Global Threats To Dollar Increase

The U.S. dollar has enjoyed a unique status as the global reserve currency for quite some time, which has granted the U.S. special advantages over other nations.

Back in 2014 and 2015, I wrote several articles discussing how some nations were actively working to end the petrodollar trade system. This action would, if successful, end the reign of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency, a status that the United States depends on to finance its spending habits. At the time, many readers criticized these articles with a sense of disbelief that the U.S. dollar could ever lose its standing. However, that decline appears to be accelerating as more countries and even some powerful international institutions seek to replace the U.S. dollar.

History of the Petrodollar

First, let's examine the events that led to the U.S. dollar becoming the global reserve currency. Prior to 1971, the United States and most of the other developed nations in the world operated under the Bretton Woods system of monetary management. Under this system, every nation was required to back its currency with gold and maintain the value of its currency relative to gold (and by extension to all the other currencies). Thus, the currencies of all the world's developed nations essentially had a fixed value relative to one another. These nations were thus able to facilitate trade among themselves because both sides of a transaction would know exactly what the counter-party's currency is worth.

In 1971, facing high unemployment and high inflation along with a rapidly increasing national debt due to the costs of the Vietnam War, President Nixon unilaterally pulled the United States out of the Bretton Woods system and ended the convertibility of the U.S. dollar into gold. This action caused the value of the U.S. dollar to plunge against other currencies and ultimately the other members of the Bretton Woods system closed their own gold windows so that they could attempt to keep their own currencies aligned with the U.S. dollar.

The United States began to search for a solution that would allow it to continue to maintain large deficits without completely destroying the value of the national currency. It found such a solution in the Middle East. In 1973, Henry Kissinger made an agreement with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia that required all oil exports from Saudi Arabia to be paid for using U.S. dollars. In return, the United States would supply the Kingdom with weapons, equipment, and technical know how. As Saudi Arabia was the largest oil exporting nation in the world, all other oil exporters followed the Kingdom's lead out of convenience.

This resulted in oil importing being forced to maintain a reserve of U.S. dollars in order to purchase oil and this newfound demand for U.S. dollars propped up the value of the currency. It also resulted in oil exporting nations amassing a stockpile of U.S. dollars, which these nations used to purchase U.S. Treasury securities and thus allowing the United States to continue to run budget deficits. This is, by and large, still the way things work today.

Enter the Detractors

As I have discussed in my previous articles on this topic, the nations of China and Russia have long been critical of the U.S. dollar's position as the world's reserve currency and have even entered into some energy deals between themselves that do not use the U.S. dollar as the medium of exchange. In addition, Iran has been selling its oil and gas using currencies other than the U.S. dollar for quite some time.

Another nation has recently begun moving to replace the U.S. dollar. That nation is Venezuela, which sits upon the largest oil reserves in the world. On Aug. 31, 2017, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro stated that Venezuela is looking to free itself from the U.S. dollar during the month of September. As Reuters reports:

'Venezuela is going to implement a new system of international payments and will create a basket of currencies to free us from the dollar,' Maduro said in a multi-hour address to a new legislative 'superbody.' He reportedly did not provide details of this new proposal.

While Maduro did not provide full details of his plan, he did hint that his country would begin holding Chinese yuan, instead of U.S. dollars, in its reserves. Should the South American nation make good on this effort, it would certainly assist China's efforts to replace the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency. Even if Venezuela does not cease using the U.S. dollar however, this still shows rising discontent about the privilege enjoyed by the American currency.

China itself has increased its efforts to get itself completely off of the petrodollar system and given China's status as the world's largest exporter, this is not something that should be taken lightly. On Sept. 1, 2017, it was announced that China is in the process of launching a crude oil futures contract priced in Chinese yuan and convertible into gold. Thus, this contract would allow users to be paid in physical gold, thus making it a good option for oil producers that want to diversify away from U.S. dollars but are still nervous about selling their oil in exchange for Chinese yuan. This will also allow countries such as Iran and Russia, both of which are major oil exporters, to get around the sanctions that the United States imposed on them.

Enter the IMF

In the introduction to this article, I stated that at least one powerful international institution is working to reduce the dominance of the U.S. dollar in global trade. That organization is none other than the International Monetary Fund, commonly called the IMF. As Jim Rickards describes, the United Nations and the IMF are seeking to use Distributed Ledger Technology, commonly called blockchain, to replace the United States dollar with the organization's own currency, known as special drawing rights.

The United Nations has already confirmed that this is their goal for the financial system and, in fact, it has already started. As Reuters reported on Oct. 26, 2016, Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong issued SDR 100 million (about US$139 million) worth of one-year SDR-denominated bonds at 1.2% interest. The offering was 1.96 oversubscribed, which shows that there exists significant demand for this currency. The World Bank has also been issuing SDR-denominated bonds since last year.

What Does It Mean?

The loss of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency would be devastating for Americans, particularly those nearing or in retirement. For years, the artificial demand created by the U.S. dollar's status as the global reserve currency has both artificially increased its value, thus keeping inflation low, and has allowed the United States to take on copious amounts of debt. Once the U.S. dollar loses its reserve currency status, other nations will no longer need to buy U.S. Treasury securities, which could leave the Federal government unable to finance its operations -- including programs like Social Security (which already runs a deficit). In addition, the United States would almost certainly see its inflation rate increase.

Jim Rickards also believes that the stock market could be devastated and that financially weak companies could be cut off from capital and collapse. Admittedly, I am unsure about that outcome, but the loss of the U.S. dollar's status would create uncertainty among investors and the Federal Reserve most likely could not prop up the stock market like it did following the Great Recession, so the stock market could certainly see some pain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.