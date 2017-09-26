Looking For Consistent Dividend Growth? Take A Look At These 4 Stocks

Are you a dividend growth investor? If you're reading this article, you probably found it under it under Seeking Alpha's "Dividend Quick Pick" section. I'm going to assume that you are or are interested in pursuing a dividend growth investing strategy. If you are a dividend growth investor, why have you chosen this investment strategy? It is a simple question, one maybe you haven't considered since you first started down the DGI path.

Let's ponder this question for a moment, why are you following a dividend growth investing philosophy? Is it the quarterly, or in some cases monthly, dividend payment? Is it because you expect to fund part or all of your retirement years with these dividends? Is it the annual dividend raise that you've come to expect from the 3M's (MMM), Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) and Altria's (MO) of the investing universe? Or maybe you're like me and don't care for the market swings in stocks that fly high and crash hard purely on growth and momentum. Maybe it is because companies with multiple decades of dividend growth have shown that they are a) successful in business to the point where they can return excess cash to shareholders and b) raise the level of cash payment each year? Most likely, it's a combination of all of these answers. I would argue that the reliability of dividend payments is the paramount reason for any dividend growth investor to consider investing in a particular stock. If the dividend is on shaky ground, most DGI will stay away from that company. Companies like MMM, JNJ and MO have been raising dividends for multiple decades. Nothing is ever promised when it comes to investing, but the chances are good that these companies will be raising dividends for decades to come. It is why these types of companies are Core Holding in many dividend growth portfolios, including my wife and I's portfolio.

A fun game I like to play each year is trying to predict what size raise each company will give shareholders. Using David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet, you can see an amazing amount of data related to dividends. One set of columns I check on a regular basis is a company's 1, 3, 5 and 10-year average dividend growth rates. This gives you an idea of what the size of each raise has been over a short, medium and long term basis. For some companies, the growth rates are all over the place. For more economically sensitive companies, the dividend hikes can be large in boom times and small in times of economic downturns. Some companies that recently started paying dividends will have large increases initially, but slow down as the years progress. Recently I was doing research on a variety of companies and I noticed that there are several companies that have fairly consistent dividend growth rates. A company that can offer a similar type dividend raise over long periods of time, is one that reaches a point where investors can almost set a watch to the size of the next dividend raise. In this article, I explore four companies that have offered investors almost the exact same dividend raise for the last 10 years or so.

Nike (NKE)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.35% 15 15.60% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $60 $55.90 $66 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 21.5 24.3 Under $68

The stock of the world's largest athletic footwear and apparel company has been on a wild ride in 2017. Nike opened the year trading below $52, reaching a high of almost $59 in March before cratering after 3 rd quarter earnings. In June, the stock reached a 2017 low of $51.10, before once again climbing higher and briefly breaking $60 a share. As I write this, the stock of Nike sits right above $53. A series of 10%+ gains and losses several times within about 10 months seems to be the definition of a rollercoaster stock. We've ridden this ride a couple of times ourselves. My wife and I opened our 2017 stock buying with Nike on 1/13/2017 at $52.41. Then on 6/5/2017, we bought a second batch of shares at $52.81. You can read why we bought in June in this portfolio update, but I liked that the company beat earnings while vastly improving their direct to consumer sales. It is no secret that brick and mortar retailers are struggling. Nike, to its credit, is trying to stem these losses by selling directly to their customers. During the company's 4th quarter conference call on 6/29/2017, management said that direct to consumer sales were up 30% year over year, with revenues from this portion of sales up 18%. The company also announced that it will start selling certain products on Amazon (AMZN). For quite some time, Amazon has been eating many retailers' lunch. Maybe working with them will improve Nike's sales going forward.

Over the years, Nike has been a very consistent dividend raiser. Nike has raised dividends for the past 15 years. Over the past 1, 3, 5 and 10-year time frames, the average dividend raise has been 14.3%, 15.1%, 15.6% and 14.7%. The most recent raise on 11/17/2016 came in at 12.50%. This most recent raise was a tad below the averages I just listed, but even so, investors have come to expect a dividend hike in a certain range. Nike has consistently given dividend raises in the low to mid-teens every year. Even though Nike sports a dividend yield on the low side at 1.34%, the dividend growth streak and the consistent annual raises are awfully appealing. Let's check on the valuation of the stock.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current price to earnings multiple is 21.5. Compared to the 5-year average multiple of 24.3, the stock is 13% undervalued. CFRA sees a 12-month price target of $60 a share. Based on the 9/22/2017 closing price of $53.24, Nike is 12.70% undervalued. CFRA's fair value is $55.90, putting shares at 5% undervalued. Morningstar sees fair value at $66, offering almost 24% of upside. Average these numbers out and I find Nike to be 13.67% undervalued. With a decade and a half of dividend growth behind it, I am willing to pay 5% over fair value in order to complete our Nike position. Any price under $68 and I would be happy to purchase more shares of Nike.

TJX Companies (TJX)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.73% 21 22.40% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $80 $86 $86 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 19.5 19 Under $90

As I stated above, retail has been in a state of flux. One company that has seemed to withstand the destruction in this sector has been TJX Companies. If you pull up their earnings numbers, you'll see that starting with Q2 of 2014, the company has had one quarter of in line EPS and revenue numbers (Q3 2014) and exactly one quarter where revenue missed analysts' numbers (Q1 2017). Even with this miss, the company still increased revenues by more than 3% year over year during that quarter, so the "miss" wasn't all that bad. The last reported quarter was no different. On the 8/15/2017 Q2 earnings report showed that the company beat EPS estimate by a penny and revenue came in at $8.36 billion, 6.1% higher than the previous year. How is this retailer consistently making these gains while the rest of retail struggles to find their footing? Simple. TJX buys inventory from wholesalers, department stores and specialty retail stores at reduced prices. The company can then sell those products at a 20-60% discount either domestically or send them to their stores located in more than 100 countries. Stores can then place the merchandise on the floor of the store how they feel it will best work for their individual communities. Local stores know what types of products their customers want and can match these buyers with the appropriate merchandise. The level of scale TJX has with it T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post and other stores has me interested in acquiring shares of the company. Selling name brand merchandise at reduced ticket prices while still being able to increase the fundamentals of the company are very appealing.

TJX has rewarded shareholders with dividend increases for the past 21 years. TJX's dividend growth has been amazingly consistent over the years. For the 1, 3, 5 and 10-year periods, the company has raised the dividend 23%, 21.6%, 22.4% and 22%, respectively. The most recent dividend raise was announced on 4/4/2017 and was for more than 20%. Even with a dividend yield below 2%, these figures should be appealing to dividend growth investors. Some companies that offer that kind of dividend growth tend to slow down their raises as the years go past. As you can see, that just isn't the case with TJX.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current PE is 19.1. Comparing this to the 5-year average PE of 19, shares are less than a half of a percentage point overvalued. CFRA forecasts a 1-year price target of $80. Reaching this level would result in an 10.42% gain based off the 9/22/2017 closing price of $72.45. CFRA and Morningstar see fair value at $86, showing shares are currently undervalued by 18.70%. Take the average of these numbers and I find shares of TJX Companies to be 11.83% undervalued. 2+ decades of dividend growth plus 20%+ annual dividend raises have me feeling bullish about TJX. Any price under $90 qualifies the company for purchase.

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.51% 45 10.60% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $228 $216.10 $193 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 20.5 17.1 Under $215

Becton Dickinson and Co. manufactures and sells medical supplies and devices as well as lab equipment and diagnostic products that are used in hospitals and medical labs. The company's products are used by researchers and in laboratories around the globe. In fact, 44% of sales are from countries outside of the United States. Among its medical system division products are the company's hypodermic syringes and needles which are used for diabetes care and providing surgical patients with anesthesia. BDX was the first company to produce a hypodermic needle. BDX's biosciences division are used by medical researchers to study genes, proteins and cells. These products can assist researchers in understanding and improving diagnosis for disease. The diagnostic portion of the company manufactures products that help with the safe collection and transportation of specimens. Other products test for sexually transmitted disease as well as screen for cervical cancer. It is safe to say, that if you have ever needed to go to a hospital, chances are good that you would need a product produced by Becton, Dickinson and Co.

For the past 45 years, Becton Dickinson has rewarded shareholders with dividend raises. Like Nike and TJX, the size of the dividend raise has been extremely consistent. The most recent increase was 10.60% on 11/21/2016. The average dividend bump for the 1, 3, 5 and 10 year periods have been 10.2%, 10.1%, 10.6% and 12.2%, respectively. Nothing is ever guaranteed when it comes to dividends and raises, but investors have been able to count on a 10% dividend increase for BDX for quite some time. This near certainty is something that should help investors sleep well at night. The company's track record of paying and raising dividends helps to make up for the 1.5% yield.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current PE for BDX is 20.5. This is 16.59%% above the 5-year average multiple. Based on this measure, the stock is currently overvalued. The other metrics are much more forgiving. CFRA predicts a 1-year target price of $228 per share. By this measurement, shares are currently 18.19% undervalued based on the 9/22/2017 closing price of $193.06. CFRA's fair value is listed at $216.10, meaning the stock is currently almost 12% undervalued. Morningstar sees fair value at $193, which would have shares at a little overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find BDX to be about 3.35% undervalued. Given its business model and dividend growth track record, a company like BDX would qualify as a core holding of us. I would definitely be willing to pay a 5% premium to acquire shares of BDX. Under $215 and I would consider adding BDX to our portfolio.

Note: At the beginning of the year, I stated that BDX was one of four dividend paying stocks we didn't yet own, but would like to. We don't yet own it, but I would like to someday either by buying the stock in our IRA or setting up a monthly purchase through computershare.com. This is not a recommendation to use this share building website just a note that it can be set up to buy shares of BDX. A minimum monthly purchase would cost you just $50 a month.

General Dynamics (GD)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.64% 26 10.20% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $223 $191.60 $187 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 20.9 14.2 Under $193

By revenues, General Dynamics is the world's fourth largest defense company and the second largest maker of corporate jets. 30% of last year's sales came from information systems and technology, 27% from aerospace, 25% from marine systems and 18% from combat systems. The info systems and tech segment makes highly sophisticated electronic devices for land, sea and air-based weapon systems. GD's products in this segment also provide secure communication systems as well as IT solutions and surveillance systems. The aerospace portion of the company makes Gulfstream jets corporate jets. There are more than 2,000 Gulfstream jets in use and as those products need services, they create reoccurring revenue for the company. Under the Marine systems segment, General Dynamics produces nuclear-powered submarines, destroyers, cargo and ammunition ships as well as ships used for commercial purposes. GD is the second largest military shipbuilder for the United States. General Dynamics's combat systems segment produces the Abrams tank. The company has a contract with the U.S. government through 2050 for GD to service and produce spare parts for the 4,000 tanks currently in use. General Dynamics also sells their products to our allies in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and others.

Every stock discussed in this article has relatively consistent dividend growth and General Dynamics is no different. The company has increased the dividend an average of 10.40%, 10.70%, 10.20% and 12.80% over the last year 1, 3, 5, and 10-years periods. The most recent raise was for 10.53%. Year in and year out, GD has given this type of raise. Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but the recent track record of dividend growth gives investors an idea of what to expect. And with 26 years of dividend growth, GD is a Dividend Champion, so investors can be fairly confident that the company will continue to raise their dividend. The yield is on the low side, but that is because GD and the other defense names have been on an upward trajectory for much of the year. General Dynamic's stock has risen more than 18% this year. After a gain like this, let's see if the valuation is attractive.

According to F.A.S.T. Graphs, General Dynamics has a current price to earnings multiple of 20.9. When you compare the current PE to the 5-year average PE of 14.2, GD's stock is 32% overvalued. CFRA says their 1-year price target is $223, putting General Dynamics at 8.56% undervalued based off the 9/22/2017 closing price of $205.41. CFRA says fair value is $191.60 per share, or 6.72% overvalued. Morningstar's fair value comes in at $187. This would have shares at 8.96% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find General Dynamics to be 9.79% overvalued. With a long dividend history and a business that appears to be booming right now, I would have no problem with overpaying slightly to acquire shares. At this point in time, however, General Dynamics is a bit overpriced for my tastes. Any price under $193 and GD is a buy to me.

Conclusion

Investors often choose to follow a dividend growth strategy because of the reliability of dividends. Dividend growth is equally important. A company that is able to raise their dividend every year is one that is able to manage the costs of running its business and is able to pay shareholders. Companies that can supply consistent dividend growth over long periods of time, such as the ones listed in this article, have shown that they can manage their business and pay shareholders large dividends in both the good and bad parts of the economic cycle. This consistent dividend growth has me very interested in buying more shares of Nike as well as potentially adding TJX Companies, Becton, Dickinson and Co. and General Dynamics to our March to Freedom fund. Yes, the yields of these four stocks happens to be below 2%, but you cannot argue with the dividend growth these companies offer investors. What are your thoughts on these companies? Which would you buy and why? If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the "follow" button at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, JNJ, MMM, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.