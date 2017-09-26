Deckers Outdoor: Really A Turnaround?

The question to ask is not whether Deckers Outdoor (DECK) is a turnaround company, but rather who can turn around the footwear maker -- management or a new team? Antsy for performance improvement, activist investor Marcato Capital, which owns over 6% of DECK, plans to completely overhaul the board. The activist has nominated 10 members for the entire Deckers' board.

The activist shareholder won't have to wait much longer for results. Restructuring initiatives have started to produce revenue and operating improvements. Deckers' operating performance took a tumble in 2016, but the maker of a Runner's World top shoe was slow to make the transition to e-commerce. Understandably, runners like to go into stores and try on the footwear that will transport them over hundreds of miles. Deckers' running shoes, beloved for being light but "cushiony," have been steadily gaining in popularity. The company also makes the popular UGG boots and Teva sandals.

Deckers is not alone in being slow off the mark. Inefficient resource allocation between slowing retail store traffic and increasing e-commerce sales is being blamed for the current retail industry slump.

Undervalued Shoes?

Trading at 2.25x book value, Deckers has a comparable book value to the general retail industry (low 3s), but is significantly undervalued compared to that of the retail e-commerce space (9.9x) that it's expanding into. Deckers' turnaround, led by its e-commerce strategy, is starting to gain traction. However, when restructuring charges and other accounting anomalies are accounted for, the shoemaker might not start to trade closer to intrinsic value until next year.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, Deckers' revenue was up 20% year over year to $209 million. The operating loss narrowed by 39% to $56 million. When restructuring and other charges are not included, the loss is $54.3 million (non-GAAP). When revenues are broken down, revenue growth was strong in the direct-to-consumer (e-commerce) business, and HOKA and Teva brands. But the overall revenue figures and, in particular, retail store sales are somewhat topsy-turvy.

Retail Strategy

The global brand identity of the No. 6 shoemaker in the run specialty group channel in the U.S. continues to strengthen. E-commerce sales doubled, driving a 12.7% increase in direct-to-consumer sales last quarter. That's up from the year-ago period, with all regions posting double-digit increases.

Wholesale produced a robust 24.5% sales increase, boosted by new product lines, and sales/reorders were strong for UGG, HOKA, and Teva spring products. The popular, well-cushioned and lightweight HOKA ONE ONE brand (which includes the Clifton) is not yet contributing to EBITDA. New sales channels came online in January, including Macy's (NYSE:M) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deckers is intensifying its efforts to increase its market presence in Japan and China.

Operating Efficiencies

At the beginning of 2017, Deckers announced its intention to realize $150 million in operating savings. In the most recent quarter, gross margins improved to 43.2% from 40.9%, when the strategic plan was announced. Since then, Deckers has closed stores to lower rent expense, consolidated factories, moved production to more efficient locations, and reduced inventory by 5.9% to $441.6 million this quarter from a year ago.

As a result of these initiatives, Deckers is paying less for each dollar in sales. SG&E expenses declined 5% to $146.9 million. After subtracting restructuring charges, SG&E expenses as a percentage of sales were 45%, down from 87.6% a year ago. Management expects these strategic initiatives to deliver $100 million in operating profit improvement by 2020.

Cash Flow

The restructuring initiatives are yielding cash flow improvements. In the 2017 fiscal year, operating cash flow was up 58% to $199 million vs. 2016. The working capital deficit plummeted from $96 million to under a million, primarily owing to the improved inventory management. The decrease in inventory of 5.9% to $441.6 million year over year is an improvement over 2016, in which sales did not grow faster than inventories. The opening of outlet stores such as the UGG Closet is contributing to inventory management efficiencies.

Current Management On Track?

Deckers expects revenue growth to be stable but mostly flat for the rest of the year. A strained retail sector could ask for deliveries later in the quarter and close to the busier holiday season.

With its improved operating efficiencies and Deckers' growing brand popularity, it should see a meaningful (positive) impact on bottom-line earnings growth. New lines are producing higher revenues and margins, as well as all-important industry recognition. In addition to several recent "best of" accolades for various shoes, the Challenger ATR 3 men's running show is a 2017 Runner's World Editor's Choice for the best trail shoe.

The stock market is already rewarding Deckers for its turnaround strategy. Deckers has risen 14.7% in 2017, vs. 13.4% for the S&P 500 and 0.40% for the footwear retail sector. With that, Marcato will have a tough time persuading shareholders to turn the entire board over to an activist investor. Granted, Marcato's push for a sale could yield upside for investors, and that's a process that Deckers can pursue while also turning around the company. As its new shoes and sales outlets gain traction, it's more likely to attract a potential buyer who doesn't want to buy a dying brand.

