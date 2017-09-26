Pfizer's Loss Of Exclusivity Is Exaggerated

Pfizer's LOE has been far above average in recent years and this trend is set to reverse as soon as next year.

While I was initially cautious regarding Pfizer's loss of exclusivity (LOE) of key brands, I have now come to the opinion that it is a non-event.

Concerns about LOE, or loss of exclusivity, and lack of revenue growth at Pfizer (PFE) are vastly overblown. The company is set to grow in the mid to long term. Many have commented and written about Pfizer's loss of exclusivity "problem." I have as well, and I wasn't particularly optimistic about the company's prospects: "The two top drugs are either declining or losing exclusivity. The best-performing drugs, Ibrance and Eliquis, in terms of growth are worth $2.7B and $500 million on an annual basis, respectively." And I concluded with the following: "I see significant risks ahead for the company regarding loss of exclusivity and pipeline development."

The comments I received prompted me to start following the company more closely. Now, I have stumbled upon information that makes me think the company's LOE problem isn't too much of a problem. This information comes in the form of an interview with the CFO at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference.

Extreme LOE

For the last couple of years, Pfizer has continuously battled LOE. From 2010 to 2015, the company lost $25 billion in revenue as key patents expired, with the biggest impact coming from Lipitor. Pfizer's lack of growth wasn't the result of incompetence or a struggling pipeline. It was simply related to the realities of the pharmaceutical industry, which is that key brands will loss exclusivity.

This year, the company is projecting midpoint guidance to be $53, essentially flat from last year's $52.8 billion. What this number does not reveal is that this includes $3.5 billion in lost revenue as a result of LOE. The company has managed the LOE problem quite nicely, in my opinion. Many investors are asking when Pfizer will finally grow. Well, looking at Pfizer's revenue development, we have to consider two key dynamics. First, we need to know how LOE continues to impact the top line. Second, we need to look at the pipeline.

If we look at the LOE impact going forward, we can see that it's going to be quite negligible, certainly if we compare it to the 2010-15 period. In 2018 and 2019, the LOE will have a $2 billion impact on revenue. In 2019, the LOE will impact revenues by another $2 billion, another $2 billion in 2020, and finally another $1 billion in 2021.

In other words, the cumulative LOE will impact revenues by $7 billion in the period of 2019-21. So, what about after that? Here's the kicker: According to the CFO, 2022 to 2025 will see a total LOE-related revenue decrease of $0.5 billion. The lack of LOE alone should spur "growth" in the sense that the actual growth will not be negated by LOE. Nevertheless, Pfizer has some actual growth cooking in its pipeline for investors.

Pipeline

The company has a very solid pipeline. In the next five years, the company anticipates it will see between 25 and 30 approvals, of which they believe that 15 have the potential to be blockbusters. Their biggest potential is in oncology:

In oncology, we see an opportunity for five different potential blockbuster approvals over the five years, including Xtandi in non-metastatic prostate cancer and Ibrance in early adjuvant breast cancer. We also see the opportunity for a number of Bavencio IO combinations, including doublets and triplets such as targeted combinations like avelumab and Inlyta or IOi combinations like avelumab plus 4-1BB. And we believe we have a leadership opportunity with Bavencio combined with chemotherapy for ovarian and head and neck cancer indications.

Conclusion

My assumption is that the vast majority of investors who own Pfizer own it for the dividend. Dividend investors are typically worried about two things:

Is the dividend safe? Will the dividend continue to grow at an acceptable rate?

Obviously, the dividend is safe. Pfizer spends about 70% of its free cash flow on dividend payments. This does, however, give some merit to those that complain about the lack of revenue growth. After all, if you are already paying out 70% of your cash flows and you're not growing, how long can this last? Fortunately, I've already covered the fact that Pfizer is actually set for some impressive revenue growth given the size of the revenues. Investors should be fine if they are long-term holders of the stock.

