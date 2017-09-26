Procter & Gamble: A Vote For M&A

Procter & Gamble (PG) has been gaining ground, getting the support of Donald Yacktman's Yacktman Asset Management. By all accounts, I'm still of the opinion that Trian founder Nelson Peltz will win the board seat he's looking for at P&G. This is especially true as he continues to gain support -- the major proxy advisor, Glass Lewis, recently voiced its support for Trian as well, noting that Peltz has a lot of experience in the consumer brands business and can add value to the board.

The point remains that P&G could use a fresh perspective on its restructuring efforts. The other note for shareholders is that one board seat doesn't mean you're giving Peltz the keys to breaking up the company. Instead, he'll be one of 11 board members. He'll have to convince the board of his plan to break the company into three autonomous businesses, all with their own management structure and research and development budgets. This is a big point of contention for some investors, and P&G argues that doing this could hamper growth. For Trian's part, it assures investors that it doesn't want to cut capital investments or R&D, but wants to reshape how it's done.

Instead, he'll be one of 11 board members. He'll have to convince the board of his plan to restructure the company into three autonomous businesses (all with their own management structure and research and development budgets). This is a big point of contention for some investors, and P&G management has argued that doing this could hamper growth. For Trian's part, it assures investors that it doesn't want to cut capital investments or R&D, but wants to reshape how it's done.

Ideally, a Retooling of How R&D Will Rejuvenate P&G

P&G's lack of innovation has allowed startups and natural products companies to eat away at its market share (i.e., Harry's, Dollar Shave Club). The company needs new brand innovation, with Peltz pointing out that the last major brand creation for P&G was more than 20 years ago with Swiffer. The idea of changing how R&D is done will hopefully change the game from just making current products incrementally better to creating entirely new product categories.

Also, it doesn't necessarily take R&D spending to rejuvenate P&G's product portfolio growth; instead, the company could take a closer look at buying up small and developing brands with pressure from Peltz. They could take a small and growing brand, like Method, and use their marketing dollars and scale to grow it into a billion-dollar brand. For P&G, it's time for a return to acquisitions, after spending years of being quiet on the M&A front and cutting underperforming brands.

In the end, investors should make the bet that Peltz will be on the board. He has the support of large shareholders like Yacktman and a major proxy advisor. Winning over small investors is the only major wildcard, as 40% of P&G's shareholders are individuals -- relatively high compared to other multi-billion companies. Individuals tend to side with management, being fearful of what activist investors might propose. In P&G's case, individuals are still worried Peltz will try to break up the company, which would do away with the prized dividend. P&G has a 60-year streak of consecutive annual dividend increases.

This headwind is akin to what happened when Petlz and Trian lost their major proxy battle at DuPont in 2015. There, Peltz couldn't seem to convince enough small individual shareholders of his plan. That's the biggest risk to Peltz's campaign at P&G as we move closer to the annual shareholder meeting on Oct. 10. I continue to believe it's in P&G's best interest to have Peltz on the board, holding management accountable.

P&G is ripe for an outside perspective, with most of all of their senior leadership only having experience within P&G. I'd argue, and many of P&G CEO David Taylor's comments affirm this, that P&G's executive team is too close to the situation. A vote for P&G's current board is a vote for the status quo, while a vote for Trian signals investors are hungry for growth and are willing to accept a change in how R&D is done and a returned focus on smaller, growing brands via M&A.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.