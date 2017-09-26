Tuesday Morning: Rooting For The Activists

Back in February, I wrote the following about Tuesday Morning (TUES), which at the time I was long through a hedged position (short puts) [italics in original]:

Meanwhile, the company now is run by Steven Becker, a former activist fund manager who targeted Tuesday Morning back in June 2012. The whole situation sounds like a reality show for stock nerds. We took an activist fund manager with no previous CEO experience, and a brand-new management team, and gave them a struggling retailer to run...

The reality show got a new twist this week, with the former activist Becker himself the target of activist investors Jeereddi Partners and Purple Mountain Capital Partners. Per Tuesday Morning's proxy filed Monday evening, and per the activists' own statement, the two funds are looking to replace Becker as CEO. Adding to the drama, the investor group tried to add Michael Rouleau as a director before withdrawing the nomination. Rouleau not only was CEO of Tuesday Morning before being replaced by Becker, but he is the father of one of Becker's childhood friends, a major reason Becker brought him onto the Tuesday Morning board in the first place.

Drama, irony, and snark aside, TUES is an intriguing stock at the moment. From an fundamental standpoint, Becker's nearly two-year tenure has been something close to a disaster, as the activists rightly point out. The company just wrapped a fiscal 2017 in which Adjusted EBITDA declined from $30 million-plus the year before to a $2.8 million loss. Becker has attributed most of the year's problems to delays in the integration of a new distribution center in Phoenix - itself a multi-year problem - but there's clearly a bit more going than that. Meanwhile, TUES traded at $6.26 the day before Becker was named CEO in December 2015; it would lose nearly three-quarters of its value before bottoming in early June. The stock since has gained 62.5%, helped perhaps by a huge short interest (32.5% at the moment, according to finviz.com).

There's a good case on both sides here. But, at this point, it's hard to get too excited without Becker being removed as CEO. The company is optimistic toward FY18, and with good reason. Still, even below $3, there's not enough potential good news to take on the continuing execution risk. Tuesday Morning has promise, and sales growth actually has been reasonably solid. But the company quite clearly needs new blood, and without it, I'm just not terribly interested in taking a long position again.

The Bear Case

The bear case here is pretty simple. Execution has been pretty close to absymal, impressive comps aside. TUES stock soared above $20 in late 2014 in part due to expected margin contribution from the new Phoenix DC; nearly three years later, management finally is talking about getting back to normal, not getting the 200-300 bps margin benefit former CFO Jeff Boyer projected on the Q3 2015 conference call.

As a result, TUES has given back the turnaround-based gains from earlier this decade - and then some:

TUES data by YCharts

Meanwhile, the one thing Tuesday Morning had going for it was impressive same-store sales growth. Comps rose 6.1% in FY14, 7.2% in FY15, and 7.8% in FY16. A steady stream of store relocations (and expansions) helped, but there was organic growth as well.

The problem was that Tuesday Morning wasn't able to turn that sales growth into profit improvements. The company managed to get adjusted EPS up to $0.24 in FY15, but profit fell in FY16 and cratered in FY17. And while FY18 should be better, there are three obvious concerns.

The first is that the gross margin rebound is supposed to come from getting the Phoenix DC online. For the full year, gross margin declined 250 bps to 33.2%. Per the 10-K, the compression came solely due to supply chain costs, with increases in markdowns and initial markups offsetting. On the Q4 call, management said amortization of capitalized inventory would impact first-half results, particularly in Q1. In the second half, gross margin then is supposed to improve 250-300 bps year over year.

That's not enough, though. Q4 gross margin was down 410 bps; the Q3 figure declined 360 bps. FY18 guidance suggests something short of past gross margin levels - not the improvement the new DC was going to provide.

To be fair, there may be incremental benefits coming in FY19; but the second problem is that it's tough to have much confidence in Becker at this point, to be blunt. In a D Magazine profile from earlier this year (linked to in the first paragraph), Becker talked up the strength of the management team as a key reason for taking the job in the first place, despite his lack of experience.

But Tuesday Morning has had a series of management changes in the last two years - and before that, with Becker the company's fourth CEO in four years. More recent turnover includes a short-lived head of supply chain (for obvious reasons), the departure of former COO Melissa Phillips, and a number of changes in other roles (such as CIO Trent Taylor taking on supply chain responsibilities). If Becker is arguing that the management team is covering for his inexperience - as he initimated to D Magazine - I'm no longer real thrilled about that combination, especially after a difficult FY17.

Similarly, I'm not ready to trust FY18 guidance - particularly since Tuesday Morning until recently insisted on not giving any guidance at all. Longer-term projections need to be taken with a similar grain of salt. The bull case requires the new DC provide something close to the benefits Tuesday Morning originally projected - and even the current guidance doesn't suggest that it will.

The third problem is that Tuesday Morning didn't capitalize on the sales improvements created earlier this decade - and now might be in a much tougher spot. Comps decelerated to 2.2% in FY17 - with 290 bps help from relocations. FY18 guidance of 2-5% suggests similarly low organic growth at existing stores - and likely not enough to leverage SG&A, particularly toward the bottom half of the range. That top-line guidance for this year isn't all that impressive, either, given that Tuesday Morning blamed low inventory, driven by the same supply chain problems, for comp weakness in the first three quarters, with Hurricane Matthew-related closures also called out after Q2.

All told, it's tough to have confidence in the current team turning around the business. And there's a sense that the company has squandered a major opportunity over the past few years. Its same-store sales have been solid. But it's spent itself out of any margin benefits from those increases. Now that the company is ready to harvest some of those investments, momentum is slowing. From that standpoint, FY18 guidance just isn't good enough - and without some sort of change in the long-term strategy, there's not much point in sticking around.

The Bull Case

Of course, that same negativity does drive an intriguing contrarian case for TUES shares. For one, the company looks ridiculously cheap from a revenue standpoint. EV/revenue for TUES is about 0.15x. Pier 1 Imports (PIR), hardly a model of growth itself, and with its stock near a post-crisis low, trades at 0.23x on the same basis. More successful off-price plays like TJX Companies (TJX) trade over 1x. In a case where Tuesday Morning restores margins and gets back to consistent growth, there's room for significant upside.

And that case isn't necessarily that difficult. Full-year guidance for comp growth and second-half gross margin expansion suggests FY18 Adjusted EBITDA could near $10 million. That in turn implies a 14-15x multiple; too high, for sure, but one that can narrow quickly against implied EBITDA margins of just 1%. If Tuesday Morning can get the gross margin expansion it expects in 2H FY18, and again in 1H FY19 against easy comps, that alone could get FY19 EBITDA toward $20 million, suggesting a much more reasonable 7x multiple.

That's without much in the way of top-line improvement after next year, or any SG&A leverage this year and next. Fundamentally, it doesn't seem like a particularly difficult case at the moment. And with TUES trading at under 0.6x book value, with limited debt (net debt is $26.5 million, which includes a $1 million-plus asset retirement obligation), there's a "heads I win big, tails I don't lose much" argument, at least over the next 12-24 months.

Again, it's intriguing - because it's not a case that necessarily implies perfection. Stable low- to mid-single-digit comps and a return to ~36% gross margins alone should position Tuesday Morning to at least support the current valuation.

But I'm just not willing to trust management just yet. And the thin margins highlight one of the problems here: Tuesday Morning historically hasn't been able to drive much in the way of margins under any management team, not just this one. Supply chain normalization aside, I'm skeptical there is much in the way of opportunities to do so going forward. Gross margins peaked at 38% in FY12, 200+ bps above 2H FY18 guidance. The company already has taken out SG&A at the corporate and field level, meaning further cost savings are unlikely. At the same time, the relocation strategy (which leads to higher rents) and wage inflation across retail both suggest that a 5%+ comp figure probably is needed to drive material opex leverage.

I simply don't believe the bull case here is strong enough to offset still-present concerns about the management team. Again, this is a five-year-old turnaround, and a stock that was supposed to be a 2017 story. It's now looking like a 2019 story, at the earliest, even if all goes well. Both the execution in the supply chain initiative and the initiative itself seem potentially faulty. Marketing and assortment strategies look somewhat uneven. And there's been a reasonably heavy level of turnover in the executive ranks, which certainly hasn't helped. There has been some discussion of a sale of Tuesday Morning - TJX, for instance, could use the existing base to accelerate its rollout of HomeGoods. But I'm skeptical another retailer wants to bring on Tuesday Morning's $522 million in operating leases, particularly given that the ongoing relocation strategy suggests a decent number of those locations are substandard.

As a standalone, company, while commentary from Tuesday Morning has been more limited since Becker took over, it's hard not to get the feeling that the company simply isn't executing all that well. And - again, admittedly somewhat from afar - it seems like Becker's lack of retail experience is catching up to him.

That's why I think an activist win would be good news for TUES stock. The Tuesday Morning board has argued that it would be "disruptive" to the company to replace Becker at this time. But Becker's own comments to D Magazine highlighted the extent to which he has leaned on other senior managers and Chairman Terry Burman. And I'm not sure when it won't be "disruptive" to have a new CEO in a quickly changing retail environment.

Neither Tuesday Morning as a company nor TUES as a stock have performed well under Becker's leadership. Becker and the board can cite one-time supply chain issues all they like. But the fact remains that those one-time issues are a direct result of internal execution failures, not external pressures.

With a management change, I'd consider taking a flyer on TUES again, even after a decent-sized loss on my hedged position earlier this year. Without it, there are just too many worrisome red flags to be all that interested. Replacing a CEO isn't always about success or failure; sometimes, it's about fresh eyes and new blood. And the irony of the Tuesday Morning situation is that no one should know that better than Steven Becker himself.

