period on record.

(Source: BofAML)

Now look, if you can't draw a straight line from that to a deliberate attempt to artificially suppress volatility with trillions in money printing, then allow former trader Richard Breslow to help you out (full note here):

We often marvel at the difficulty markets have putting a price on geopolitical risk. Especially in a central bank world where they are only too happy to write puts for you.

That is what's going on here. The problem is that this quest to make retail investors look like geniuses by levitating benchmarks has put policymakers in a position where the countercyclical tools at their disposal are exhausted. By zeroing in on risk assets as the barometer of "stability," they've created an epic disconnect between those assets and geopolitical reality. When you hear policymakers fret over excessively "loose" financial conditions, you should interpret that as a tacit admission that too much stability has served to create instability.

When the tide turns (and it always does), they're going look up (or maybe look "down" is better) and discover that they don't have any ammo left to help you out when the price action finally becomes two-way again. I wrote a lengthy piece on this last week over at Heisenberg Report that judging by the views, a lot of you have already read.

Of course, two-way price action is good for adept investors. So, when it returns, you're going to find out who actually knows what they're doing and who doesn't. My guess is that will be a rude awakening for anyone who started investing in 2009. On the bright side, the veterans out there will shine, and you'll be hearing a lot of "I told you so's" from anyone who remembers the pre-crisis world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.