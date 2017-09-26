The Money Will Be Ours, If We Can Keep It: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Lance Roberts offers observations on why people make for poor investors and what financial advisors can do to help them.

Dalbar produces an annual study of investor behavior that highlights the difference between investment returns and investor returns. In other words, the fund may deliver X% per year, but investors reap quite a bit less than that because of their fickle behavior, i.e., holding their funds for an average of 3.8 years. That holding period seems to get smaller and smaller as the Dalbar studies progress over time. Perhaps, in an age of constant clicking, investors’ attention spans are shrinking.

Lance Roberts has been writing an annual review of these Dalbar studies. His latest review offers observations on why people make for poor investors and offers advice to financial advisors on how they can help them. I quote:

"The data shows that the average mutual fund investor has not stayed invested for a long enough period of time to reap the rewards that the market can offer more disciplined investors.”

Roberts offers a dizzying array (nine, actually) of behavioral foibles to which he attributes investor indiscipline. He then offers advisors another dizzying array (seven, actually) of approaches to policing investor behavior.

Of this motley crew of issues to track, I will focus on the one that I think is really the most crucial, and that is Roberts’ instruction to advisors to focus on capital preservation. My experience tells me that that is the underlying concern, most particularly after such a long run up in stock prices.

My most vivid recollection of engagement on this issue comes in the form of a neighbor who, on learning of my profession, would frequently inquire as to my views of the stock market. He wanted to know how long the bull market might last (answer: “I have no clue”). He wanted to know what I thought of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock. I was similarly uninformative. This sort of questioning, and my responses, must have surely left him wondering how I could make it in this business, but the questions persisted whenever he caught sight of me on the block, and it became apparent to me that despite his friendly smile and seeming calm, he was very worried about his portfolio. A DIY investor, he relayed that he felt that he chose his portfolio wisely and felt he could manage it on his own, but his obsessiveness and anxiety said otherwise. The fellow, probably about 60 to 62 years old at the time, knew his and his wife’s retirement rested heavily on that portfolio, and I don’t think he was sleeping well at night because it became evident to me that he was checking his stocks all day. He was much better informed than I was on the market’s daily performance.

The neighbor frequently asked about the relative merits of hiring a financial advisor. I thought that would probably be a good move for him – strictly on the basis of his personality. I put him in touch with an advisor I thought could help him. I’m pleased that that advisor is still on friendly terms with me, because the guy kept him at his house for six hours discussing every jot and tittle of his plan. In the end, the neighbor simply could not hire the advisor. He didn’t want to dilute his performance with the fees he’d pay the advisor and thought he could continue to manage the stocks on his own.

I no longer live in that neighborhood and don’t know what became of this fellow and his portfolio. But in my mind, he’s the sort of person who will do poorly in the next market crisis. (I hope I’m wrong about that; he’s a good guy.) I think that because, just as he viewed hiring an advisor as a dilution of his performance, so too would he view a stable-value holding such as cash as a drag on his returns.

A related tip that Roberts offers advisors speaks directly to this former neighbor of mine:

"Chasing an arbitrary index that is 100% invested in the equity market requires your clients to take on far more risk than they likely want or can endure.”

That’s the thing of it. We all know that dilemma. We’re on an amazing train ride and we hesitate to get off, because it’s been spectacular. The view from the window of ever dizzying peaks – not of snow-capped mountains, but of mountain-high investment returns – makes us reluctant to change course.

My former neighbor has had an incredible train ride. But the Alpine scenery is essentially a pretty postcard because it is all on paper. To enjoy it when he will want it requires a capital preservation strategy in advance of a major market decline.

I’m reminded of what Benjamin Franklin said (in a very different context, of course). Leaving Independence Hall after he and his fellow delegates to the Constitutional Convention finished their work, he was asked by a spectator if the colonial representatives formed a republic or a monarchy. Franklin’s reply: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

We too would like to spend time in, if you will, “Financial Independence Hall.” And when we get there, all the wealth we have amassed will be ours, if we can keep it.

