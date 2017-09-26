Analyzing The Only 2 Dividend Aristocrats With 4%+ Yields

They each have highly sustainable dividend payouts, along with potential dividend increases every year.

By Bob Ciura

The list of Dividend Aristocrats is a great place to look for high-quality dividend growth stocks. There are two requirements to be a Dividend Aristocrat: a stock must be in the S&P 500 Index, and it must have increased its dividend for at least the past 25 consecutive years.

This might seem like a fairly easy hurdle to clear, but consider that there are just 51 Dividend Aristocrats, only slight more than 10% of the S&P 500. As a result, the Dividend Aristocrats are among the best stocks to buy and hold for long periods of time. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Investors who want higher levels of income can narrow down the Dividend Aristocrats even further. There are just two Dividend Aristocrats with 4%+ dividend yields, discount retailer Target (TGT) and telecom giant AT&T (T). AT&T is one of 402 stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

For investors interested in dividends and reliable dividend increases, Target and AT&T are two of the most attractive Dividend Aristocrats.

Business Overview

Target is a retailer, while AT&T is in the telecom industry. What they have in common, is that they are both among the leaders in their respective businesses.

Target is a diversified retailer, with more than 1,800 stores in the U.S., as well as an e-commerce business. It offers a wide range of products, and generated nearly $70 billion in sales last year.

Source: 2016 Annual Report

2016 was a difficult year for Target. Comparable sales fell 1% in the fourth quarter. The company also notified investors 2017 would see earnings-per-share decline by as much as 20%, because it launched a huge turnaround initiative.

Fortunately, the turnaround seems to be gaining traction. Target's second-quarter earnings report beat expectations, for revenue and earnings-per-share. Comparable-store sales increased 1.3%, nearly double analyst expectations, while earnings-per-share increased 14%.

Meanwhile, AT&T is one of the largest telecom companies in the U.S., with a market capitalization of $240 billion. AT&T offers cable TV, satellite TV under the DIRECTV brand, wireless, and Internet service to millions of customers.

AT&T is highly profitable, and generates huge cash flow. In 2016, AT&T grew revenue by 12%, to $168 billion. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 4.8%, to $2.48, while free cash flow increased 7%, to $17 billion. For 2017, AT&T expects mid-single digit earnings growth, along with 7% free cash flow growth.

Growth Prospects

Both companies have sound plans for future growth. After Target's weak performance in 2016, the company launched a multi-faceted turnaround. First, it is investing to redesign and improve the layout of its stores. Target expects it can achieve a 3%-4% lift in sales for each store it renovates.

In addition, Target is opening small stores, called CityTarget and TargetExpress. The small stores are situated in parts of the country that could not offer square footage to build a traditional store, yet still receive heavy foot traffic. For example, big cities, urban areas, and college campuses.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 77

By 2019, Target expects triple the number of small stores in operation from current levels.

Not only that, but Target is also investing in its own e-commerce business, to better compete with online retail giant Amazon (AMZN). Target's comparable digital sales increased 32% last quarter, double the growth rate from the same quarter last year. Target recently expanded its next-day delivery of essential items to eight new cities.

Meanwhile, AT&T has its sights set on media. It is about to become a content giant, with the pending acquisition of Time Warner (TWX). AT&T expects the $85 billion deal will receive regulatory approval, and assuming it does, will provide significant growth opportunities for AT&T.

Source: Time Warner Acquisition Presentation, page 6

The acquisition will broaden AT&T's services, by giving the company a huge presence in content. Time Warner owns valuable properties including TNT, TBS, CNN, HBO, and Cinemax. It also owns the Warner Bros. movie studio.

The combined entity would have more than 140 million mobile customers, and 45 million video subscribers, worldwide. In addition to adding subscribers, the acquisition will also help AT&T leverage its existing services. Owning content could give AT&T additional bargaining power with advertisers.

Valuation and Dividends

The most appealing aspects of Target and AT&T are their low valuations, and high dividend yields. Based on their adjusted earnings-per-share, Target and AT&T have price-to-earnings ratios of 11 and 13. With an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25 for the S&P 500 Index, Target and AT&T appear to be undervalued.

Their steady earnings growth could justify a price-to-earnings ratio in the mid-teens for both stocks, which would generate significant returns for shareholders. For example, if the price-to-earnings ratio of each stock expanded to 15, Target and AT&T would increase in price by roughly 36% and 15%, respectively.

In addition to returns generated from an expanding valuation multiple, both Target and AT&T offer high dividend yields. They have also increased their dividends for several decades.

TGT Dividends Paid (ttm) data by YCharts

Target has a current dividend yield of 4.3%, and has increased its dividend for over 40 years in a row. It has paid 200 consecutive dividends since the company first went public in 1967.

AT&T has increased its dividend for over 30 years in a row, and currently yields 5.1%. With such a high dividend yield, it is especially attractive for income investors.

Both dividends appear to be highly sustainable. Target expects to generate adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.34 to $4.54 per share for 2017, which would easily cover its current annual dividend payout of $2.48 per share. AT&T pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share, while earnings-per-share were $2.84 last year.

Final Thoughts

Target and AT&T are attractive investment opportunities, for a number of reasons. They are highly profitable, with strong growth prospects moving forward. They also pay hefty dividends well above 4%+, and are likely to continue increasing their dividends each year. As a bonus, Target and AT&T appear to be undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.