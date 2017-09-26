Google Ventures Invests In ProsperWorks CRM Financing Round

Google also recommends ProsperWorks for CRM, and I would expect an acquisition if ProsperWorks can prove itself with Google's customer base.

GV has invested in the $53 million growth stage financing round for ProsperWorks.

Quick Take

GV, the venture capital arm of Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), has participated in a $53 million investment round for CRM software firm ProsperWorks.

ProsperWorks has developed Customer Relationship Management [CRM] software designed to interoperate with Google’s G Suite family of applications.

GV is providing investment and Google's G Suite Marketplace recommends ProsperWorks for CRM integration to its 5 million G Suite customers.

Investee Company

San Francisco-based ProsperWorks was founded in 2011 to provide CRM solutions for companies that use Google’s business-centric applications.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Jon Lee, who was previously founder and CEO of Twurler and Studio General Manager at Zynga.

Below is a brief demo video about ProsperWorks:

(Source: ProsperWorks)

The main benefit of ProsperWorks, in addition to making CRM data ingestion easier, is that it integrates with the Google ecosystem of applications, including Gmail, Calendar, and Google Docs.

ProsperWorks offers its service in three pricing plans - $19/mo./user, $49/mo., and $119/mo.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with GV, other investors in the current round included lead investor Norwest Venture Partners (Promod Haque), True Ventures, Next World Capital, Storm Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

Valuation for the current round was not disclosed. With this funding, ProsperWorks has now raised $87 million in funding since inception. ProsperWorks intends to use the funding enhancing its flagship G Suite service, developing industry-specific solutions and expanding its service internationally.

As part of its enhancements, the firm intends to create ‘assistive’ software that can ‘recommend your next best action to put you and your team in the best position to win.’

GV’s investment in ProsperWorks is an obvious choice since ProsperWorks is a G Suite-native system.

GV has been an extremely active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in hundreds of technology companies across many industries and stages of development.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that Mobile, Enterprise Software and Analytics industries have been most representative of GV’s investments, with 56%/44% split between B2B and B2C business models.

GV has invested across all development stages and has, not surprisingly, focused most of its investment geographically in its home region of the Bay Area.

As the use of data by businesses of all sizes increases, the need for data-centric solutions to obtaining and keeping customers will also increase.

ProsperWorks easy to use, G Suite-focused system is a natural fit for Google, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see an acquisition in the future.

Google recommends ProsperWorks to its 5 million G Suite customers, so is likely watching closely to see if ProsperWorks can grow from its current 25,000+ customer base to a greater penetration level.

If ProsperWorks can accomplish significant growth with this investment and deeper relationship, look for an acquisition announcement for this important, CRM piece of Google’s business offerings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.